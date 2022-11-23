Advanced search
    SBFM   US8677814035

SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.

(SBFM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38 2022-11-23 am EST
0.8610 USD   +2.50%
AQ
11:21aNasdaq : SBFM 👥 Enters Into A Collaboration Agreement For Its K1.1 Anticancer mRNA Project! 🔬
EQ
11/21Top Premarket Decliners
MT
NASDAQ: SBFM 👥 Enters Into A Collaboration Agreement For Its K1.1 Anticancer mRNA Project! 🔬

11/23/2022 | 11:21am EST
EQS-News: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.
NASDAQ: SBFM 👥 Enters Into A Collaboration Agreement For Its K1.1 Anticancer mRNA Project! 🔬

23.11.2022 / 17:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Christine Petraglia - TraDigital IR

+1 917-633-8980

investors@sunshinebiopharma.com

Company Website

https://sunshinebiopharma.com/


News Source: News Direct

23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.
United States
ISIN: US8677812054
EQS News ID: 1495061

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495061  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,23 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 19,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 85,9x
EV / Sales 2021 132x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve N. Slilaty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Camille Sebaaly Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Abderrazzak Merzouki Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rabi Kiderchah Independent Director
David Natan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.-92.81%19
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.36%462 293
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.75%342 900
ABBVIE INC.18.01%282 490
PFIZER, INC.-16.88%275 501
MERCK & CO., INC.39.48%271 034