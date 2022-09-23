Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBFM   US8677814035

SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.

(SBFM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15 2022-09-23 pm EDT
0.7860 USD   -3.36%
02:33pSUNSHINE BIOPHARMA : Presentation – September 2022
PU
08/31Sunshine Biopharma Inc. - What Nutritional Supplements Can Do For You
AQ
08/15Certain Series B Preferred Stock of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-AUG-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunshine Biopharma : Presentation – September 2022

09/23/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

(NASDAQ: "SBFM")

Forward-Looking Statements

`

To the extent that statements in this presentation are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, expectations, marketing and sales plans, anticipated revenues, projected market size, beliefs of future performance, business strategy, outlook, future milestones, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant applicable securities laws.

The "forward-looking statements" contained in this presentation are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these "forward-looking statements" except as required by law. These "forward-looking statements" involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, results of and sale activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, availability of production facilities, timeliness of government approvals and the granting of permits and licenses, changes in prices, actual operating and financial performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking statements."

About

Sunshine Biopharma is a

pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of Oncology and Antiviral drugs

Product Pipeline

Drug Candidate

Area

Indication

Time to Phase I

Adva-27a

Oncology

Pancreatic Cancer

18 - 24 Months

K1.1-mRNA

Oncology

MDR Cancer

12 - 18 Months

SBFM-PL4

Antiviral

COVID-19

12 - 18 Months

Approved Product

Area

Indication

Time to Market

Essential 9TM

OTC Supplement

Amino Acid Deficiency Currently on the Market

Oncology Drug Development (Adva-27a)

  • Adva-27a is a chemotherapy small molecule (Topo II inhibitor)
  • Adva-27a has the uncommon property of being effective against
    Multidrug Resistant Cancer
  • All Patents pertaining to Adva- 27a are owned by the Company
  • Patent coverage until 2034

Disclaimer

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.
02:33pSUNSHINE BIOPHARMA : Presentation – September 2022
PU
08/31Sunshine Biopharma Inc. - What Nutritional Supplements Can Do For You
AQ
08/15Certain Series B Preferred Stock of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up A..
CI
08/15Certain Convertible Notes of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
08/15Certain Common Stock of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
08/04Sunshine Biopharma Files Its Second Quarter Report With the SEC
AQ
08/03SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/03Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
07/28Sunshine Biopharma Increases Support for Anti-Coronavirus Collaborative Research With t..
AQ
07/28Sunshine Biopharma Inc. Increases Support for Anti-Coronavirus Collaborative Research w..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,23 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 14,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 85,9x
EV / Sales 2021 132x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steve N. Slilaty Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Camille Sebaaly Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Abderrazzak Merzouki Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rabi Kiderchah Independent Director
David Natan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA, INC.-93.04%14
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.86%436 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.54%295 381
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.81%260 838
ABBVIE INC.5.62%252 855
PFIZER, INC.-24.52%250 143