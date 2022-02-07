Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services : Change in Director's Fees

DocuSign Envelope ID: 04CA3AB6-7C88-445A-AA7F-A46178E968B2

Sunshine Coast Community Financial

Services Limited

ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited wishes to announce the following decision that was ratified at the Director's Board Meeting on Monday 31st January 2022:

In the FY22 budget, Director Fees were budgeted to increase from $500 to $1000 per month per director from Jan 2022 subject to a satisfactory half year profitable result.

Profit before tax as at 30th June 2021 was $277,943 a figure that was considered acceptable for an increase in directors fees.

It was resolved to increase Director's Fees to $1000 per month for payments from January 2022.

Directors have the option not to accept the payment or to direct the payment to a local charity of their choice.

Patricia Radge

Company Secretary

Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited

Head Office 114 Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin QLD 4565 bendigosunshinecoast@gmail.com | bendigobank.com.au