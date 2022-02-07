Log in
    SSC   AU0000000796

SUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(SSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 12/09
0.8 AUD   0.00%
05:51pSUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Change in Director's Fees
PU
2021Dividend Notification
PU
2021SUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Director's Declaration - Louise McNeich
PU
Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services : Change in Director's Fees

02/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
DocuSign Envelope ID: 04CA3AB6-7C88-445A-AA7F-A46178E968B2

Sunshine Coast Community Financial

Services Limited

ANNOUNCEMENT

Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited wishes to announce the following decision that was ratified at the Director's Board Meeting on Monday 31st January 2022:

In the FY22 budget, Director Fees were budgeted to increase from $500 to $1000 per month per director from Jan 2022 subject to a satisfactory half year profitable result.

Profit before tax as at 30th June 2021 was $277,943 a figure that was considered acceptable for an increase in directors fees.

It was resolved to increase Director's Fees to $1000 per month for payments from January 2022.

Directors have the option not to accept the payment or to direct the payment to a local charity of their choice.

Patricia Radge

Company Secretary

Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited

Head Office 114 Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin QLD 4565 bendigosunshinecoast@gmail.com | bendigobank.com.au

ABN 12 100 576 261 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited ABN 11 068 049 178, AFSL 237879 A1406582, OUT_1109035, 15/03/2020

Disclaimer

Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Rick Cooper Chairman
Jay Pashley Director
Elizabeth Marjorie Reynolds Deputy Chairman
Toby Bicknell Director
Trish Radge Secretary & Director