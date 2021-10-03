Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services : Director's Declaration - Louise McNeich

DocuSign Envelope ID: 321F7DA1-63B7-4F59-BB83-59A6B59A12C1

PART B: DIRECTOR'S DECLARATION AND UNDERTAKING

Form of declaration and undertaking required to be entered into by each director of an issuer whose securities are listed on the Exchange

TO: The National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited

DECLARATION

State: McNeich Louise Ann 15/08/1978 95 Old Mill Road, Carters Ridge QLD 4563 Australian CPA, Masters in Professional Accounting and Diploma in Financial Services (Financial Planning). Are you a director or alternate director of any other corporation which is publicly listed or traded or a partner in any partnership? If so, state the name of any such corporation or partnership, the nature of business where this is not indicated in the title, and date you became a director or partner. No Have you at any time been adjudged bankrupt in any jurisdiction? If so, state the court by which you were adjudged bankrupt and, if discharged, the date and conditions on which you were granted your discharge. No Have you at any time been a party to a scheme of arrangement or made any other form of composition with your creditors? No Are there any unsatisfied judgements outstanding against you? If so, give full particulars. No Has any corporation been put into compulsory liquidation or had an administrator or an administrative or other receiver appointed during the period when you were (or within the preceding twelve months had been) one of its director s or alternate director s? Has any partnership been put into compulsory liquidation or been sequestrated during the period when you were (or within the preceding twelve months had been) one of its partners? If so, in each case state the name, nature of business, date of commencement of winding up, administration or receivership and the amount involved together with an indication of the outcome or current position. No Have you at any time or has a corporation of which you where a director, shadow director or alternate director at the time of the offence been convicted

