  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited
  News
  Summary
    SSC   AU0000000796

SUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(SSC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services : Initial Director's Interests - Louise McNeich

10/03/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Initial or Final Director's Interest Notice

www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as

soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited

ABN 12 100 576 261

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Louise Ann McNeich

Date of last notice

n/a

Date that director become a director

27th September 2021

(if initial notice)

Date that director ceased to be director

n/a

(if final notice)

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

n/a

Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

n/a

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 21:55:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,17 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net income 2021 0,18 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net Debt 2021 1,97 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,36 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SUNSHINE COAST COMMUNITY FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rick Cooper Chairman
Jay Pashley Director
Elizabeth Marjorie Reynolds Deputy Chairman
Toby Bicknell Director
Trish Radge Secretary & Director