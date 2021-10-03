Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services : Initial Director's Interests - Louise McNeich

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as

soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Sunshine Coast Community Financial Services Limited

ABN 12 100 576 261

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Louise Ann McNeich Date of last notice n/a Date that director become a director 27th September 2021 (if initial notice) Date that director ceased to be director n/a (if final notice)

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

n/a