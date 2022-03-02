Sunshine Gold : 16m @ 8.44 g/t Au in Triumph Southern Corridor Drilling

ASX Announcement

3 March 2022

16M @ 8.44 G/T AU IN TRIUMPH SOUTHERN CORRIDOR DRILLING

Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN, "Sunshine Gold", "the Company") is pleased to provide further assay results from infill and extensional drilling in the Southern Corridor, part of the Triumph Gold Project ("Triumph").

HIGHLIGHTS

• Assay results from a further 44 RC holes (4,662m) of drilling in the Southern Corridor have been returned and onlyinclude best results of: use  16m @ 8.44 g/t Aufrom 38m, 22SHRC018; (infill) Including 9m @ 13.06 g/t Aufrom 43m And 9m @ 2.97 g/t Aufrom 0m And 2m @ 10.82 g/t Aufrom 105m  10m @ 4.54 g/t Aufrom 20m, 22SHRC029; (extensional)  6m @ 5.36 g/t Aufrom 89m, 21BNRC022; (infill) Including 3m @ 10.28 g/t Aufrom 91m; and

 7m @ 4.67 g/t Aufrom 41m, 22SHRC020. (infill)

Assays are expected for the remaining 13 holes (1,222m) of infill drilling (refer to Figure 2) in mid March 2022. personal • These encouraging results will be included in the maiden JORC Resource to be released in late March 2022.

ForSunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "The intersection of 16m @ 8.44 g/t Au is the best intercept drilled by Sunshine Gold at Triumph, to date. Also encouraging was that the hole contained multiple zones of significant mineralisation, reinforcing the stacked nature of the veins. The remaining 13 holes to be returned are largely infilling previously drilled zones and will contribute to the JORC Resource to be released in March 2022.

Figure 1. RC drilling at Triumph.

The successful results from the RC and diamond drilling programs have greatly enhanced our understanding of the Southern Corridor and we are looking forward to the next program in mid-2022."

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)