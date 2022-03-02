Log in
    SHN   AU0000121808

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED

(SHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunshine Gold : 16m @ 8.44 g/t Au in Triumph Southern Corridor Drilling

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
ASX Announcement

3 March 2022

16M @ 8.44 G/T AU IN TRIUMPH SOUTHERN CORRIDOR DRILLING

Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN, "Sunshine Gold", "the Company") is pleased to provide further assay results from infill and extensional drilling in the Southern Corridor, part of the Triumph Gold Project ("Triumph").

HIGHLIGHTS

Assay results from a further 44 RC holes (4,662m) of drilling in the Southern Corridor have been returned and

best results of:

use

16m @ 8.44 g/t Aufrom

38m,

22SHRC018; (infill)

Including

9m

@ 13.06 g/t Aufrom 43m

And

9m

@ 2.97 g/t Aufrom 0m

And

2m

@ 10.82 g/t Aufrom 105m

10m @ 4.54 g/t Aufrom

20m,

22SHRC029; (extensional)

6m @ 5.36 g/t Aufrom

89m,

21BNRC022; (infill)

Including

3m

@ 10.28 g/t Aufrom 91m; and

7m @ 4.67 g/t Aufrom 41m, 22SHRC020. (infill)

  Assays are expected for the remaining 13 holes (1,222m) of infill drilling (refer to Figure 2) in mid March 2022. These encouraging results will be included in the maiden JORC Resource to be released in late March 2022.

ForSunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "The intersection of 16m @ 8.44 g/t Au is the best intercept drilled by Sunshine Gold at Triumph, to date. Also encouraging was that the hole contained multiple zones of significant mineralisation, reinforcing the stacked nature of the veins. The remaining 13 holes to be returned are largely infilling previously drilled zones and will contribute to the JORC Resource to be released in March 2022.

Figure 1. RC drilling at Triumph.

The successful results from the RC and diamond drilling programs have greatly enhanced our understanding of the Southern Corridor and we are looking forward to the next program in mid-2022."

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

Directors:

Postal Address:

Contact:

Capital:

Mr Alec Pismiris

PO Box 572

T +61 8 6245 9828

Ordinary shares: 467,822,730

Dr Damien Keys

Floreat WA 6014

E info@shngold.com.au

Unquoted shares: 93,400,000 (24m Esc)

Mr Anthony Torresan

Queensland Office:

Wwww.shngold.com.au

Deferred shares: 100,000,000 (24m Esc)

Mr Paul Chapman

3/50 Tully Street

ABN 12 063 388 821

Unlisted options: 65,000,000 (24m Esc)

Mr Les Davis

South Townsville QLD 4810

Unlisted plan options: 2,700,000

Perf Rights: 17,000,000 (24m Esc)

ASX Announcement

3 March 2022

TRIUMPH SOUTHERN CORRIDOR

A total of 80 RC holes (8,832m) and 4 diamond holes (523.6m) were recently drilled in the Triumph Southern Corridor. The drilling campaign was designed to bring the individual Southern Corridor targets to a sufficient drill density for a maiden JORC Resource (Figure 2 - red boxes). The broader spaced, extensional drilling follows up on the successful maiden drilling campaign completed in March 2021. Assays in this announcement are from both infill drilling and extensional drilling (Figure 2 - green box).

use

Figure 2. Location of infill and extensional drilling and significant intercepts.

Assays have now been returned for 67 RC holes testing extensions along the Southern Corridor. Pleasingly, the drilling has successfully delineated a stacked series of parallel veins. Cumulatively these veins are drill delineated over 1,500m of strike length. The best results from all Sunshine Gold drilling to date include:

personal

16m @ 8.44 g/t Aufrom

38m,

22SHRC018

Including 9m

@ 13.06 g/t Aufrom 43m

And

9m

@ 2.97 g/t Aufrom 0m

And

2m

@ 10.82 g/t Aufrom 105m

10m @ 4.54 g/t Aufrom

20m,

22SHRC029

For

6m @ 5.36 g/t Aufrom

89m,

21BNRC022

Including 3m

@ 10.28 g/t Aufrom 91m

7m

@

4.67 g/t Aufrom

41m,

22SHRC020

4m

@

5.34 g/t Aufrom

106m,

22BNRC039

4m

@

4.86 g/t Aufrom

106m,

22BNRC032

4m

@ 11.71 g/t Aufrom

16m,

21SCRC004

2m

@ 16.18 g/t Au

from

98m,

22NCRC022

3m

@ 10.41 g/t Au from

161m, 21NCRC013

46m,

21SCRC007

6m

@

4.48 g/t Au from

26m,

21NCRC012

3m

@

7.97 g/t Au from

And 6m @ 3.33 g/t Aufrom 66m, 21NCRC012

Including 2m @ 8.53 g/t Aufrom 67m, 21NCRC012

  • 4m @ 27.12 g/t Aufrom 43m, 21BNRC001
  • 16m @ 5.48 g/t Aufrom 34m, 21SHRC002
  • 4m @ 11.53 g/t Aufrom 69m, 21BNRC006
  • 3m @ 12.95 g/t Aufrom 30m, 21SHRC003

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

2 | P a g e

ASX Announcement

3 March 2022

The best results from historical drilling include:

10m

@ 26.86 g/t Au

from

51m,

TDH058

17m

@ 4.30 g/t Au

from

1m,

TDH118

9m @

4.33 g/t Au

from

36m,

TDH253

2m @

7.57 g/t Au

from

1m,

TDH181

F

ur diamond holes (523.6m) were also drilled in order to confirm vein orientations and geology. The Southern

C

rridor remains open in all directions and will remain a focus for JORC Resource growth in drilling planned for mid-

only

2022.

For personal use

Figure 3. Cross Section through 335695mE.

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

3 | P a g e

ASX Announcement

3 March 2022

PLANNED ACTIVITIES

only

Results from JORC Resource RC drilling at Triumph Au Project.

February - March 2022:

February - March 2022:

Historic Titov diamond drill core relogging.

February 2022:

Field mapping, Investigator.

23-24 March 2022:

Presentation at the Brisbane Mining Conference.

March 2022:

Triumph maiden JORC Resource.

March 2022:

Titov diamond drill hole results.

March 2022:

IP/MT Survey Wilburs Hill - Smiths, Ravenswood West.

March 2022:

Elphinstone Creek REE soil sampling recommencement, Ravenswood West.

April 2022:

Titov IP results, Ravenswood West.

April 2022:

Metallurgical test work results Titov, Ravenswood West.

April 2022:

Gagarin IP results, Ravenswood West.

April 2022:

Shallow RC drilling, Titov East, Ravenswood West.

June 2022:

RC drilling Triumph Southern Corridor.

personal

ENDS

For further information:

Dr Damien Keys

Mr Alec Pismiris

Managing Director

Director & Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 428 717 466

Telephone: +61 402 212 532

E-mail: dkeys@shngold.com.au

E-mail: alec@lexconservices.com.au

This ASX announcement is authorised for market release by the Board of Sunshine Gold.

Competent Person's Statement

For

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Dr Damien Keys, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Dr Keys has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Dr Keys consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

4 | P a g e

ASX Announcement

3 March 2022

TABLE 1. INTERSECTIONS > 0.5 g/t AU

only

Cut off

Hole ID

From

To

Width

Au_ppm

Type

0.5 Au

21BNRC008

25

26

1

0.83

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC008

34

36

2

2.20

Extension

1.0 Au

inc

35

36

1

3.89

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC008

73

81

8

1.22

Extension

1.0 Au

inc

73

75

2

2.85

Extension

1.0 Au

and

78

79

1

1.96

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC009

2

3

1

0.62

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC009

41

43

2

1.98

Extension

use

0.5 Au

21BNRC009

45

46

1

0.50

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC009

49

50

1

0.65

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC010

85

88

3

0.57

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC011

100

101

1

0.53

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC012

24

25

1

0.56

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC013

54

55

1

0.53

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC013

58

59

1

0.84

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC013

61

69

8

1.34

Extension

1.0 Au

inc

63

65

2

4.05

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC014

No sig ints

Extension

personal

0.5 Au

21BNRC015

46

48

2

1.50

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC015

57

58

1

1.15

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC016

12

13

1

2.43

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC016

16

17

1

1.12

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC016

32

34

2

0.88

Extension

0.5 Au

21BNRC018

48

52

4

3.53

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC019

8

9

1

1.28

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC019

28

32

4

2.07

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

29

31

2

3.44

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC019

46

47

1

2.15

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC020

29

30

1

0.69

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC020

41

46

5

1.32

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

44

46

2

2.23

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC020

60

61

1

1.47

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC020

86

87

1

0.68

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC021

100

101

1

0.81

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC022

18

19

1

0.58

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC022

75

76

1

0.58

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC022

89

95

6

5.36

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

91

94

3

10.28

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC023

30

31

1

0.58

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC023

76

80

4

3.15

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

76

77

1

10.90

Infill

For

1.0 Au

and

79

80

1

1.05

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC023

85

90

5

2.04

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

87

89

2

4.13

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC023

102

103

1

2.56

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC024

39

41

2

2.39

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC024

64

66

2

4.02

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC025

35

37

2

2.54

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC027

10

12

2

3.77

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC027

81

83

2

1.58

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC027

124

125

1

2.05

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC028

16

17

1

0.50

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC028

33

34

1

11.10

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC028

40

42

2

4.85

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC028

51

53

2

6.83

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

51

52

1

12.80

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC028

55

56

1

0.53

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC028

104

105

1

2.31

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC029

43

44

1

6.93

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC029

55

58

3

2.97

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

56

58

2

4.20

Infill

0.5 Au

21BNRC029

76

79

3

1.29

Infill

1.0 Au

inc

77

79

2

1.68

Infill

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Gold Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
