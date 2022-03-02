Sunshine Gold : 16m @ 8.44 g/t Au in Triumph Southern Corridor Drilling
03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
ASX Announcement
3 March 2022
16M @ 8.44 G/T AU IN TRIUMPH SOUTHERN CORRIDOR DRILLING
Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN, "Sunshine Gold", "the Company") is pleased to provide further assay results from infill and extensional drilling in the Southern Corridor, part of the Triumph Gold Project ("Triumph").
HIGHLIGHTS
• Assay results from a further 44 RC holes (4,662m) of drilling in the Southern Corridor have been returned and
best results of:
use
16m @ 8.44 g/t Aufrom
38m,
22SHRC018; (infill)
Including
9m
@ 13.06 g/t Aufrom 43m
And
9m
@ 2.97 g/t Aufrom 0m
And
2m
@ 10.82 g/t Aufrom 105m
10m @ 4.54 g/t Aufrom
20m,
22SHRC029; (extensional)
6m @ 5.36 g/t Aufrom
89m,
21BNRC022; (infill)
Including
3m
@ 10.28 g/t Aufrom 91m; and
7m @ 4.67 g/t Aufrom 41m, 22SHRC020. (infill)
Assays are expected for the remaining 13 holes (1,222m) of infill drilling (refer to Figure 2) in mid March 2022. These encouraging results will be included in the maiden JORC Resource to be released in late March 2022.
Sunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "The intersection of 16m @ 8.44 g/t Au is the best intercept drilled by Sunshine Gold at Triumph, to date. Also encouraging was that the hole contained multiple zones of significant mineralisation, reinforcing the stacked nature of the veins. The remaining 13 holes to be returned are largely infilling previously drilled zones and will contribute to the JORC Resource to be released in March 2022.
Figure 1. RC drilling at Triumph.
The successful results from the RC and diamond drilling programs have greatly enhanced our understanding of the Southern Corridor and we are looking forward to the next program in mid-2022."
TRIUMPH SOUTHERN CORRIDOR
A total of 80 RC holes (8,832m) and 4 diamond holes (523.6m) were recently drilled in the Triumph Southern Corridor. The drilling campaign was designed to bring the individual Southern Corridor targets to a sufficient drill density for a maiden JORC Resource (Figure 2 - red boxes). The broader spaced, extensional drilling follows up on the successful maiden drilling campaign completed in March 2021. Assays in this announcement are from both infill drilling and extensional drilling (Figure 2 - green box).
use
Figure 2. Location of infill and extensional drilling and significant intercepts.
Assays have now been returned for 67 RC holes testing extensions along the Southern Corridor. Pleasingly, the drilling has successfully delineated a stacked series of parallel veins. Cumulatively these veins are drill delineated over 1,500m of strike length. The best results from all Sunshine Gold drilling to date include:
personal
16m @ 8.44 g/t Aufrom
38m,
22SHRC018
Including 9m
@ 13.06 g/t Aufrom 43m
And
9m
@ 2.97 g/t Aufrom 0m
And
2m
@ 10.82 g/t Aufrom 105m
10m @ 4.54 g/t Aufrom
20m,
22SHRC029
For
6m @ 5.36 g/t Aufrom
89m,
21BNRC022
Including 3m
@ 10.28 g/t Aufrom 91m
7m
@
4.67 g/t Aufrom
41m,
22SHRC020
4m
@
5.34 g/t Aufrom
106m,
22BNRC039
4m
@
4.86 g/t Aufrom
106m,
22BNRC032
4m
@ 11.71 g/t Aufrom
16m,
21SCRC004
2m
@ 16.18 g/t Au
from
98m,
22NCRC022
3m
@ 10.41 g/t Au from
161m, 21NCRC013
46m,
21SCRC007
6m
@
4.48 g/t Au from
26m,
21NCRC012
3m
@
7.97 g/t Au from
And 6m @ 3.33 g/t Aufrom 66m, 21NCRC012
Including 2m @ 8.53 g/t Aufrom 67m, 21NCRC012
4m @ 27.12 g/t Aufrom 43m, 21BNRC001
16m @ 5.48 g/t Aufrom 34m, 21SHRC002
4m @ 11.53 g/t Aufrom 69m, 21BNRC006
3m @ 12.95 g/t Aufrom 30m, 21SHRC003
The best results from historical drilling include:
10m
@ 26.86 g/t Au
from
51m,
TDH058
17m
@ 4.30 g/t Au
from
1m,
TDH118
9m @
4.33 g/t Au
from
36m,
TDH253
2m @
7.57 g/t Au
from
1m,
TDH181
F
ur diamond holes (523.6m) were also drilled in order to confirm vein orientations and geology. The Southern
C
rridor remains open in all directions and will remain a focus for JORC Resource growth in drilling planned for mid-
only
2022.
For personal use
Figure 3. Cross Section through 335695mE.
PLANNED ACTIVITIES
only
Results from JORC Resource RC drilling at Triumph Au Project.
• February - March 2022:
• February - March 2022:
Historic Titov diamond drill core relogging.
• February 2022:
Field mapping, Investigator.
• 23-24 March 2022:
Presentation at the Brisbane Mining Conference.
• March 2022:
Triumph maiden JORC Resource.
• March 2022:
Titov diamond drill hole results.
• March 2022:
IP/MT Survey Wilburs Hill - Smiths, Ravenswood West.
• March 2022:
Elphinstone Creek REE soil sampling recommencement, Ravenswood West.
• April 2022:
Titov IP results, Ravenswood West.
• April 2022:
Metallurgical test work results Titov, Ravenswood West.
• April 2022:
Gagarin IP results, Ravenswood West.
• April 2022:
Shallow RC drilling, Titov East, Ravenswood West.
June 2022:
RC drilling Triumph Southern Corridor.
personal
Competent Person's Statement
For
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Dr Damien Keys, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Dr Keys has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Dr Keys consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
TABLE 1. INTERSECTIONS > 0.5 g/t AU
only
Cut off
Hole ID
From
To
Width
Au_ppm
Type
0.5 Au
21BNRC008
25
26
1
0.83
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC008
34
36
2
2.20
Extension
1.0 Au
inc
35
36
1
3.89
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC008
73
81
8
1.22
Extension
1.0 Au
inc
73
75
2
2.85
Extension
1.0 Au
and
78
79
1
1.96
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC009
2
3
1
0.62
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC009
41
43
2
1.98
Extension
use
0.5 Au
21BNRC009
45
46
1
0.50
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC009
49
50
1
0.65
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC010
85
88
3
0.57
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC011
100
101
1
0.53
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC012
24
25
1
0.56
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC013
54
55
1
0.53
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC013
58
59
1
0.84
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC013
61
69
8
1.34
Extension
1.0 Au
inc
63
65
2
4.05
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC014
No sig ints
Extension
personal
0.5 Au
21BNRC015
46
48
2
1.50
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC015
57
58
1
1.15
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC016
12
13
1
2.43
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC016
16
17
1
1.12
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC016
32
34
2
0.88
Extension
0.5 Au
21BNRC018
48
52
4
3.53
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC019
8
9
1
1.28
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC019
28
32
4
2.07
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
29
31
2
3.44
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC019
46
47
1
2.15
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC020
29
30
1
0.69
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC020
41
46
5
1.32
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
44
46
2
2.23
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC020
60
61
1
1.47
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC020
86
87
1
0.68
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC021
100
101
1
0.81
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC022
18
19
1
0.58
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC022
75
76
1
0.58
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC022
89
95
6
5.36
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
91
94
3
10.28
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC023
30
31
1
0.58
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC023
76
80
4
3.15
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
76
77
1
10.90
Infill
For
1.0 Au
and
79
80
1
1.05
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC023
85
90
5
2.04
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
87
89
2
4.13
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC023
102
103
1
2.56
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC024
39
41
2
2.39
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC024
64
66
2
4.02
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC025
35
37
2
2.54
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC027
10
12
2
3.77
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC027
81
83
2
1.58
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC027
124
125
1
2.05
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC028
16
17
1
0.50
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC028
33
34
1
11.10
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC028
40
42
2
4.85
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC028
51
53
2
6.83
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
51
52
1
12.80
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC028
55
56
1
0.53
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC028
104
105
1
2.31
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC029
43
44
1
6.93
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC029
55
58
3
2.97
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
56
58
2
4.20
Infill
0.5 Au
21BNRC029
76
79
3
1.29
Infill
1.0 Au
inc
77
79
2
1.68
Infill
SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)
5 | P a g e
