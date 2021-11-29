Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sunshine Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHN   AU0000121808

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED

(SHN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.044 AUD   -4.35%
11/28SUNSHINE GOLD : Keans Drilling Results
PU
11/10Sunshine Gold Begins Drilling at Triumph Project
MT
11/09Commencement of Resource Drilling at Triumph Gold Project
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunshine Gold : Application for quotation of securities - SHN

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SHN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

7,000,000

29/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

12063388821

1.3

ASX issuer code

SHN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

20-Sep-2021 09:33

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

SHN

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

SHN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

7,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Gold Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED
11/28SUNSHINE GOLD : Keans Drilling Results
PU
11/10Sunshine Gold Begins Drilling at Triumph Project
MT
11/09Commencement of Resource Drilling at Triumph Gold Project
PU
11/09Sunshine Gold Limited Announces Commencement of Resource Drilling At Triumph Gold Proje..
CI
11/08Sunshine Gold Says Rock Chip Samples Confirm Precious, Base Metals Potential at Queensl..
MT
11/08High-Grade Rock Chip Samples Confirm Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Potential
PU
11/08Sunshine Gold Limited Presents Results from Mapping, Rock Chip Sampling and Soil Sampli..
CI
10/18Sunshine Gold Limited Announces Results from Titov, Ravenswood West
CI
09/26Sunshine Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/23SUNSHINE GOLD : Validates Vein System at Ravenswood West Project; Shares Surge 21%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2021 2,16 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 17,2 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunshine Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Damien Leslie Keys Managing Director & Director
Alec Christopher Pismiris Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Kenneth Peter Baxter Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Brian Davis Non-Executive Director
Paul Ian Chapman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED-29.03%17
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087