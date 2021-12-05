Sunshine Gold : Assays Confirm Large Cu-Ag-Mo System at Titov
12/05/2021 | 05:32pm EST
6 December 2021
ASSAYS CONFIRM LARGE CU-AG-MO SYSTEM AT TITOV
Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN, "Sunshine Gold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of RC drilling and an update on the deep diamond drill hole at Titov Cu-Ag-Mo prospect ("Titov"), Ravenswood West.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Assays have now been returned for the remaining 6 RC holes drilled at Titov. Assays confirm a large Cu-Au-Ag-Mo
system with zones of high-grade copper and molybdenum present. Best results include:
• Commencement of first diamond drilling at Titov target in over 50 years. One 500m diamond hole is expected to intersect the target zone at approximately 350m depth. The diamond hole (21TVDD001) is currently at 270m and has intersected zones of pervasive potassic alteration containing disseminated chalcopyrite and quartz veins containing both chalcopyrite and molybdenite.
Figure 1. Chalcopyrite in altered and brecciated granite 21TVDD001 (89.5m).
Figure 2. Map of the >15km longCu-Au-Ag-Mocorridor at Ravenswood West.
Sunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "The RC drilling has provided valuable geological and geochemical information at Titov. We are especially enthused by the zones of high-grade copper (to 5.93%) and onlymolybdenum (to 3.02%) within the broader mineralised envelope. In particular, copper appears to be increasing in
grade to the east of the drilled area and at depth (21TVRC006).
The diamond hole is testing changes in metal zonation, extensions to high-grade zones and an IP chargeability co ductor at depth. The core is already looking encouraging with zones of pervasive potassic alteration with disseminated chalcopyrite and quartz veins containing both chalcopyrite and molybdenite. We are still 80m from the anticipated target zone and looking forward to seeing the next 230m of core."
ForTITOV RC DRILL PROGRAM (Sunshine Gold 100%)
Titov is a swarm of Mo-bearing quartz veins hosted within a malachite (Cu carbonate) stained granodiorite. The prospect is located on a hill and is devoid of trees, owing to the elevated Cu in soils. A shaft and series of shallow workings are spread across the 300m x 120m surface anomaly.
Sunshine Gold completed RC drilling (8 holes, 1550m) at Titov in September 2021. The program's objectives were to:
Confirm large thickness intervals of Cu and Mo;
Define zones of high-grade mineralisation within the broader mineralised envelope;
Assess potential for Au-Ag mineralisation within the Cu-Mo; and
Test the nature of the emerging IP chargeability anomaly at depth with downhole geophysics on the deepest
drilling.
The RC drilling program provided geological and geochemical information over 200m of strike extent. The drilling
onlycopper interval, 10m @ 1.32% Cu, 0.02% Mo and 2.11g/t Ag, was intersected in the deepest RC hole of the program. Diamond drill hole, 21TVDD001, is interpreted to intersect the Titov lode 230m down dip of this intersection.
program intersected broad zones of copper, molybdenum and silver mineralisation in all drill holes (see Table 1). The
thickest intersections (estimated 100m true thickness) coincide with the some of the highest copper grades in the
easternmost holes drilled by Sunshine Gold; 21TVRC007 and 21TVRC008 (Figure 4). However the highest grade
The highest molybdenum grade interval intersected was 6m @ 3.02% Mo, 0.42% Cu and 3.94g/t Ag (21TVRC004, 70m).
A detailed review of the multi-element geochemistry is planned following the completion of the deep diamond drill hole. This information will be important in determining mineral zonation and vectoring toward higher grade Cu-Mo
and/or Au bearing mineralisation. The diamond hole will add further information regarding the metal zonation at
depth. To date, broad relationships observed include;
More elevated Mo in the western end of the Titov lode grading to moderate Mo grades in the east.
•
• Most elevated Cu grades and thickness of intercept in the eastern end of the tested Titov lode system,
grading to moderate grades and thinner widths in the west.
• Increasing Cu grades at depth.
A >10ppb gold in soil anomaly is present to the east of the station track at Titov (Figure 3). The elevated Cu grades a d increased thickness of lode on the east of the RC program, coupled with the soil gold anomalism present an
bvious follow up drilling opportunity for testing in 2022.
Hole ID
From
To
Width
Cu_%
Mo_%
Ag_ppm
21TVRC001
1
122
121
0.35%
0.11%
1.99
21TVRC002
0
91
91
0.25%
0.06%
1.37
21TVRC003
87
173
86
0.27%
0.02%
1.28
21TVRC004
26
92
66
0.38%
0.42%
2.22
including
70
76
6
0.42%
3.02%
3.94
21TVRC005
38
84
46
0.23%
0.08%
1.34
21TVRC005
166
187
21
0.31%
0.02%
1.50
21TVRC006
115
125
10
1.32%
0.02%
2.11
including
123
125
2
5.93%
0.13%
6.87
21TVRC007
0
158
158
0.37%
0.07%
2.25
including
38
56
18
0.50%
0.12%
2.89
including
128
145
17
0.65%
0.15%
4.00
21TVRC008
0
112
112
0.44%
0.08%
2.48
including
0
15
15
0.62%
0.02%
2.38
including
50
67
17
0.58%
0.21%
3.34
Table 1. Significant intersections from Sunshine Gold RC drilling at Titov Cu-Ag-Mo, Ravenswood West.
Figure 3. Collar positions and interpreted lode at surface, Titov.
Figure 4. Cross Section displaying eastern RC holes and current diamond hole, Titov.
TITOV DIAMOND DRILL HOLE (Sunshine Gold 100%)
onlyDiamond drilling commenced at Titov on 1 December 2021. The rig has completed 270m (4 December 2021) of a planned 500m. The drill hole is planned to test:
• Test the down dip extension to the Titov Cu-Ag-Mo system;
• Determine vein orientations, confirm broad envelope orientation and refine the geological model;
• Assess metal (-geochemical) zonation at depth, that may assist future vectoring toward higher-grade mineralisation; and
• Determine the nature of a deep Pole-Dipole IP Chargeability anomaly.
usepersonalFigure 5. Oblique view of the Titov interpreted lode (looking NNW) displaying deep diamond hole and IP Chargeability draped over wireframe.
ForEncouragingly the drilling has already intersected a series of chalcopyrite (copper) and molybdenite (molybdenum) bearing quartz veins. The mineralised veins commonly have a potassic selvedge and vary in width from 1cm to 20cm thick. Both vein thickness and degree of potassic alteration appears to be increasing with drilling depth (Figure 6). The projected Titov lode position is interpreted to be intersected in 80m (330m downhole depth).
