Sunshine Gold : Assays Confirm Large Cu-Ag-Mo System at Titov

Figure 2. Map of the >15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo corridor at Ravenswood West.

ASX Announcement

6 December 2021

Sunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "The RC drilling has provided valuable geological and geochemical information at Titov. We are especially enthused by the zones of high-grade copper (to 5.93%) and onlymolybdenum (to 3.02%) within the broader mineralised envelope. In particular, copper appears to be increasing in

grade to the east of the drilled area and at depth (21TVRC006).

The diamond hole is testing changes in metal zonation, extensions to high-grade zones and an IP chargeability co ductor at depth. The core is already looking encouraging with zones of pervasive potassic alteration with disseminated chalcopyrite and quartz veins containing both chalcopyrite and molybdenite. We are still 80m from the anticipated target zone and looking forward to seeing the next 230m of core."

ForTITOV RC DRILL PROGRAM (Sunshine Gold 100%)

Titov is a swarm of Mo-bearing quartz veins hosted within a malachite (Cu carbonate) stained granodiorite. The prospect is located on a hill and is devoid of trees, owing to the elevated Cu in soils. A shaft and series of shallow workings are spread across the 300m x 120m surface anomaly.

Sunshine Gold completed RC drilling (8 holes, 1550m) at Titov in September 2021. The program's objectives were to:

Confirm large thickness intervals of Cu and Mo;

Define zones of high-grade mineralisation within the broader mineralised envelope;

Assess potential for Au-Ag mineralisation within the Cu-Mo; and

Test the nature of the emerging IP chargeability anomaly at depth with downhole geophysics on the deepest

drilling.