Sunshine Gold : Keans Drilling Results

personal• Early results from rock-chip sampling and mapping at Gagarin and first drilling at Keans and Titov have reaffirmed the prospectivity of the 15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo corridor (Figure 2). Copper and molybdenum have been identified
as critical minerals, essential for electrification and other strategic purposes.
ForSunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "We are particularly pleased to seehigh-grade
intervals of gold, copper and molybdenum at Keans. Our understanding of the mineral system improves with every assay batch returned. We now have first geochemical drill data on two out of eight, large-scaleCu-Au-Ag-Mo targets along the prospective 15km corridor. We are eagerly awaiting assays for the remaining 11 holes drilled at Keans, 6 holes drilled at Titov and geological information from the deep diamond hole commencing in coming days at Titov."
Figure 2. Map of the >15km longCu-Au-Ag-Mocorridor at Ravenswood West.
personalKEANS DRILL PROGRAM (Sunshine Gold 100%)
A 15 hole (1,830m) reconnaissance program was completed at the Keans Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospect during October 2021. The program tested a suite of outcropping quartz-sulphide veins and geophysical targets. The drilling intersected discrete veins with chlorite-sericite alteration haloes. The veins contained abundant sulphide (see Figure
For1), particularly in holes drilled near the historic gold mines (Shaft A and Heuirs Shaft).
Keans is a series of outcropping quartz-sulphide veins within a granodiorite that were initially worked for gold in the 1930s. The two shafts, Shaft A and Heuirs Shaft, were sunk to depths of ~20m and ~7m respectively. No production totals are available. However, Shaft A reported mined grades of 28 g/t Au near the top of the shaft decreasing to 3 g/t Au at the base. Heuirs Shaft reported 46 g/t Au mined grades at top of the workings decreasing to 15 g/t Au at
base (Company Report #465).
Figure 3. Location of recent significant intersections.
The first documented exploration at Keans in 1959, noted high amounts of molybdenite within the shaft spoils which led explorers to target porphyry-style mineralisation. Rock chip samples taken from the prospect were highly encouraging, including highest values of 25% Cu, 1.03% Mo, 8.7 g/t Au and 183 oz/t Ag across various samples
encouraging, including highest values of 25% Cu, 1.03% Mo, 8.7 g/t Au and 183 oz/t Agacross various samples
(Company Report #465).
Between 1959 and 1962, 8 diamond holes were drilled at Keans. Assay information is limited to select intersections of Cu, Au, Ag and Mo. Both the drill core and the "drill sludge" were assayed. Assays from core record impressive Mo r sults including 3.3m @ 1.02% Mo(Hole R1) and 13.8m @ 0.26% Mo(Hole R4). Gold showed a best intercept of 3m @ 1.36 g/t Au(Hole R2) from sludge sampling. This result, whilst deemed unreliable, highlights the potential for gold in the system. Elevated silver including 0.5m @ 61 g/t Ag(Hole R6) was also recorded. No further drilling has been recorded at Keans.
Recent field mapping of Keans shows two dominant vein orientations. Mo and Cu (malachite and azurite) are commonly seen in both vein sets. A series of 1-4m thick, north-south oriented veins are mapped with a moderate, westerly dips and are laterally continuous for up to 200m in areas. In 1962, 3 east-west oriented costeans were cut to sample prominent north-south veins (Figure 4). A second set of east-west oriented veins has also been mapped throughout the prospect. The east-west veins are often narrower (50cm-2m thickness) but are typically sheeted and are believed to be the mineralisation host in Shaft A. Many of the significant rock chip assays reported have been sampled from the east-west oriented veining.
A major regional fault, easily defined in magnetics, passes to the south of Keans. The fault is inferred to be the Buck Reef Fault, a key structural feature of the Ravenswood Gold Mine (>9 Moz Au). In the Ravenswood Gold Mine, higher gold grades are observed on structures near the intersection with the Buck Reef Fault.
The recent reconnaissance drilling program was designed to test several veins south of Keans near the Buck Reef
Fault for signs of enrichment, including:
• Assess the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospectivity of both north-south and east-west oriented vein sets, especially near
untested historic workings: and
• Assess veins in the south of Keans that may be associated with the regionally significant Buck Reef Fault.
Figure 4. Sunshine Gold's MD, Damien Keys and Exploration Manager, Matt Price, mapping a 1962 costean at Keans.
