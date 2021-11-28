Sunshine Gold : Keans Drilling Results

Figure 1. RC Chips containing chalcopyrite and molybdenite in 21KNRC004. ASX Announcement 29 November 2021 FIRST ASSAYS CONFIRM HIGH-GRADECU-AU-AG-MO POTENTIAL ALONG >15KM LONG CORRIDOR Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN, "Sunshine Gold", "the Company") is pleased to present the first drilling results from the Keans Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospect ("Keans"), Ravenswood West. HIGHLIGHTS • Keans is one of at least 8 prospects along the >15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo corridor at Ravenswood West. The corridor has the potential to host a number of deposits with various degrees of high-gradeCu-Au-Ag-Mo. only• Recently, 15 RC holes were drilled at Keans and assays for 4 of those holes have now been received and confirm significant Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralisation. Results for the remaining 11 holes are expected in December 2021. Results to date include (Figure 1): use o 12m @ 1.43% Cu, 33.07 g/t Ag, 0.03% Mofrom 81m, 21KNRC004 Including 3m @ 4.11% Cu, 120.27 g/t Ag, 0.07% Mofrom 89m, 21KNRC004 o 4m @ 5.56 g/t Ag, 0.41% Mofrom 21m, 21KNRC005 o 6m @ 0.49 % Cu, 2.06 g/t Au, 4.96 g/t Ag, 0.09 % Mofrom 51m, 21KNRC006 Including 2m @ 1.03% Cu, 6.02 g/t Au, 12.59 g/t Ag, 0.20 % Mofrom 55m, 21KNRC006 o 1m @ 0.44% Cu, 2.29 g/t Au, 5.63 g/t Ag, 0.10 % Mofrom 41m, 21KNRC006 o 1m @ 0.40% Cu, 1.12 g/t Au, 14.13 g/t Ag, 0.04% ppm Mofrom 44m, 21KNRC006 o 11m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 7.05 g/t Ag, 0.11 % ppm Mofrom 40m, 21KNRC009 personal• Early results from rock-chip sampling and mapping at Gagarin and first drilling at Keans and Titov have reaffirmed the prospectivity of the 15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo corridor (Figure 2). Copper and molybdenum have been identified as critical minerals, essential for electrification and other strategic purposes. ForSunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "We are particularly pleased to see high-grade intervals of gold, copper and molybdenum at Keans. Our understanding of the mineral system improves with every assay batch returned. We now have first geochemical drill data on two out of eight, large-scaleCu-Au-Ag-Mo targets along the prospective 15km corridor. We are eagerly awaiting assays for the remaining 11 holes drilled at Keans, 6 holes drilled at Titov and geological information from the deep diamond hole commencing in coming days at Titov." SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN) Directors: Postal Address: Contact: Capital: Mr Alec Pismiris PO Box 572 T +61 8 6245 9828 Ordinary shares: 467,822,730 Dr Damien Keys Floreat WA 6014 E info@shngold.com.au Unquoted shares: 88,000,000 (24m Esc) Mr Anthony Torresan Queensland Office: Wwww.shngold.com.au Deferred shares: 100,000,000 (24m Esc) Mr Paul Chapman 3/50 Tully Street ABN 12 063 388 821 Unlisted options:71,000,000 (24m Esc) Mr Les Davis South Townsville QLD 4810 Unlisted plan options: 2,000,000 Perf Rights: 17,000,000 (24m Esc)

Figure 2. Map of the >15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo corridor at Ravenswood West. ASX Announcement 29 November 2021 onlyuse personalKEANS DRILL PROGRAM (Sunshine Gold 100%) A 15 hole (1,830m) reconnaissance program was completed at the Keans Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospect during October 2021. The program tested a suite of outcropping quartz-sulphide veins and geophysical targets. The drilling intersected discrete veins with chlorite-sericite alteration haloes. The veins contained abundant sulphide (see Figure For1), particularly in holes drilled near the historic gold mines (Shaft A and Heuirs Shaft). Keans is a series of outcropping quartz-sulphide veins within a granodiorite that were initially worked for gold in the 1930s. The two shafts, Shaft A and Heuirs Shaft, were sunk to depths of ~20m and ~7m respectively. No production totals are available. However, Shaft A reported mined grades of 28 g/t Au near the top of the shaft decreasing to 3 g/t Au at the base. Heuirs Shaft reported 46 g/t Au mined grades at top of the workings decreasing to 15 g/t Au at base (Company Report #465). SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN) 2 | P a g e

Figure 3. Location of recent significant intersections. ASX Announcement 29 November 2021 onlyuse personalThe first documented exploration at Keans in 1959, noted high amounts of molybdenite within the shaft spoils which led explorers to target porphyry-style mineralisation. Rock chip samples taken from the prospect were highly encouraging, including highest values of 25% Cu, 1.03% Mo, 8.7 g/t Au and 183 oz/t Agacross various samples (Company Report #465). Between 1959 and 1962, 8 diamond holes were drilled at Keans. Assay information is limited to select intersections of Cu, Au, Ag and Mo. Both the drill core and the "drill sludge" were assayed. Assays from core record impressive Mo r sults including 3.3m @ 1.02% Mo(Hole R1) and 13.8m @ 0.26% Mo(Hole R4). Gold showed a best intercept of 3m @ 1.36 g/t Au(Hole R2) from sludge sampling. This result, whilst deemed unreliable, highlights the potential for gold in the system. Elevated silver including 0.5m @ 61 g/t Ag(Hole R6) was also recorded. No further drilling has been recorded at Keans. ForRecent field mapping of Keans shows two dominant vein orientations. Mo and Cu (malachite and azurite) are c mmonly seen in both vein sets. A series of 1-4m thick, north-south oriented veins are mapped with a moderate, westerly dips and are laterally continuous for up to 200m in areas. In 1962, 3 east-west oriented costeans were cut to sample prominent north-south veins (Figure 4). A second set of east-west oriented veins has also been mapped throughout the prospect. The east-west veins are often narrower (50cm-2m thickness) but are typically sheeted and are believed to be the mineralisation host in Shaft A. Many of the significant rock chip assays reported have been sampled from the east-west oriented veining. A major regional fault, easily defined in magnetics, passes to the south of Keans. The fault is inferred to be the Buck Reef Fault, a key structural feature of the Ravenswood Gold Mine (>9 Moz Au). In the Ravenswood Gold Mine, higher gold grades are observed on structures near the intersection with the Buck Reef Fault. SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN) 3 | P a g e

ASX Announcement 29 November 2021 The recent reconnaissance drilling program was designed to test several veins south of Keans near the Buck Reef useonly Fault for signs of enrichment, including: • Assess the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospectivity of both north-south and east-west oriented vein sets, especially near untested historic workings: and • Assess veins in the south of Keans that may be associated with the regionally significant Buck Reef Fault. personal Figure 4. Sunshine Gold's MD, Damien Keys and Exploration Manager, Matt Price, mapping a 1962 costean at Keans. For The 4m wide, N-S striking, quartz vein contains abundant fine-grained molybdenite. PLANNED ACTIVITIES • November 2021: Deep diamond drilling at Titov Cu-Au-Ag- Mo. • November 2021: RC JORC Resource drilling at Triumph Gold Project. • November 2021: Results from RC drilling at Titov and Keans Cu-Au-Ag- Mo. • January 2022: 31 December 2021 Quarterly Report. • January -February 2021: Results from RC JORC Resource drilling at Triumph Gold Project. • 10-11 February 2022: Presentation at the Australian Gold Conference, Sydney. • 15-17 February 2022: Presentation at the RIU Explorers Conference, Fremantle. • 15 March 2022: Financial Statements for half year ended 31 December 2021. • March 2022: Triumph maiden JORC Resource estimate. SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN) 4 | P a g e

ASX Announcement 29 November 2021 Table 1. Significant Intersections only Cutoff Hole ID From To Width Au ppm Ag ppm Cu % Mo % 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 8 12 4 0.05 1.1 0.46 - 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 23 28 5 0.02 2.90 0.13 0.04 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 31 34 3 0.03 1.78 0.26 - 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 49 50 1 0.03 5.26 0.36 - 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 62 63 1 0.01 1.54 0.21 0.02 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 67 68 1 0.03 1.02 0.20 - use 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 68 69 1 0.02 0.54 0.13 - 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 77 78 1 0.01 0.44 0.14 - 0.1 Cu 21KNRC004 81 93 12 0.05 33.06 1.43 0.03 1 Cu inc 89 92 3 0.14 120.27 4.11 0.07 0.1 Cu 21KNRC005 9 10 1 0.01 0.86 0.18 - 200Mo 21KNRC005 21 25 4 0.03 5.06 0.04 0.41 0.1 Cu 21KNRC005 31 32 1 0.04 0.53 0.28 - 0.1 Cu 21KNRC005 48 50 2 0.02 0.62 0.18 - personal 200Mo 21KNRC005 67 68 1 - 0.68 0.05 0.07 0.1 Cu 21KNRC005 73 81 8 0.01 1.10 0.15 0.08 0.1 Cu 21KNRC009 107 108 1 0.01 1.50 0.12 0.03 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 8 10 2 0.06 5.03 0.20 0.04 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 18 21 3 0.02 4.11 0.10 - 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 41 42 1 2.29 5.63 0.44 0.10 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 44 45 1 1.12 14.13 0.40 0.04 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 51 57 6 2.06 4.96 0.49 0.09 0.5 Au inc 55 57 2 6.02 12.59 10.25 0.20 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 69 70 1 0.02 1.62 0.15 0.03 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 75 76 1 0.01 2.43 0.13 0.19 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 93 96 3 0.01 2.14 0.18 0.13 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 99 101 2 0.02 2.62 0.27 0.23 0.1 Cu 21KNRC006 111 114 3 0.01 0.68 0.14 0.04 0.1 Cu 21KNRC009 40 56 16 0.05 5.04 0.27 0.08 200Mo inc 40 51 11 0.05 7.05 0.30 0.11 0.1 Cu 21KNRC009 76 77 1 0.02 1.07 0.18 - Table 2. Drill Hole Collar Information at Kean's (Projection: GDA94, Zone 55) For Hole_ID NAT_East NAT_North NAT_RL Dip Azimuth Grid Max_Depth 21KNRC001 481,606 7,774,545 260 -50 175 172 21KNRC002 481,726 7,774,490 266 -50 175 160 21KNRC003 481,887 7,774,256 263 -50 120 106 21KNRC004 481,938 7,774,254 268 -60 180 106 21KNRC005 482,099 7,774,135 270 60 170 100 21KNRC006 482,036 7,774,121 271 60 170 118 21KNRC007 482,163 7,774,146 274 60 140 82 21KNRC008 482,203 7,774,012 275 -50 135 118 21KNRC009 482,156 7,774,007 271 -60 160 124 21KNRC010 482,030 7,773,851 262 -50 170 142 21KNRC011 482,704 7,773,382 248 -50 140 136 21KNRC012 482,450 7,773,556 256 -60 150 100 21KNRC013 482,016 7,773,430 254 -50 130 100 21KNRC014 481,948 7,773,178 253 -60 170 106 21KNRC015 483,726 7,773,940 237 -50 170 154 SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN) 5 | P a g e

