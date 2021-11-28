Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sunshine Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHN   AU0000121808

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED

(SHN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.044 AUD   -4.35%
05:40pSUNSHINE GOLD : Keans Drilling Results
PU
11/10Sunshine Gold Begins Drilling at Triumph Project
MT
11/09Commencement of Resource Drilling at Triumph Gold Project
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunshine Gold : Keans Drilling Results

11/28/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Figure 1. RC Chips containing chalcopyrite and molybdenite in 21KNRC004.

ASX Announcement

29 November 2021

FIRST ASSAYS CONFIRM HIGH-GRADECU-AU-AG-MO POTENTIAL ALONG >15KM LONG CORRIDOR

Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN, "Sunshine Gold", "the Company") is pleased to present the first drilling results from the Keans Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospect ("Keans"), Ravenswood West.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keans is one of at least 8 prospects along the >15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo corridor at Ravenswood West. The corridor

has the potential to host a number of deposits with various degrees of high-gradeCu-Au-Ag-Mo.

only Recently, 15 RC holes were drilled at Keans and assays for 4 of those holes have now been received and confirm

significant Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralisation. Results for the remaining 11 holes are expected in December 2021. Results

to date include (Figure 1):

use

o 12m @ 1.43% Cu, 33.07 g/t Ag, 0.03% Mofrom 81m, 21KNRC004

Including 3m @ 4.11% Cu, 120.27 g/t Ag, 0.07% Mofrom 89m, 21KNRC004

o

4m

@ 5.56 g/t Ag, 0.41% Mofrom 21m, 21KNRC005

o

6m

@ 0.49 % Cu, 2.06 g/t Au, 4.96 g/t Ag, 0.09 % Mofrom 51m, 21KNRC006

Including 2m @ 1.03% Cu, 6.02 g/t Au, 12.59 g/t Ag, 0.20 % Mofrom 55m, 21KNRC006

o

1m

@ 0.44% Cu, 2.29 g/t Au, 5.63 g/t Ag, 0.10 % Mofrom 41m, 21KNRC006

o

1m

@ 0.40% Cu, 1.12 g/t Au, 14.13 g/t Ag, 0.04% ppm Mofrom 44m, 21KNRC006

o 11m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 7.05 g/t Ag, 0.11 % ppm Mofrom 40m, 21KNRC009

personal Early results from rock-chip sampling and mapping at Gagarin and first drilling at Keans and Titov have reaffirmed the prospectivity of the 15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mo corridor (Figure 2). Copper and molybdenum have been identified

as critical minerals, essential for electrification and other strategic purposes.

ForSunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "We are particularly pleased to see high-grade

intervals of gold, copper and molybdenum at Keans. Our understanding of the mineral system improves with every assay batch returned. We now have first geochemical drill data on two out of eight, large-scaleCu-Au-Ag-Mo targets along the prospective 15km corridor. We are eagerly awaiting assays for the remaining 11 holes drilled at Keans, 6 holes drilled at Titov and geological information from the deep diamond hole commencing in coming days at Titov."

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

Directors:

Postal Address:

Contact:

Capital:

Mr Alec Pismiris

PO Box 572

T +61 8 6245 9828

Ordinary shares: 467,822,730

Dr Damien Keys

Floreat WA 6014

E info@shngold.com.au

Unquoted shares: 88,000,000 (24m Esc)

Mr Anthony Torresan

Queensland Office:

Wwww.shngold.com.au

Deferred shares: 100,000,000 (24m Esc)

Mr Paul Chapman

3/50 Tully Street

ABN 12 063 388 821

Unlisted options:71,000,000 (24m Esc)

Mr Les Davis

South Townsville QLD 4810

Unlisted plan options: 2,000,000

Perf Rights: 17,000,000 (24m Esc)

Figure 2. Map of the >15km long Cu-Au-Ag-Mocorridor at Ravenswood West.

ASX Announcement

29 November 2021

onlyuse

personalKEANS DRILL PROGRAM (Sunshine Gold 100%)

A 15 hole (1,830m) reconnaissance program was completed at the Keans Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospect during October 2021. The program tested a suite of outcropping quartz-sulphide veins and geophysical targets. The drilling intersected discrete veins with chlorite-sericite alteration haloes. The veins contained abundant sulphide (see Figure

For1), particularly in holes drilled near the historic gold mines (Shaft A and Heuirs Shaft).

Keans is a series of outcropping quartz-sulphide veins within a granodiorite that were initially worked for gold in the 1930s. The two shafts, Shaft A and Heuirs Shaft, were sunk to depths of ~20m and ~7m respectively. No production totals are available. However, Shaft A reported mined grades of 28 g/t Au near the top of the shaft decreasing to 3 g/t Au at the base. Heuirs Shaft reported 46 g/t Au mined grades at top of the workings decreasing to 15 g/t Au at

base (Company Report #465).

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

2 | P a g e

Figure 3. Location of recent significant intersections.

ASX Announcement

29 November 2021

onlyuse

personalThe first documented exploration at Keans in 1959, noted high amounts of molybdenite within the shaft spoils which led explorers to target porphyry-style mineralisation. Rock chip samples taken from the prospect were highly

encouraging, including highest values of 25% Cu, 1.03% Mo, 8.7 g/t Au and 183 oz/t Agacross various samples

(Company Report #465).

Between 1959 and 1962, 8 diamond holes were drilled at Keans. Assay information is limited to select intersections of Cu, Au, Ag and Mo. Both the drill core and the "drill sludge" were assayed. Assays from core record impressive Mo r sults including 3.3m @ 1.02% Mo(Hole R1) and 13.8m @ 0.26% Mo(Hole R4). Gold showed a best intercept of 3m @ 1.36 g/t Au(Hole R2) from sludge sampling. This result, whilst deemed unreliable, highlights the potential for gold in the system. Elevated silver including 0.5m @ 61 g/t Ag(Hole R6) was also recorded. No further drilling has been recorded at Keans.

ForRecent field mapping of Keans shows two dominant vein orientations. Mo and Cu (malachite and azurite) are c mmonly seen in both vein sets. A series of 1-4m thick, north-south oriented veins are mapped with a moderate, westerly dips and are laterally continuous for up to 200m in areas. In 1962, 3 east-west oriented costeans were cut to sample prominent north-south veins (Figure 4). A second set of east-west oriented veins has also been mapped throughout the prospect. The east-west veins are often narrower (50cm-2m thickness) but are typically sheeted and are believed to be the mineralisation host in Shaft A. Many of the significant rock chip assays reported have been sampled from the east-west oriented veining.

A major regional fault, easily defined in magnetics, passes to the south of Keans. The fault is inferred to be the Buck Reef Fault, a key structural feature of the Ravenswood Gold Mine (>9 Moz Au). In the Ravenswood Gold Mine, higher gold grades are observed on structures near the intersection with the Buck Reef Fault.

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

3 | P a g e

ASX Announcement

29 November 2021

The recent reconnaissance drilling program was designed to test several veins south of Keans near the Buck Reef

useonly

Fault for signs of enrichment, including:

Assess the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo prospectivity of both north-south and east-west oriented vein sets, especially near

untested historic workings: and

Assess veins in the south of Keans that may be associated with the regionally significant Buck Reef Fault.

personal

Figure 4. Sunshine Gold's MD, Damien Keys and Exploration Manager, Matt Price, mapping a 1962 costean at Keans.

For

The 4m wide, N-S striking, quartz vein contains abundant fine-grained molybdenite.

PLANNED ACTIVITIES

November 2021:

Deep diamond drilling at Titov Cu-Au-Ag- Mo.

November 2021:

RC JORC Resource drilling at Triumph Gold Project.

November 2021:

Results from RC drilling at Titov and Keans Cu-Au-Ag- Mo.

January 2022:

31 December 2021 Quarterly Report.

January -February 2021:

Results from RC JORC Resource drilling at Triumph Gold Project.

10-11 February 2022:

Presentation at the Australian Gold Conference, Sydney.

15-17 February 2022:

Presentation at the RIU Explorers Conference, Fremantle.

15 March 2022:

Financial Statements for half year ended 31 December 2021.

March 2022:

Triumph maiden JORC Resource estimate.

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

4 | P a g e

ASX Announcement

29 November 2021

Table 1. Significant Intersections

only

Cutoff

Hole ID

From

To

Width

Au ppm

Ag ppm

Cu %

Mo %

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

8

12

4

0.05

1.1

0.46

-

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

23

28

5

0.02

2.90

0.13

0.04

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

31

34

3

0.03

1.78

0.26

-

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

49

50

1

0.03

5.26

0.36

-

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

62

63

1

0.01

1.54

0.21

0.02

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

67

68

1

0.03

1.02

0.20

-

use

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

68

69

1

0.02

0.54

0.13

-

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

77

78

1

0.01

0.44

0.14

-

0.1 Cu

21KNRC004

81

93

12

0.05

33.06

1.43

0.03

1 Cu

inc

89

92

3

0.14

120.27

4.11

0.07

0.1 Cu

21KNRC005

9

10

1

0.01

0.86

0.18

-

200Mo

21KNRC005

21

25

4

0.03

5.06

0.04

0.41

0.1 Cu

21KNRC005

31

32

1

0.04

0.53

0.28

-

0.1 Cu

21KNRC005

48

50

2

0.02

0.62

0.18

-

personal

200Mo

21KNRC005

67

68

1

-

0.68

0.05

0.07

0.1 Cu

21KNRC005

73

81

8

0.01

1.10

0.15

0.08

0.1 Cu

21KNRC009

107

108

1

0.01

1.50

0.12

0.03

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

8

10

2

0.06

5.03

0.20

0.04

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

18

21

3

0.02

4.11

0.10

-

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

41

42

1

2.29

5.63

0.44

0.10

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

44

45

1

1.12

14.13

0.40

0.04

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

51

57

6

2.06

4.96

0.49

0.09

0.5 Au

inc

55

57

2

6.02

12.59

10.25

0.20

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

69

70

1

0.02

1.62

0.15

0.03

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

75

76

1

0.01

2.43

0.13

0.19

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

93

96

3

0.01

2.14

0.18

0.13

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

99

101

2

0.02

2.62

0.27

0.23

0.1 Cu

21KNRC006

111

114

3

0.01

0.68

0.14

0.04

0.1 Cu

21KNRC009

40

56

16

0.05

5.04

0.27

0.08

200Mo

inc

40

51

11

0.05

7.05

0.30

0.11

0.1 Cu

21KNRC009

76

77

1

0.02

1.07

0.18

-

Table 2. Drill Hole Collar Information at Kean's (Projection: GDA94, Zone 55)

For

Hole_ID

NAT_East

NAT_North

NAT_RL

Dip

Azimuth Grid

Max_Depth

21KNRC001

481,606

7,774,545

260

-50

175

172

21KNRC002

481,726

7,774,490

266

-50

175

160

21KNRC003

481,887

7,774,256

263

-50

120

106

21KNRC004

481,938

7,774,254

268

-60

180

106

21KNRC005

482,099

7,774,135

270

60

170

100

21KNRC006

482,036

7,774,121

271

60

170

118

21KNRC007

482,163

7,774,146

274

60

140

82

21KNRC008

482,203

7,774,012

275

-50

135

118

21KNRC009

482,156

7,774,007

271

-60

160

124

21KNRC010

482,030

7,773,851

262

-50

170

142

21KNRC011

482,704

7,773,382

248

-50

140

136

21KNRC012

482,450

7,773,556

256

-60

150

100

21KNRC013

482,016

7,773,430

254

-50

130

100

21KNRC014

481,948

7,773,178

253

-60

170

106

21KNRC015

483,726

7,773,940

237

-50

170

154

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED (ASX:SHN)

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Gold Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED
05:40pSUNSHINE GOLD : Keans Drilling Results
PU
11/10Sunshine Gold Begins Drilling at Triumph Project
MT
11/09Commencement of Resource Drilling at Triumph Gold Project
PU
11/09Sunshine Gold Limited Announces Commencement of Resource Drilling At Triumph Gold Proje..
CI
11/08Sunshine Gold Says Rock Chip Samples Confirm Precious, Base Metals Potential at Queensl..
MT
11/08High-Grade Rock Chip Samples Confirm Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Potential
PU
11/08Sunshine Gold Limited Presents Results from Mapping, Rock Chip Sampling and Soil Sampli..
CI
10/18Sunshine Gold Limited Announces Results from Titov, Ravenswood West
CI
09/26Sunshine Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/23SUNSHINE GOLD : Validates Vein System at Ravenswood West Project; Shares Surge 21%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2021 2,16 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunshine Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Damien Leslie Keys Managing Director & Director
Alec Christopher Pismiris Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Kenneth Peter Baxter Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Brian Davis Non-Executive Director
Paul Ian Chapman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED-29.03%17
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087