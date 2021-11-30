Sunshine Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHN

For personal use only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

SHNAB : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2025 RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

SHNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 30/11/2021 30/11/2021 5,400,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

Yes

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

30/11/2021

Will the +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification