Sunshine Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHN

11/30/2021 | 02:51am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 30, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SHNAA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

5,400,000

30/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

12063388821

1.3

ASX issuer code

SHN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

SHNAB : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2025 RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

SHNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

30/11/2021

30/11/2021

5,400,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

Yes

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

30/11/2021

Will the +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

5,400,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Gold Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 07:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,06 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2021 2,16 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunshine Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Damien Leslie Keys Managing Director & Director
Alec Christopher Pismiris Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Kenneth Peter Baxter Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Brian Davis Non-Executive Director
Paul Ian Chapman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNSHINE GOLD LIMITED-29.03%17
BHP GROUP-9.10%137 730
RIO TINTO PLC-15.51%101 857
GLENCORE PLC53.28%62 349
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.68%43 771
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.35%31 389