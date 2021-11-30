Sunshine Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHN

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
SHNAB : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2025 RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
SHNAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
30/11/2021
30/11/2021
5,400,000
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
Yes
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
30/11/2021
Will the +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification