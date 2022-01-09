Sunshine Gold : Update on Diamond Drill Hole at Titov, Ravenswood West

ASX Announcement

10 January 2022

UPDATE ON DIAMOND DRILL HOLE AT TITOV, RAVENSWOOD WEST

onlySunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN, "Sunshine Gold", "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at Titov Cu-Ag-Mo target ("Titov"), Ravenswood West.

HIGHLIGHTS

• 21TVDD001 was drilled to 501.5m, intersecting the projected mineralised position at 297m. This intersection is approximately 200m down dip from the nearest intersection in hole 21TVRC006.

• Drilling intersected an 84m zone of intense quartz veining and chlorite-sericite alteration. The mineralised zone also

contained abundant molybdenite and chalcopyrite.

useoutcropping quartz vein swarm mapped at surface.

• The mineralised zone in 21TVDD001 gives context to the mineralisation seen in recent RC drilling and to the

personalSunshine Gold's Managing Director, Damien Keys commented: "The Titov core looks quite spectacular! Coarse molybdenite is common in quartz veining and chalcopyrite is observed in veining and disseminated in the host porphyry.

Figure 1. Chalcopyrite - pyrite in quartz vein and associated intense potassic alteration (149.4m).

The hole provides context to observations made in weathered surface outcrop and RC drill chips. We can see lithological and alteration contacts, mineralisation styles and have been able to gather orientation data on small faults and veining.

We have now defined the Titov Cu-Ag-Mo system over 300m of strike and 300m down dip from the outcrop. Titov is open at depth and to the east, where the highest copper grades have been intersected. There is also a gold in soil

Foranomaly to the east of the drill defined system and exploration efforts will focus on extending the system in 2022."

TITOV DIAMOND DRILL HOLE (Sunshine Gold 100%)

The Titov diamond drill hole was completed in late December 2021. The 501.5m deep hole, 21TVDD001, collared approximately 300m south-east of the surface outcrop. The drill hole targeted an Induced Polarisation ("IP") anomaly, interpreted to be an extension of the Cu-Ag-Mo mineralisation intersected in the recent RC drilling (completed September 2021). The sulphide abundance in the mineralised zone adequately explains the IP anomaly.

