FY24 Earnings Webinar

Sunshine Holdings PLC

05 June 2024

Corporate Announcements

  • 03rd May - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has agreed to invest LKR 3,270,000,000/ in Sunshine Healthcare Lanka Limited, a 100% subsidiary of the Company, in the form of equity subject to the performance of agreed conditions precedent set out in the Subscription Agreement executed between the parties
  • Watawala Plantations PLC has declared a final dividend of Rs. 7.00 per share for FY24 (XD date - 01 Jul 2024, Payment date - 18 Jul 2024)
  • Sunshine Holdings PLC has declared a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share for FY24 (XD date - 01 Jul 2024, Payment date - 18 Jul 2024)

Group

Performance

Group at a Glance - FY24

Revenue Composition

Other, 0.2%

Agriculture

15.0%

5.1%

LKR 55.5bn

50.0% Healthcare

7.0%16.1%

34.8%

Consumer 1.6%

LKR 8.7bn

+23.7% YoY

EBIT

29.9%

+2.1 pts

Gearing

LKR 30.5bn

+37.6% YoY

Mkt Cap

LKR 6.0bn

+66.4% YoY

Earnings

28.7%

+9.5 pts

ROE

6.8x

-29.8% YoY

PER

LKR 9.09

+94.6% YoY

EPS

LKR 38.43

+19.8% YoY

NBV

1.8%

2.8% - FY23

Div Yield

Footnote : 1- Share price details as of 31st May 2024, LKR 61.90

Group - Performance Highlights

(LKR millions)

LKR m

FY24

FY23

Growth %

4QFY24

4QFY23

Growth %

Revenue

55,534

51,887

7.0%

13,148

13,326

-1.3%

EBIT

8,662

7,001

23.7%

1,268

1,179

7.5%

EBIT margin

15.6%

13.5%

9.6%

8.8%

PAT

6,019

3,617

66.4%

570

(162)

-451.9%

PAT margin

10.8%

7.0%

4.3%

-1.2%

PATMI

4,471

2,263

97.6%

508

56

807.1%

EPS (LKR)

9.09

4.60

97.6%

1.03

0.11

807.1%

  • EBIT margins improved by 210bps in FY24, mainly driven by the margin expansion in both the healthcare and consumer brands business
  • 20.2% YoY reduction in finance costs resulted from lower interest rates

[Net Finance cost: FY24 LKR 591m cf. LKR 986m in FY23]

Movement in Revenue & EBIT

Revenue LKR bn

Revenue Composition - Revenue QoQ

16

14

15%

13%

15%

12

21%

16%

21%

14%

16%

10

34%

36%

41%

34%

8

33%

35%

37%

35%

19%

24%

20%

18%

6

25%

22%

27%

25%

4

50%

44%

44%

47%

44%

51%

51%

51%

2

54%

54%

53%

57%

0

1QFY22

2QFY22

3QFY22

4QFY22

1QFY23

2QFY23

3QFY23

4QFY23

1QFY24

2QFY24

3QFY24

4QFY24

Healthcare

Consumer

Agriculture

Other

Healthcare

Healthcare Sector

Revenue Split [FY24]

Pharma Manufacturing

9%

Retail (Healthguard)

9%

Medical devices

20%

Pharma+Distribution

62%

Total Asset Split [FY24]

Pharma Manufacturing

15%

Retail (Healthguard)

5%

Medical devices

25%

Pharma+Distribution

55%

Healthcare - Performance Highlights

(LKR millions)

LKR m

FY24

FY23

Growth %

4QFY24

4QFY23

Growth %

Revenue

27,773

23,924

16.1%

6,736

6,284

7.2%

EBIT

4,299

2,973

44.6%

896

884

1.4%

EBIT margin

15.5%

12.4%

13.3%

14.1%

PAT

2,529

1,209

109.2%

349

384

-9.1%

PAT margin

9.1%

5.1%

5.2%

6.1%

  • In FY24, the EBIT margin improved by 305bps, supported by improved performance of SMD and manufacturing businesses
  • Pharma business revenue remained flat during the period
  • HG Retail's revenue rose by 19.2% YoY in FY24, with improved bill count and availability.
