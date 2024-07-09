The webinar will be recorded and later uploaded to our IR website for future reference
Corporate Announcements
03rd May - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has agreed to invest LKR 3,270,000,000/ in Sunshine Healthcare Lanka Limited, a 100% subsidiary of the Company, in the form of equity subject to the performance of agreed conditions precedent set out in the Subscription Agreement executed between the parties
Watawala Plantations PLC has declared a final dividend of Rs. 7.00 per share for FY24 (XD date - 01 Jul 2024, Payment date - 18 Jul 2024)
Sunshine Holdings PLC has declared a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share for FY24 (XD date - 01 Jul 2024, Payment date - 18 Jul 2024)
Group
Performance
Group at a Glance - FY24
Revenue Composition
Other, 0.2%
Agriculture
15.0%
5.1%
LKR 55.5bn
50.0% Healthcare
7.0%16.1%
34.8%
Consumer 1.6%
LKR 8.7bn
+23.7% YoY
EBIT
29.9%
+2.1 pts
Gearing
LKR 30.5bn
+37.6% YoY
Mkt Cap
LKR 6.0bn
+66.4% YoY
Earnings
28.7%
+9.5 pts
ROE
6.8x
-29.8% YoY
PER
LKR 9.09
+94.6% YoY
EPS
LKR 38.43
+19.8% YoY
NBV
1.8%
2.8% - FY23
Div Yield
Footnote : 1- Share price details as of 31st May 2024, LKR 61.90
Group - Performance Highlights
(LKR millions)
LKR m
FY24
FY23
Growth %
4QFY24
4QFY23
Growth %
Revenue
55,534
51,887
7.0%
13,148
13,326
-1.3%
EBIT
8,662
7,001
23.7%
1,268
1,179
7.5%
EBIT margin
15.6%
13.5%
9.6%
8.8%
PAT
6,019
3,617
66.4%
570
(162)
-451.9%
PAT margin
10.8%
7.0%
4.3%
-1.2%
PATMI
4,471
2,263
97.6%
508
56
807.1%
EPS (LKR)
9.09
4.60
97.6%
1.03
0.11
807.1%
EBIT margins improved by 210bps in FY24, mainly driven by the margin expansion in both the healthcare and consumer brands business
20.2% YoY reduction in finance costs resulted from lower interest rates
In FY24, the EBIT margin improved by 305bps, supported by improved performance of SMD and manufacturing businesses
Pharma business revenue remained flat during the period
HG Retail's revenue rose by 19.2% YoY in FY24, with improved bill count and availability.
Sunshine Holdings PLC is a Sri Lanka-based company, which is primarily involved in managing a portfolio of investments. The Company's segments include investment and management services, healthcare, agri, consumer goods, and rental business. The investment and management services segment includes managing a portfolio of investments and providing management services. The healthcare segment manufactures, imports, markets pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, medical diagnostic equipment and surgical products. It provides medicine in areas such as dermatological, diabetic and cardiovascular medicine, gastrointestinal, and pain management drugs. The agri segment is engaged in the cultivation of oil palm, tea and rubber. The consumer goods segment is engaged in the sale of tea and manufacturing and distribution of confectioneries and exports of tea. The Company's consumer products brands in the tea and sugar confectionary space include Zesta, Watawala, Ran Kahata, Daintee and Milady.