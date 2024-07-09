Sunshine Holdings PLC is a Sri Lanka-based company, which is primarily involved in managing a portfolio of investments. The Company's segments include investment and management services, healthcare, agri, consumer goods, and rental business. The investment and management services segment includes managing a portfolio of investments and providing management services. The healthcare segment manufactures, imports, markets pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, medical diagnostic equipment and surgical products. It provides medicine in areas such as dermatological, diabetic and cardiovascular medicine, gastrointestinal, and pain management drugs. The agri segment is engaged in the cultivation of oil palm, tea and rubber. The consumer goods segment is engaged in the sale of tea and manufacturing and distribution of confectioneries and exports of tea. The Company's consumer products brands in the tea and sugar confectionary space include Zesta, Watawala, Ran Kahata, Daintee and Milady.

Sector Drug Retailers