Sunshine : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2021

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE
Dear Shareholder,
The Group recorded a consolidated revenue of LKR 24 billion for the period ended 31st December 2021 (9M FY21/22), up 39% YoY. The Group revenue which predominantly includes revenue from Healthcare, Consumer goods, and Agribusiness sectors, contributed 54%, 25%, and 21% respectively. Healthcare sector recorded YoY growth of 43% against last year, while the Agri sector revenue was up by 69%. Consumer goods sector recorded a 22% increase in revenue compared to 9M FY20/21 mainly driven by the acquisition of Daintee Limited in FY21.
Gross profit margin for 9M FY21/22 stood at 33.7%, which is a marginal increase of 40 basis points against the same period last year.The gross profit improved by LKR 2.3 billion up 40.2% YoY compared to the previous year, in line with revenue growth.The Group EBIT closed at LKR 4.4 billion, an increase of 53.1% YoY.
Healthcare sector recorded a revenue of LKR 12.9 billion during 9M FY21/22, a significant increase of 43% YoY backed by the improved performance in Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices segments together with the contribution from the addition of Akbar Pharmaceuticals. EBIT for the sector was LKR 1.2 billion.
Consumer Goods sector reported a 22% YoY increase in revenue to close at LKR 6 billion in 9M FY21/22.The revenue increase is mainly driven by the addition of the confectionary business segment via the acquisition of Daintee Ltd. The PAT of the sector decreased by LKR 72 million (-23.8% YoY) comparison to the same period last year due to lower profitability in Daintee. PAT contribution of Daintee Limited to the Consumer sector is LKR 73 million.
Agribusiness sector revenue increased by 69% YoY during 9M FY21/22 compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBIT increased to LKR 2.8 billion from LKR 1.5 billion driven by the improved performance in the Palm oil segment backed by the growth in NSA. PAT of the Agri sector closed at LKR 2.7 billion for 9M FY21/22, up by LKR 1.4 billion compared to the same period last year, while PAT of the Dairy segment decreased to LKR 38 million compared to a net profit of LKR 52 million during the same period last year due to higher feed cost.
Group PAT amounted to LKR 3.6 billion in 9M FY21/22 compared to LKR 1.9 billion reported during same period last year. Profits attributable to equity shareholders (PATMI) closed at LKR 1.8 billion for 9M FY21/22.
As a Group, we have been facing challenges in some of our core sectors and will continue to do so in the short to medium term due to the negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All possible measures have been taken to ensure business sustainability and continuity in the coming months.
Further details of the Group's performance are available on the company website. (
https://www.sunshineholdings.lk/ investor/financial-reports)
Govindasamy Group Managing Director February 03, 2022 Colombo
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Period ended
Period ended
Change Quarter ended Quarter ended
Change
Year ended
31st
31st
31st
31st
31st March
December
December
December
December
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Continuing operations
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
Revenue
24,108,676,040
17,399,559,555
39
8,305,412,246
6,448,876,517
29
24,339,446,156
Cost of sales
(15,981,132,315)
(11,602,165,641)
38
(5,556,794,832)
(4,397,457,217)
26
(16,601,729,049)
Gross profit
8,127,543,725
5,797,393,914
40
2,748,617,414
2,051,419,300
34
7,737,717,107
Other income
250,901,448
252,857,679
(1)
61,823,180
99,373,810
(38)
291,436,825
Selling & distribution expenses
(2,008,920,536)
(1,575,795,747)
27
(729,267,842)
(669,526,437)
9
(2,182,677,904)
Administration expenses
(1,916,045,297)
(1,568,429,214)
22
(610,356,802)
(541,945,026)
13
(2,177,851,096)
Impairment of asset held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
(143,246,439)
Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiary
(2,750,340)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Results from operating activities
4,450,729,000
2,906,026,632
53
1,470,815,950
939,321,647
57
3,525,378,493
Finance income
129,816,481
188,492,037
(31)
61,097,473
43,837,745
39
252,646,432
Finance cost
(232,605,503)
(389,683,175)
(40)
(92,691,698)
(110,270,342)
(16)
(468,793,779)
Net finance cost
(102,789,022)
(201,191,138)
(49)
(31,594,225)
(66,432,597)
(52)
(216,147,347)
Share of profit/ (loss) of equity accounted investees
(436,572)
(298,147)
46
(163,160)
142,038
(215)
(92,356)
Profit before tax
4,347,503,406
2,704,537,347
61
1,439,058,565
873,031,088
65
3,309,138,790
Income tax expense
(770,439,773)
(816,702,908)
(6)
(318,754,202)
(270,580,752)
18
(771,610,789)
Profit for the period
3,577,063,633
1,887,834,439
89
1,120,304,363
602,450,336
86
2,537,528,001
Other comprehensive income
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
(32,088,698)
Exchange gain/(Loss) on foreign operation translation
901,272
135,187
567
274,187
1,010,004
(73)
1,092,211
Remeasurement of retirement benefit liability
-
7,148,972
-
-
-
-
(25,750,348)
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
(2,001,712)
-
-
-
-
18,776,503
Total other comprehensive income for the period
901,272
5,282,447
-
274,187
1,010,004
-
(37,970,332)
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,577,964,905
1,893,116,886
89
1,120,578,550
603,460,340
86
2,499,557,669
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
1,820,333,663
1,091,356,824
67
611,395,788
387,049,567
58
1,522,207,103
Non-controlling interest
1,756,729,970
796,477,615
121
508,908,575
215,400,769
136
1,015,320,898
Other comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
901,272
5,988,073
(85)
274,187
1,010,004
(73)
(43,843,965)
Non-controlling interest
-
(705,626)
(100)
-
-
-
5,873,633
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,577,964,905
1,893,116,886
89
1,120,578,550
603,460,340
86
2,499,557,669
Basic earnings per share
4.06
2.43
1.36
0.86
3.39
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Period ended
Period ended
Change Quarter ended Quarter ended
Change
Year ended
31st December 31st December
31st December 31st December
31st March
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
LKR
%
LKR
Revenue
683,745,587
636,200,418
7
254,878,004
187,520,516
36
850,202,179
Cost of sales
-
-
n/m
-
-
n/m
-
Gross profit
683,745,587
636,200,418
7
254,878,004
187,520,516
36
850,202,179
Other income
305,648,841
229,324,012
33
104,593,228
98,818,417
6
341,800,630
Administration expenses
(359,665,156)
(311,282,772)
16
(125,459,997)
(128,213,644)
(2)
(449,704,631)
Impairment of investment in equity-accounted investee
-
-
-
-
-
-
(59,452)
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,032,745,933
Gain on disposal of subsidiary shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
260,563,654
Results from operating activities
629,729,272
554,241,658
14
234,011,235
158,125,289
48
3,035,548,313
Finance income
34,889,403
67,409,898
(48)
11,119,598
15,690,983
(29)
156,225,875
Finance cost
(3,854,600)
(313,413,766)
99
(210,768)
(97,854,960)
100
(170,998,805)
Net finance cost
31,034,803
(246,003,868)
(113)
10,908,830
(82,163,977)
(113)
(14,772,930)
Profit before tax
660,764,075
308,237,790
114
244,920,065
75,961,312
222
3,020,775,383
Income tax expense
1,956,695
(8,375,218)
(123)
731,835
(7,571,424)
(110)
(117,053,693)
Profit for the period
662,720,770
299,862,572
121
245,651,900
68,389,888
259
2,903,721,690
Other comprehensive income
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
(32,088,698)
Defined benefit plan actuarial gain/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,049,909
Income tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,912,884
Total other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,125,905)
Total comprehensive income for the period
662,720,770
299,862,572
121
245,651,900
68,389,888
259
2,888,595,785
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
1.48
0.67
0.55
0.15
6.47
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited
n/m- not meaningful
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - GROUP
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
31st December
31st March
2021
2021
LKR
LKR
ASSETS
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,723,139,125
4,794,110,834
Intangible assets
298,967,391
249,057,345
Leasehold right to bare land
238,845,000
238,853,000
Biological assets
3,632,635,000
3,492,193,000
Investment property
769,499,144
769,499,144
Equity-accounted investee
855,435
1,292,006
Other investments
808,347,198
1,004,330,898
Deferred tax assets
44,568,677
42,611,982
Goodwill on Acquisition
1,576,648,376
1,576,648,378
Total non-current assets
12,093,505,345
12,168,596,587
Current assets
Biological assets-growing crops on bearer plants
72,495,000
52,688,000
Inventories
5,460,081,794
5,145,162,996
Other investments, including derivatives
-
335,364,187
Current tax assets
55,183,750
29,585,672
Trade & other receivables
5,543,370,386
4,848,691,358
Amounts due from related parties
82,390,201
475,000
Cash & cash equivalent
4,163,391,314
2,520,552,239
Assets Held for sale
-
1,781,889,421
Total current assets
15,376,912,445
14,714,408,873
Total assets
27,470,417,790
26,883,005,460
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
1,641,715,247
1,641,715,247
Reserves
339,686,250
339,686,250
Retained earnings
10,065,363,967
8,551,561,683
Equity attributable to owners of the company
12,046,765,464
10,532,963,180
Non-controlling interests
5,272,079,557
4,808,856,243
Total equity
17,318,845,021
15,341,819,423
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
1,844,745,428
1,968,834,746
Employee benefits
738,490,031
713,774,478
Contingent consideration
-
78,026,414
Deferred income and capital grants
54,081,000
91,996,000
Deferred tax
627,408,318
632,277,792
Total non-current liabilities
3,264,724,777
3,484,909,430
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
4,376,483,313
3,775,377,119
Amounts due to related parties
14,161,463
12,802,099
Current tax liabilities
445,939,727
354,693,979
Contingent consideration
82,293,201
-
Loans and borrowings
950,783,203
2,184,694,049
Bank overdraft
1,017,187,085
872,203,730
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
-
856,505,631
Total current liabilities
6,886,847,992
8,056,276,607
Total equity and liabilities
27,470,417,790
26,883,005,460
Net asset value per share (Rs.)
26.85
23.48
Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above figures are not audited
It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
Group Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board,
Chairman
Group Managing Director
February 03, 2022
Colombo
