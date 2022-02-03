Sunshine : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2021

02 SUNSHINE HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE

Dear Shareholder,

The Group recorded a consolidated revenue of LKR 24 billion for the period ended 31st December 2021 (9M FY21/22), up 39% YoY. The Group revenue which predominantly includes revenue from Healthcare, Consumer goods, and Agribusiness sectors, contributed 54%, 25%, and 21% respectively. Healthcare sector recorded YoY growth of 43% against last year, while the Agri sector revenue was up by 69%. Consumer goods sector recorded a 22% increase in revenue compared to 9M FY20/21 mainly driven by the acquisition of Daintee Limited in FY21.

Gross profit margin for 9M FY21/22 stood at 33.7%, which is a marginal increase of 40 basis points against the same period last year.The gross profit improved by LKR 2.3 billion up 40.2% YoY compared to the previous year, in line with revenue growth.The Group EBIT closed at LKR 4.4 billion, an increase of 53.1% YoY.

Healthcare sector recorded a revenue of LKR 12.9 billion during 9M FY21/22, a significant increase of 43% YoY backed by the improved performance in Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices segments together with the contribution from the addition of Akbar Pharmaceuticals. EBIT for the sector was LKR 1.2 billion.

Consumer Goods sector reported a 22% YoY increase in revenue to close at LKR 6 billion in 9M FY21/22.The revenue increase is mainly driven by the addition of the confectionary business segment via the acquisition of Daintee Ltd. The PAT of the sector decreased by LKR 72 million (-23.8% YoY) comparison to the same period last year due to lower profitability in Daintee. PAT contribution of Daintee Limited to the Consumer sector is LKR 73 million.

Agribusiness sector revenue increased by 69% YoY during 9M FY21/22 compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBIT increased to LKR 2.8 billion from LKR 1.5 billion driven by the improved performance in the Palm oil segment backed by the growth in NSA. PAT of the Agri sector closed at LKR 2.7 billion for 9M FY21/22, up by LKR 1.4 billion compared to the same period last year, while PAT of the Dairy segment decreased to LKR 38 million compared to a net profit of LKR 52 million during the same period last year due to higher feed cost.

Group PAT amounted to LKR 3.6 billion in 9M FY21/22 compared to LKR 1.9 billion reported during same period last year. Profits attributable to equity shareholders (PATMI) closed at LKR 1.8 billion for 9M FY21/22.

As a Group, we have been facing challenges in some of our core sectors and will continue to do so in the short to medium term due to the negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All possible measures have been taken to ensure business sustainability and continuity in the coming months.

Further details of the Group's performance are available on the company website. (https://www.sunshineholdings.lk/ investor/financial-reports)