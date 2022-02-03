Log in
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange - 02/02
57.5 LKR   -4.33%
01/26SUNSHINE : Corporate disclosure
PU
01/18SUNSHINE : Corporate disclosure
PU
2021SUNSHINE : Resignation of directors
PU
Sunshine : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2021

02/03/2022 | 04:39am EST
SUNSHINE HOLDINGS PLC

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

02

SUNSHINE HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR'S MESSAGE

Dear Shareholder,

The Group recorded a consolidated revenue of LKR 24 billion for the period ended 31st December 2021 (9M FY21/22), up 39% YoY. The Group revenue which predominantly includes revenue from Healthcare, Consumer goods, and Agribusiness sectors, contributed 54%, 25%, and 21% respectively. Healthcare sector recorded YoY growth of 43% against last year, while the Agri sector revenue was up by 69%. Consumer goods sector recorded a 22% increase in revenue compared to 9M FY20/21 mainly driven by the acquisition of Daintee Limited in FY21.

Gross profit margin for 9M FY21/22 stood at 33.7%, which is a marginal increase of 40 basis points against the same period last year.The gross profit improved by LKR 2.3 billion up 40.2% YoY compared to the previous year, in line with revenue growth.The Group EBIT closed at LKR 4.4 billion, an increase of 53.1% YoY.

Healthcare sector recorded a revenue of LKR 12.9 billion during 9M FY21/22, a significant increase of 43% YoY backed by the improved performance in Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices segments together with the contribution from the addition of Akbar Pharmaceuticals. EBIT for the sector was LKR 1.2 billion.

Consumer Goods sector reported a 22% YoY increase in revenue to close at LKR 6 billion in 9M FY21/22.The revenue increase is mainly driven by the addition of the confectionary business segment via the acquisition of Daintee Ltd. The PAT of the sector decreased by LKR 72 million (-23.8% YoY) comparison to the same period last year due to lower profitability in Daintee. PAT contribution of Daintee Limited to the Consumer sector is LKR 73 million.

Agribusiness sector revenue increased by 69% YoY during 9M FY21/22 compared to the corresponding period last year. The EBIT increased to LKR 2.8 billion from LKR 1.5 billion driven by the improved performance in the Palm oil segment backed by the growth in NSA. PAT of the Agri sector closed at LKR 2.7 billion for 9M FY21/22, up by LKR 1.4 billion compared to the same period last year, while PAT of the Dairy segment decreased to LKR 38 million compared to a net profit of LKR 52 million during the same period last year due to higher feed cost.

Group PAT amounted to LKR 3.6 billion in 9M FY21/22 compared to LKR 1.9 billion reported during same period last year. Profits attributable to equity shareholders (PATMI) closed at LKR 1.8 billion for 9M FY21/22.

As a Group, we have been facing challenges in some of our core sectors and will continue to do so in the short to medium term due to the negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All possible measures have been taken to ensure business sustainability and continuity in the coming months.

Further details of the Group's performance are available on the company website. (https://www.sunshineholdings.lk/ investor/financial-reports)

  1. Govindasamy Group Managing Director February 03, 2022 Colombo

SUNSHINE HOLDINGS PLC

03

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - GROUP

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Period ended

Period ended

Change Quarter ended Quarter ended

Change

Year ended

31st

31st

31st

31st

31st March

December

December

December

December

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Continuing operations

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

Revenue

24,108,676,040

17,399,559,555

39

8,305,412,246

6,448,876,517

29

24,339,446,156

Cost of sales

(15,981,132,315)

(11,602,165,641)

38

(5,556,794,832)

(4,397,457,217)

26

(16,601,729,049)

Gross profit

8,127,543,725

5,797,393,914

40

2,748,617,414

2,051,419,300

34

7,737,717,107

Other income

250,901,448

252,857,679

(1)

61,823,180

99,373,810

(38)

291,436,825

Selling & distribution expenses

(2,008,920,536)

(1,575,795,747)

27

(729,267,842)

(669,526,437)

9

(2,182,677,904)

Administration expenses

(1,916,045,297)

(1,568,429,214)

22

(610,356,802)

(541,945,026)

13

(2,177,851,096)

Impairment of asset held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

-

(143,246,439)

Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiary

(2,750,340)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Results from operating activities

4,450,729,000

2,906,026,632

53

1,470,815,950

939,321,647

57

3,525,378,493

Finance income

129,816,481

188,492,037

(31)

61,097,473

43,837,745

39

252,646,432

Finance cost

(232,605,503)

(389,683,175)

(40)

(92,691,698)

(110,270,342)

(16)

(468,793,779)

Net finance cost

(102,789,022)

(201,191,138)

(49)

(31,594,225)

(66,432,597)

(52)

(216,147,347)

Share of profit/ (loss) of equity accounted investees

(436,572)

(298,147)

46

(163,160)

142,038

(215)

(92,356)

Profit before tax

4,347,503,406

2,704,537,347

61

1,439,058,565

873,031,088

65

3,309,138,790

Income tax expense

(770,439,773)

(816,702,908)

(6)

(318,754,202)

(270,580,752)

18

(771,610,789)

Profit for the period

3,577,063,633

1,887,834,439

89

1,120,304,363

602,450,336

86

2,537,528,001

Other comprehensive income

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

-

-

-

-

-

-

(32,088,698)

Exchange gain/(Loss) on foreign operation translation

901,272

135,187

567

274,187

1,010,004

(73)

1,092,211

Remeasurement of retirement benefit liability

-

7,148,972

-

-

-

-

(25,750,348)

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

(2,001,712)

-

-

-

-

18,776,503

Total other comprehensive income for the period

901,272

5,282,447

-

274,187

1,010,004

-

(37,970,332)

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,577,964,905

1,893,116,886

89

1,120,578,550

603,460,340

86

2,499,557,669

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

1,820,333,663

1,091,356,824

67

611,395,788

387,049,567

58

1,522,207,103

Non-controlling interest

1,756,729,970

796,477,615

121

508,908,575

215,400,769

136

1,015,320,898

Other comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

901,272

5,988,073

(85)

274,187

1,010,004

(73)

(43,843,965)

Non-controlling interest

-

(705,626)

(100)

-

-

-

5,873,633

Total comprehensive income for the period

3,577,964,905

1,893,116,886

89

1,120,578,550

603,460,340

86

2,499,557,669

Basic earnings per share

4.06

2.43

1.36

0.86

3.39

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited

04

SUNSHINE HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - COMPANY

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Period ended

Period ended

Change Quarter ended Quarter ended

Change

Year ended

31st December 31st December

31st December 31st December

31st March

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

LKR

%

LKR

Revenue

683,745,587

636,200,418

7

254,878,004

187,520,516

36

850,202,179

Cost of sales

-

-

n/m

-

-

n/m

-

Gross profit

683,745,587

636,200,418

7

254,878,004

187,520,516

36

850,202,179

Other income

305,648,841

229,324,012

33

104,593,228

98,818,417

6

341,800,630

Administration expenses

(359,665,156)

(311,282,772)

16

(125,459,997)

(128,213,644)

(2)

(449,704,631)

Impairment of investment in equity-accounted investee

-

-

-

-

-

-

(59,452)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,032,745,933

Gain on disposal of subsidiary shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

260,563,654

Results from operating activities

629,729,272

554,241,658

14

234,011,235

158,125,289

48

3,035,548,313

Finance income

34,889,403

67,409,898

(48)

11,119,598

15,690,983

(29)

156,225,875

Finance cost

(3,854,600)

(313,413,766)

99

(210,768)

(97,854,960)

100

(170,998,805)

Net finance cost

31,034,803

(246,003,868)

(113)

10,908,830

(82,163,977)

(113)

(14,772,930)

Profit before tax

660,764,075

308,237,790

114

244,920,065

75,961,312

222

3,020,775,383

Income tax expense

1,956,695

(8,375,218)

(123)

731,835

(7,571,424)

(110)

(117,053,693)

Profit for the period

662,720,770

299,862,572

121

245,651,900

68,389,888

259

2,903,721,690

Other comprehensive income

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

-

-

-

-

-

-

(32,088,698)

Defined benefit plan actuarial gain/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,049,909

Income tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,912,884

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15,125,905)

Total comprehensive income for the period

662,720,770

299,862,572

121

245,651,900

68,389,888

259

2,888,595,785

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

1.48

0.67

0.55

0.15

6.47

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited

n/m- not meaningful

SUNSHINE HOLDINGS PLC

05

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - GROUP

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

31st December

31st March

2021

2021

LKR

LKR

ASSETS

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,723,139,125

4,794,110,834

Intangible assets

298,967,391

249,057,345

Leasehold right to bare land

238,845,000

238,853,000

Biological assets

3,632,635,000

3,492,193,000

Investment property

769,499,144

769,499,144

Equity-accounted investee

855,435

1,292,006

Other investments

808,347,198

1,004,330,898

Deferred tax assets

44,568,677

42,611,982

Goodwill on Acquisition

1,576,648,376

1,576,648,378

Total non-current assets

12,093,505,345

12,168,596,587

Current assets

Biological assets-growing crops on bearer plants

72,495,000

52,688,000

Inventories

5,460,081,794

5,145,162,996

Other investments, including derivatives

-

335,364,187

Current tax assets

55,183,750

29,585,672

Trade & other receivables

5,543,370,386

4,848,691,358

Amounts due from related parties

82,390,201

475,000

Cash & cash equivalent

4,163,391,314

2,520,552,239

Assets Held for sale

-

1,781,889,421

Total current assets

15,376,912,445

14,714,408,873

Total assets

27,470,417,790

26,883,005,460

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

1,641,715,247

1,641,715,247

Reserves

339,686,250

339,686,250

Retained earnings

10,065,363,967

8,551,561,683

Equity attributable to owners of the company

12,046,765,464

10,532,963,180

Non-controlling interests

5,272,079,557

4,808,856,243

Total equity

17,318,845,021

15,341,819,423

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

1,844,745,428

1,968,834,746

Employee benefits

738,490,031

713,774,478

Contingent consideration

-

78,026,414

Deferred income and capital grants

54,081,000

91,996,000

Deferred tax

627,408,318

632,277,792

Total non-current liabilities

3,264,724,777

3,484,909,430

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

4,376,483,313

3,775,377,119

Amounts due to related parties

14,161,463

12,802,099

Current tax liabilities

445,939,727

354,693,979

Contingent consideration

82,293,201

-

Loans and borrowings

950,783,203

2,184,694,049

Bank overdraft

1,017,187,085

872,203,730

Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale

-

856,505,631

Total current liabilities

6,886,847,992

8,056,276,607

Total equity and liabilities

27,470,417,790

26,883,005,460

Net asset value per share (Rs.)

26.85

23.48

Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above figures are not audited

It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

Group Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board,

Chairman

Group Managing Director

February 03, 2022

Colombo

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Holdings plc published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
