    2012   CA8678423044

SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

(2012)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/16
3.7 HKD   0.00%
Sunshine Oilsands : BUSINESS UPDATE

08/16/2021 | 10:53am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4,18 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
Net income 2020 2,23 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net Debt 2020 310 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2020 86,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 901 M 116 M 717 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,64x
EV / Sales 2020 81,7x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 20,8%
Technical analysis trends SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pui Yun Ho Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Ping Sun Executive Chairman
Man Ng Chi Chief Technology Officer
Yi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Guangzhong Xing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.148.32%116
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.96%74 948
CNOOC LIMITED15.04%47 385
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.35%39 702
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.01%39 186
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.11%36 984