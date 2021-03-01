Log in
Sunshine Oilsands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 February

03/01/2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/2/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. 1/3/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 2012

Description :

Class "A" Common Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

129,554,630

No par value CAD$

Unlimited

CAD$

Unlimited

Increase/(decrease)

0

CAD$

Balance at close of the month

129,554,630

No par value CAD$

Unlimited

CAD$

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "G" Preferred Shares

Balance at close of preceding month 0

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

value

Unlimited

CAD$

CAD$

N/A

No par

value

Unlimited

CAD$

CAD$

Increase/(decrease) 0

Balance at close of the month 0

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Class "H" Preferred Shares

Balance at close of preceding month 0

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

No par

value

Unlimited

CAD$

CAD$

N/A

No par

value

Unlimited

CAD$

CAD$

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease) 0

Balance at close of the month 0

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Unlimited CAD$

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary sharesNo. of preference shares

(1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

129,554,630

N/A

0

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

129,554,630

N/A

0

N/A

Class "G" and "H" preferred shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Movement during the month

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

GrantedExercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

CancelledLapsed

1. Pre-IPO Share Option

Scheme (09/09/2010)

Class "A" common shares

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

2. Post -IPO Share Option

Scheme

(26/01/2012)

Class "A" common shares

0

0

0

0

0

(Note 1)

(Remark (A))

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

N/AN/A

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

N/AN/A N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

) N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

N/AN/A N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

) N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable)

N/AN/A N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

) N/AN/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/AN/A N/A

(

/

/

) N/A

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Class "G" preferred shares

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. Class "H" preferred shares

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. Convertible Bonds in

Principal amount of HKD 72,000,000

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(25 /05 /2020 )

Currency of amount outstanding

N/AN/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

) N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

(

/

/

) N/AHKD

N/A Class A Common Voting Shares HK$0.632 per Share

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

  • issuer issuer whichissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

0

0

0

0 0

0

0

0

0 0

72,000,000

  • 0 72,000,000

0 113,924,051

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issueduring the month pursuant thereto

  • issued may be

  • issuer issuer whichClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

    ________

    State currency

    • 5. Scrip dividendAt price :

      Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

      ( / /

      )

      ( / /

      )

      N/A

      N/A

      Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

    • 6. Repurchase of shares

      Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

      ________

      ( / /

      )

      ( / /

      )

      N/A

      N/A

      Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

    • 7. Redemption of shares

      Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

      EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

      ________

      ( / /

      )

      ( / /

      )

      N/A

      N/A

    • 8. Consideration issue

    At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

    N/A

    N/A

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/ATotal increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  • (i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

  • (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

  • (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the

securities have been fulfilled;

  • (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

  • (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

  • (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

  • (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

  • (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Remark A - As at 1 February 2021, our Post- IPO Share Option Scheme had 9,056,001 stock options outstanding.

During the month of February 2021, nil stock options were granted, exercised, lapsed or cancelled. As at 28

February 2021, our Post IPO Share Option Scheme had 9,056,001 stock options outstanding.

Submitted by: ________ Kwok Ping Sun ______________________________

Title:

_______________ Executive Chairman ___________________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet

individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return

published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is

required to be made in this return.

3.

"Identical" means in this context:

4.

  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
