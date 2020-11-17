Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.    SHO

SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.

(SHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunstone Hotel Investors : Company Presentation November 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:39pm EST

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Presentation

November 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including opinions, references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: volatility in the debt or equity markets affecting our ability to acquire or sell hotel assets; international, national and local economic and business conditions, including the likelihood of a U.S. recession, government shutdown, changes in the European Union or global economic slowdown, as well as any type of flu, disease-related pandemic or the adverse effects of climate change, affecting the lodging and travel industry; the ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and our access to capital markets; terrorist attacks or civil unrest, which would affect occupancy rates at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt and equity agreements; relationships with property managers and franchisors; our ability to maintain our properties in a first-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; our ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations, which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; our ability to identify, successfully compete for and complete acquisitions; the performance of hotels after they are acquired; necessary capital expenditures and our ability to fund them and complete them with minimum disruption; our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for us to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; severe weather events or other natural disasters; risks impacting our ability to pay anticipated future dividends; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All forward-looking information provided herein is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

This presentation should be read together with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports are available on our website at www.sunstonehotels.com and through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.

2

Why Sunstone. . .

Investment Highlights

a

a

a

a

a

a

High quality portfolio of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®

Ability to take a long-term and balanced approach to the business with-an-eye towards the recovery

Sector-leading,low-levered balance sheet and significant liquidity provide protection and opportunity for growth

Management team with superior track record of accretive and well- timed capital allocation

Best-in-class corporate governance with executive compensation structure that creates strong alignment with shareholders

Opportunity to invest at a cyclically low industry valuation with the security offered by the lowest levered balance sheet in the sector

3

Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® Is . . .

Marriott

Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Portland

JW Marriott New Orleans

Oceans Edge

Resort & Marina

Hyatt Regency

Marriott Boston

San Francisco

Long Wharf

Boston Park Plaza

Renaissance Washington DC

Wailea Beach Resort

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.
12:39pSUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Company Presentation November 2020
PU
11/10SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
11/06SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
11/05SUNSTONE HOTEL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
11/05SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Q3 2020 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
11/05SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Reports Results For Third Quarter 2020
PR
10/06SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Con..
AQ
10/05SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Con..
PR
09/09SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS : Company Presentation September 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 283 M - -
Net income 2020 -430 M - -
Net Debt 2020 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,10x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 2 189 M 2 189 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9,58 $
Last Close Price 10,15 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John V. Arabia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas M. Pasquale Non-Executive Chairman
Marc A. Hoffman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan Albert Giglia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Allen Balian Vice President-Corporate Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.-27.08%2 189
VICI PROPERTIES INC.2.54%14 061
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-26.01%9 681
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-2.60%9 633
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-0.55%4 049
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-44.03%3 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group