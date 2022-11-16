Sunstone Hotel Investors : Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and other similar terms and phrases, including opinions, references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the Company's business and the economy, as well as the response of governments and the Company to the pandemic, and how quickly and successfully effective vaccines and therapies are distributed and administered; increased risks related to employee matters, including increased employment litigation and claims for severance or other benefits tied to termination or furloughs as a result of temporary hotel suspensions or reduced hotel operations due to COVID-19; general economic and business conditions, including a U.S. recession, trade conflicts and tariffs, regional or global economic slowdowns and any type of flu or disease-related pandemic that impacts travel or the ability to travel, including COVID-19; the need for business-related travel, including the increased use of business-related technology; rising hotel operating costs due to labor costs, workers' compensation and health-care related costs, utility costs, property and liability insurance costs, unanticipated costs such as acts of nature and their consequences and other costs that may not be offset by increased room rates; the ground, building or airspace leases for three of the hotels the Company has interests in as of the date of this presentation; the need for renovations, repositionings and other capital expenditures for the Company's hotels; the impact, including any delays, of renovations and repositionings on hotel operations; new hotel supply, or alternative lodging options such as timeshare, vacation rentals or sharing services such as Airbnb, in the Company's markets, which could harm its occupancy levels and revenue at its hotels; competition from hotels not owned by the Company; relationships with, and the requirements, performance and reputation of, the managers of the Company's hotels; relationships with, and the requirements and reputation of, the Company's franchisors and hotel brands; the Company's hotels may become impaired, or its hotels which have previously become impaired may become further impaired in the future, which may adversely affect its financial condition and results of operations; competition for the acquisition of hotels, and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions; performance of hotels after they are acquired; changes in the Company's business strategy or acquisition or disposition plans; the Company's level of debt, including secured, unsecured, fixed and variable rate debt; financial and other covenants in the Company's debt and preferred stock; the impact on the Company's business of potential defaults by the Company on its debt agreements or leases; volatility in the capital markets and the effect on lodging demand or the Company's ability to obtain capital on favorable terms or at all; the Company's need to operate as a REIT and comply with other applicable laws and regulations, including new laws, interpretations or court decisions that may change the federal or state tax laws or the federal or state income tax consequences of the Company's qualification as a REIT; potential adverse tax consequences in the event that the Company's operating leases with its taxable REIT subsidiaries are not held to have been made on an arm's-length basis; system security risks, data protection breaches, cyber-attacks, including those impacting the Company's hotel managers or other third parties, and systems integration issues; other events beyond the Company's control, including climate change, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or civil unrest; and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All forward-looking information provided herein is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.
This presentation should be read together with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports are available on our website at www.sunstonehotels.com and through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.
2
Investment Highlights
High Quality Portfolio with Embedded Growth and Strong Alignment with Stakeholders
We invest in hotels where we can add value through various levers: capital investment, repositioning and asset management. We focus on the investment lifecycle of our hotels to determine the appropriate time to invest and the optimal time to harvest gains.
a
a
a
a
a
High quality portfolio of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®
Value creation through capital allocation, recycling capital into superior growth opportunities, investing in our existing portfolio, and returning capital to shareholders
Best positioned for growth from recovery in business travel and increased earnings contribution from recently completed acquisitions
Prudent balance sheet management that protects the company while providing capacity for growth and investment in the portfolio
Strong corporate governance and performance-based compensation program creates stronger alignment with stakeholders
3
Portfolio of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®
Well Located Assets that Benefit from Multiple Demand Drivers
Hilton San
Diego Bayfront
JW Marriott New Orleans
Oceans Edge
Montage
Resort & Marina
Healdsburg
Hyatt Regency
The Confidante
San Francisco
Miami Beach
Marriott Boston Long Wharf
Renaissance Washington DC
Wailea Beach Resort
Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley
4
Portfolio of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®
Balanced and Diversified Portfolio
Portfolio Distribution1
15
7,735
5 / 2
Hotel Properties
Number of Rooms
Brands / Independent
Independent
12%
5%
4%
2% Portland
48%
16%
15%
17%Boston
San Francisco &
19%
Wine Country
7%
Washington,
3% Los Angeles
D.C.
Portfolio Segmentation2
Transient
56%
6%
Contract
38%
Group
14% San Diego
Hawaii
6%
15%
New
17% Florida
Orleans
Greater than 10%1
Between 5% and 10%1
NY008J6H (831484_1.WOR)
Less than 5%1
Note: Data shown pro forma for acquisitions at stabilized levels. 1) Portfolio Distribution is shown by EBITDA contribution. 2) Portfolio Segmentation is shown by room nights.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:38:08 UTC.