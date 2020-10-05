Log in
Sunstone Hotel Investors : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/05/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the market closes.  Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Sunstone Hotel Investors website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-323-289-6576 and reference confirmation code 1700254 to listen to the live call.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector.  Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information:
Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunstone-hotel-investors-schedules-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301145849.html

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
