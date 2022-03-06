Log in
    STM   AU000000STM0

SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

(STM)
Sunstone Metals : Alba high grade gold-copper porphyry drilling results

03/06/2022 | 05:29pm EST
7 MARCH 2022

Bramaderos Project, southern Ecuador

Latest assays confirm Alba is a high-grade

gold-copper porphyry discovery

High-grades from near surface including gold grades exceeding 1g/t and copper grades exceeding 0.2%; Other Alba-style exploration targets now being defined nearby

Highlights

  • Significant high-gradegold-copper assays from follow-up drill holes BMDD021, BMDD022, BMDD023 at Alba include:
    • 60.7m at 1.01g/t gold and 0.19% copper from 136m, within 137.4m at 0.75g/t gold and 0.17% copper from 135m, and within a broad interval of
      o 223.7m at 0.58g/t gold and 0.13% copper, from 107.6m in BMDD021
    • 239.4m at 0.42g/t gold and 0.13% copper, from 82.5m to end of hole in BMDD022; including
      o An open interval at the end of hole of 7.9m at 0.84g/t gold and 0.21% copper from 314m
    • 84.2m at 0.51g/t gold and 0.16% copper from 183m, within 222.4m at 0.37g/t gold and 0.13% copper from 76.4m in BMDD023
  • Hole BMDD022 ended in mineralisation, with 0.9g/t gold and 0.23% copper in the last 1.9m sample. This hole has now been extended with assays pending
  • All holes intersected copper as chalcopyrite, bornite and covellite in variably veined stockwork porphyry
  • Results from the previously reported discovery hole at Alba (BMDD012) included 111m at 2.35g/t gold from 93m
  • Follow-updrilling is underway; 2 more rigs being mobilised to Alba to bring total rigs on site to 3

Sunstone Metals (ASX: STM) is pleased to report new assays which confirm the Alba target within the Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador is a significant high-gradegold-copper porphyry discovery.

Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris said: "These latest results are extremely exciting. We now have enough drilling and geological data to build a picture of a high-gradegold-copper porphyry system at Alba.

"Furthermore, there are signs that grade is increasing with depth in the system given the high-grade results in BMDD021."

"We are generating grades which are consistently in line with or better than those seen in many of the most important porphyries around the world. We would encourage investors to compare the Alba grades with some of those world-classgold-copper porphyries.

"We are also confident that the extensive electrical geophysical survey just completed at Alba and Limon will generate additional Alba-style drilling targets".

Holes BMDD021 and BMDD022 were drilled below and above the previously reported holes BMDD012 and 020 (see ASX releases dated November 18, 2021, and January 20, 2022). Hole BMDD023 was drilled to the south, with an approximate 50m step out from BMDD012.

Drill hole BMDD012 intersected 111m at 2.35g/t gold, including an upper very high-grade interval of 7.2m at 27g/t gold, and drill hole BMDD020 intersected 193.7m at 0.5g/t gold and 0.16% copper, including a high-grade zone of 21m at 0.91g/t gold and 0.17% copper.

Adequate drilling and analysis of results has now been completed, enabling Alba to be interpreted as a high- grade gold rich porphyry environment with visible gold occurring in the upper zones of the porphyry and delivering locally very high grades.

The main porphyry system at Alba has only been intersected in five drill holes to date (BMDD012, 020, 021, 022, 023) and further drilling is underway. It has some very high grades including 60.7m at 1.01g/t gold and 0.19% copper in BMDD021.

On section, the immediate area of drilling has dimensions of ~250m wide and a vertical extent exceeding 350m. Drilling currently underway will define the system laterally. Copper minerals within locally intensely stockwork veined porphyry include chalcopyrite, bornite and covellite - the latter two minerals being high tenor copper sulphides.

A second mineralised porphyry intrusion (apophyse) was previously intersected in BMDD007 on the southwest side of Alba, and this section of the broader Alba area will also be followed up in up-coming drilling.

The latest results from Alba are extremely significant for the Bramaderos project for several reasons:

  • The currently known size of the high-grade porphyry is expected to grow as more holes are drilled
  • Alba delivers a high-grade domain that could play a critically important role in a development scenario at Bramaderos, particularly given its potential to provide high-grade feed at the start of an operation
  • The Alba results have significant flow-on effects for the potential value of the directly adjacent Brama system
  • Plans for the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Brama will likely be expanded to incorporate Alba
  • Other Alba-style exploration targets are now being defined within the broader Bramaderos concession including at Limon where porphyry targets remain below the gold-bearing lithocap

The assay results to date from Alba include:

Drill Hole

EOH (m)

From

To (m)

Interval

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Mo (ppm)

Ag (g/t)

(m)

(m)

BMDD007

543.17

8.00

515.80

507.80

0.22

0.06

6.0

0.7

incl

55.70

237.40

181.70

0.43

0.10

3.0

1.0

incl

55.70

107.50

51.80

0.47

0.11

6.0

1.4

BMDD012

452.32

93.00

353.40

260.40

1.11

0.08

24.0

1.2

incl

93.00

204.00

111.00

2.35

0.07

40.6

0.9

incl

106.80

136.00

29.20

7.68

0.05

35.5

0.7

incl

116.80

134.00

17.20

12.45

0.05

28.0

0.8

incl

124.80

132.00

7.20

26.88

0.04

16.9

0.8

incl

154.00

188.00

34.00

0.61

0.10

64.6

1.2

BMDD013

299.58

107.00

180.45

73.45

0.32

0.13

14.6

0.8

incl

165.00

167.00

2.00

2.02

0.07

81.0

0.5

BMDD020

359.73

95.00

359.73

264.73

0.49

0.13

29.0

1.3

incl

119.00

139.00

20.00

0.91

0.04

32.6

0.51

incl

126.00

133.00

7.00

1.77

0.05

27.1

0.7

and

164.00

357.70

193.70

0.5

0.16

29.5

1.51

incl

173.30

182.40

9.10

0.91

0.16

31.7

1.4

incl

185.25

193.00

7.75

0.81

0.15

41.3

1.36

incl

203.00

224.00

21.00

0.91

0.17

42.1

1.5

BMDD021

407.64

107.6

331.3

223.7

0.58

0.13

40.9

1.2

incl

135

272.4

137.4

0.75

0.17

51.0

1.4

incl

136

196.7

60.7

1.01

0.19

73.3

1.5

and

219.8

234.4

14.6

0.85

0.20

48.8

1.5

BMDD022

321.91

35.30

46.00

10.70

0.23

11.3

0.21

82.50

321.91

239.41

0.42

0.13

13.1

1.4

incl

118.00

140.00

22.00

0.57

0.09

15.5

1.2

and

314.00

321.91

7.91

0.84

0.21

3.7

1.8

BMDD023

379.66

76.60

299.00

222.40

0.37

0.13

3.9

1.3

incl

137.00

140.40

3.40

0.66

0.19

3.0

1.6

and

183.00

267.20

84.20

0.51

0.16

3.1

1.5

Table 1: Significant gold intersections from all holes drilled to date at Alba.

Figure 1: Alba target drill status plan showing the interpreted porphyry gold-copper target zones, located adjacent to the Brama porphyry gold-copper system.

Figure 2: Alba cross section showing drill holes BMDD012, 20, 21, and 22. Hole BMDD022 finished in high-grade

mineralisation and has subsequently been deepened with assays pending for the extension interval.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
