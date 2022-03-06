Sunstone Metals : Alba high grade gold-copper porphyry drilling results

"Furthermore, there are signs that grade is increasing with depth in the system given the high-grade results in BMDD021."

"We are generating grades which are consistently in line with or better than those seen in many of the most important porphyries around the world. We would encourage investors to compare the Alba grades with some of those world-classgold-copper porphyries.

"We are also confident that the extensive electrical geophysical survey just completed at Alba and Limon will generate additional Alba-style drilling targets".

Holes BMDD021 and BMDD022 were drilled below and above the previously reported holes BMDD012 and 020 (see ASX releases dated November 18, 2021, and January 20, 2022). Hole BMDD023 was drilled to the south, with an approximate 50m step out from BMDD012.

Drill hole BMDD012 intersected 111m at 2.35g/t gold, including an upper very high-grade interval of 7.2m at 27g/t gold, and drill hole BMDD020 intersected 193.7m at 0.5g/t gold and 0.16% copper, including a high-grade zone of 21m at 0.91g/t gold and 0.17% copper.

Adequate drilling and analysis of results has now been completed, enabling Alba to be interpreted as a high- grade gold rich porphyry environment with visible gold occurring in the upper zones of the porphyry and delivering locally very high grades.

The main porphyry system at Alba has only been intersected in five drill holes to date (BMDD012, 020, 021, 022, 023) and further drilling is underway. It has some very high grades including 60.7m at 1.01g/t gold and 0.19% copper in BMDD021.

On section, the immediate area of drilling has dimensions of ~250m wide and a vertical extent exceeding 350m. Drilling currently underway will define the system laterally. Copper minerals within locally intensely stockwork veined porphyry include chalcopyrite, bornite and covellite - the latter two minerals being high tenor copper sulphides.

A second mineralised porphyry intrusion (apophyse) was previously intersected in BMDD007 on the southwest side of Alba, and this section of the broader Alba area will also be followed up in up-coming drilling.

The latest results from Alba are extremely significant for the Bramaderos project for several reasons: