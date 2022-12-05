Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sunstone Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   AU000000STM0

SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

(STM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-05 am EST
0.0400 AUD   +8.11%
11:16aSunstone Metals CEO updates from on-site in Ecuador
AQ
11:16aSunstone Metals CEO updates from on-site in Ecuador
EQ
10/21Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. - MORE WIDE INTERSECTIONS OVER 1G/T AUEQ FOR INCLUSION IN MAIDEN RESOURCE SET FOR DECEMBER 2022
AQ
Sunstone Metals CEO updates from on-site in Ecuador

12/05/2022 | 11:16am EST
EQS-News: Sunstone Metals Ltd
Sunstone Metals CEO updates from on-site in Ecuador

05.12.2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST
0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

Language: English
Company: Sunstone Metals Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000STM0
EQS News ID: 1505513

 
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,87 M -1,94 M -1,94 M
Net cash 2022 25,6 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Stewart Norris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gavin Leicht Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Ray Robinson General Manager-Studies & Technical Services
Stephen Stroud Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED-61.46%66
BHP GROUP LIMITED39.45%157 183
RIO TINTO PLC14.15%113 569
GLENCORE PLC48.90%87 011
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.28%49 019
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.74%44 393