Sunstone Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice
10/29/2020 | 02:40am EDT
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Malcolm Norris
Date of last notice
25 May 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect
(including registered holder)
- MN Investment Fund P/L
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
Super fund> (beneficial holder)
interest.
- Eclipse Investments Fund Pty Ltd as trustee
for Norris Investment Trust(beneficial holder)
- Wendy Anne Collins (related party)
Date of change
23 October 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
22,101,217 shares
•
Direct -11,371,106;
•
Indirect - 10,730,111 (6,047,025 MN
Investment Fund P/L;
2,556,962
Wendy Anne Collins;
2,126,124
Eclipse Investment Fund P/L) .
6,059,326 Performance Rights (Direct)
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
8,400,000
Number disposed
812,858
Value/Consideration
NIL cash - grant of Employee Performance
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
Rights. Actuarial valuation estimate $63,756
No. of securities held after change
22,101,217 shares
•
Direct -11,371,106;
•
Indirect - 10,730,111 (6,047,025 MN
Investment Fund P/L;
2,556,962
Wendy Anne
Collins;
2,126,124
Eclipse Investment Fund P/L) .
13,646,468 Performance Rights (Direct)
Nature of change
Grant
of Employee
Performance Rights
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
following shareholder approval; Expiry of
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Performance Rights with vesting conditions
based on TSR hurdle and at $0.06.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
n/a
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
n/a
provided?
Date of Notification: 29 October 2020
