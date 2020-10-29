Sunstone Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

ABN 68 123 184 412

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Malcolm Norris Date of last notice 25 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Indirect (including registered holder) - MN Investment Fund P/L Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Super fund> (beneficial holder) interest. - Eclipse Investments Fund Pty Ltd as trustee for Norris Investment Trust(beneficial holder) - Wendy Anne Collins (related party) Date of change 23 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 22,101,217 shares • Direct -11,371,106; • Indirect - 10,730,111 (6,047,025 MN Investment Fund P/L; 2,556,962 Wendy Anne Collins; 2,126,124 Eclipse Investment Fund P/L) . 6,059,326 Performance Rights (Direct) Class Performance Rights Number acquired 8,400,000 Number disposed 812,858 Value/Consideration NIL cash - grant of Employee Performance Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Rights. Actuarial valuation estimate $63,756

