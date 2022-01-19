Sunstone Metals : Gold-copper porphyry at Alba below gold zone

Visible gold was also identified in drill hole BMDD013 and correlated with an interval of 2m at 2g/t gold, located approximately 100m from the BMDD012 and BMDD020 Upper Gold Zone intervals.

The Upper Gold Zone is currently interpreted as a late-stagegold-rich event superimposed over a broad and deeper gold-copper porphyry mineralised system. The grades in the porphyry system in BMDD020 are some of the best seen at Bramaderos since Sunstone commenced drilling. This is very encouraging as exploration is advanced across the broader Alba target.

A conventional IP survey comprising 6 x 1,600m long lines has been planned for the Alba target and is expected to commence in late January. A 3-D Magnetotellurics (MT) survey will also be undertaken over the Alba target. MT is a geophysical method which uses natural time variations of the Earth's magnetic and electric fields to measure the electrical resistivity of the sub-surface. Application of MT in exploration for porphyry systems has advanced significantly over the last several years and it is anticipated that the combination of MT and conventional IP will deliver multiple drill targets for both high grade epithermal systems and porphyry gold- copper mineralisation, as currently interpreted at Alba.

El Palmar Update

Two drilling rigs continue to operate at the El Palmar gold-copper porphyry discovery in northern Ecuador.

Hole EPDD009 is targeted on part of the deep magnetic anomaly and at the time of announcement is at a depth of 837m.

Based on visual 'quick logs' of the core, and the results from a handheld XRF instrument it can be confirmed that the deep magnetic anomaly is mineralised.

Hole EPDD009 has lifted and deviated to the west so that it is drilling the margin of the main magnetic anomaly. The hole is likely to be stopped soon and a better positioned hole (to account for increased lift and deviation) will be commenced. This new hole is then likely to form the parent hole for future wedge holes to test the broad anomaly.

It is very encouraging to see the geology, alteration and intervals of mineralisation throughout this deep hole as it validates the deep magnetic anomaly as a significant target.

Assay results from holes EPDD004, 005 and 006 will be available in February.

Drill holes EPDD007 and 008 are currently being logged in preparation for sampling. Drill hole EPDD010 is nearing completion.