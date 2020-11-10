Sunstone Metals : Investor Presentation RRS & Noosa Mining Conference

11 NOVEMBER 2020

Sunstone Metals Ltd - Investor Presentation

Sunstone to present at Resources Rising Stars 2020 Investor Conference and Noosa Mining Conference

Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 10.30am AEST (Resource Rising Stars) and 4.10pm AEST (Noosa)

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX: STM) is pleased to advise it will present investor briefings at both the Resources Rising Stars 2020 Investor Forum and the Noosa Mining Conference on 11 November 2020.

The Company invites investors to view a live streamed video presentation with Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris.

Investors can register online to watch the presentation via the following links:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/Resources-Rising-Stars-2020-Investor-Conference/series_summithttps://www.noosaminingconference.com.au/register

More information can be found at:

https://www.resourcesrisingstars.com.au/events/rrs-two-day-investor-webinarhttps://www.noosaminingconference.com.au/program-1

The following presentation will be given by Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris at both conferences.

