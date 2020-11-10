Sunstone Metals : Investor Presentation RRS & Noosa Mining Conference

11 NOVEMBER 2020
Sunstone Metals Ltd - Investor Presentation
Sunstone to present at Resources Rising Stars 2020 Investor Conference and Noosa Mining Conference
Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 10.30am AEST (Resource Rising Stars) and 4.10pm AEST (Noosa)
Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX: STM) is pleased to advise it will present investor briefings at both the Resources Rising Stars 2020 Investor Forum and the Noosa Mining Conference on 11 November 2020.
The Company invites investors to view a live streamed video presentation with Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris.
Investors can register online to watch the presentation via the following links:
https://www.bigmarker.com/series/Resources-Rising-Stars-2020-Investor-Conference/series_summithttps://www.noosaminingconference.com.au/register
More information can be found at:
https://www.resourcesrisingstars.com.au/events/rrs-two-day-investor-webinarhttps://www.noosaminingconference.com.au/program-1
The following presentation will be given by Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris at both conferences.
Mr Malcolm Norris, Managing Director of Sunstone Metals Ltd., has authorised this announcement to be lodged with the ASX.
For further information, please visit www.sunstonemetals.com.au
Mr Malcolm Norris
Managing Director
Sunstone Metals Ltd
Tel: 07 3368 9888
Email: mnorris@sunstonemetals.com.au
DISCLAIMER
To the maximum extent permitted by law, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and, to the maximum extent permitted by law, no responsibility or liability is accepted by Sunstone or any of its officers, employees, agents or consultants or any other person as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation whether arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.
This Presentation contains general information about Sunstone Metals Limited (Sunstone) which is in the business of exploring for minerals which is a speculative and risky venture. It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require. The Presentation should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase of any securities in Sunstone and no agreement to subscribe for securities will be entered into on the basis of this Presentation. Potential investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability, and completeness of the information provided and obtain independent and specific advice from appropriate professional advisors.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Presentation includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking statements". All statements in this Presentation, other than statements
of historical facts, that address future activities and events or developments that Sunstone expects, are forward looking statements.
Although Sunstone believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
Investment Highlights
Market Capitalisation = ~A$40 mill
Equity Investments + Cash = ~A$21.5 mill
-
Enterprise Value of Ecuador exploration projects = ~A$18.5 mill
Sunstone owns 87.5% of the Bramaderos Gold-Copper-Silver Project in southern Ecuador
-
The Bramaderos Project has delivered ore grade intercepts of gold and copper in porphyry systems, and has multiple targets still to be fully tested o 6 highly ranked porphyry gold-copper systems - all of which are mineralised and only partially tested
-
a belt of epithermal gold-silver opportunities - and the initial work is demonstrating high grades o Bramaderos Project is in a regionally extensive well mineralised porphyry - epithermal district
o This position was earned through a low entry cost earn-in JV with respected TSX:V listed company Cornerstone Capital Resources
Sunstone is acquiring 100% of the El Palmar copper-gold porphyry project in northern Ecuador
Through a Staged Acquisition Agreement based on cash payments linked to milestones
-
The project is located in northern Ecuador, in the same regional belt as the Cascabel copper-gold deposit
3 historical diamond drill holes intersected porphyry copper-gold mineralisation
Sunstone owns ~24% NASDAQ First North Stockholm listed Copperstone Resources AB
-
Sunstone's interest is valued at ~A$19 million (at 0.77 SEK per Copperstone share)
Sunstone has further exposure to upside through a Tranche 2 milestone linked payment upon issuance of an Environmental Permit for the development of Viscaria
