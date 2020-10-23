Sunstone Metals : Proposed issue of Securities - STM

Proposed issue of securities
Entity name
SUNSTONE METALS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday October 23, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
STMAS
PERFORMANCE RIGHT
30,000,000
Proposed +issue date
Friday October 23, 2020
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SUNSTONE METALS LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
68123184412
1.3
ASX issuer code
STM
Friday October 23, 2020
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
+Security holder approval
Friday October 23, 2020
actual?
Actual
Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
Shareholder approval for issue of 8,400,000 Performance Rights to the Managing Director & CEO received at AGM 23 October 2020
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ASX +security code and description
STMAS : PERFORMANCE RIGHT
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
30,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Performance Rights issued to all Australian employees under the Company's Employee Performance Rights Plan.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
277,700.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Friday October 23, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Tuesday November 27, 2018
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
