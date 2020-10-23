Log in
SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

(STM)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.018 AUD   +5.88%
12:16aSUNSTONE METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - STM
PU
10/23SUNSTONE METALS : Results of Meeting
PU
10/22SUNSTONE METALS : AGM Presentation
PU
Sunstone Metals : Proposed issue of Securities - STM

10/23/2020

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUNSTONE METALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday October 23, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

STMAS

PERFORMANCE RIGHT

30,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Friday October 23, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SUNSTONE METALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

68123184412

1.3

ASX issuer code

STM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday October 23, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

+Security holder approval

Friday October 23, 2020

actual?

Actual

  • Approval received/condition met?

Yes

Comments

Shareholder approval for issue of 8,400,000 Performance Rights to the Managing Director & CEO received at AGM 23 October 2020

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ASX +security code and description

STMAS : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

30,000,000

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Performance Rights issued to all Australian employees under the Company's Employee Performance Rights Plan.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

277,700.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday October 23, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Tuesday November 27, 2018

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 04:09:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 4,56 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
Net cash 2020 3,66 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,8 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 70,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,04 AUD
Last Close Price 0,02 AUD
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 122%
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm Stewart Norris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Gavin Leicht Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ray Robinson General Manager-Studies & Technical Services
Stephen Stroud Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED16.13%27
ANTOFAGASTA PLC15.13%13 675
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.6.30%7 324
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.32.98%6 812
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-13.34%6 350
VEDANTA LIMITED-31.49%5 088
