Sunstone Metals : Proposed issue of Securities - STM

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity SUNSTONE METALS LTD We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 68123184412 1.3 ASX issuer code STM The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Friday October 23, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or +Security holder approval Friday October 23, 2020 actual? Actual Approval received/condition met? Yes Comments Shareholder approval for issue of 8,400,000 Performance Rights to the Managing Director & CEO received at AGM 23 October 2020 Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Details of +securities proposed to be issued Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No ASX +security code and description STMAS : PERFORMANCE RIGHT Number of +securities proposed to be issued 30,000,000 Offer price details Proposed issue of securities 3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Performance Rights issued to all Australian employees under the Company's Employee Performance Rights Plan. Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 277,700.000000 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday October 23, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 Tuesday November 27, 2018 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses Proposed issue of securities 4 / 5

