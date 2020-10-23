Log in
Sunstone Metals : Results of Meeting

10/23/2020 | 12:00am EDT

23 OCTOBER 2020

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we provide the following details of the results in respect of each Resolution considered by members at the Annual General Meeting of Sunstone Metals Ltd held on Friday 23 October 2020.

All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

Gavin Leicht

Company Secretary

Sunstone Metals Ltd

For further information please visit www.sunstonemetals.com.au

Sunstone Metals Limited

2020 Annual General Meeting

Friday, 23 October 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1

Adoption of Remuneration Report

Ordinary

2

Ratification of Prior Issue of

Ordinary

Placement Shares

3

Issue of Performance Rights to Mr

Ordinary

Malcolm Norris

4

Re-election of Director Mr Graham

Ordinary

Ascough

5

Approval of 10% Placement Facility

Special

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

403,924,168

4,079,661

100,000

1,193,210

98.98%

1.00%

0.02%

383,694,216

3,505,731

100,000

61,729,690

99.06%

0.91%

0.03%

399,119,248

8,115,081

100,000

21,506,965

97.99%

1.99%

0.02%

459,898,463

3,774,303

100,000

756,871

99.17%

0.81%

0.02%

401,187,881

62,934,714

100,000

307,042

86.42%

13.56%

0.02%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

415,084,168

5,469,354

1,193,210

98.70%

1.30%

405,849,173

3,505,731

61,729,690

99.14%

0.86%

409,219,248

9,504,774

32,172,229

97.73%

2.27%

472,053,420

3,774,303

10,756,871

99.21%

0.79%

422,282,838

62,934,714

1,367,042

87.03%

12.97%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 03:59:05 UTC

