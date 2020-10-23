Sunstone Metals : Results of Meeting
10/23/2020 | 12:00am EDT
23 OCTOBER 2020
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we provide the following details of the results in respect of each Resolution considered by members at the Annual General Meeting of Sunstone Metals Ltd held on Friday 23 October 2020.
All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.
Gavin Leicht
Company Secretary
Sunstone Metals Ltd
For further information please visit
www.sunstonemetals.com.au
Sunstone Metals Limited
2020 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 23 October 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1
Adoption of Remuneration Report
Ordinary
2
Ratification of Prior Issue of
Ordinary
Placement Shares
3
Issue of Performance Rights to Mr
Ordinary
Malcolm Norris
4
Re-election of Director Mr Graham
Ordinary
Ascough
5
Approval of 10% Placement Facility
Special
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
403,924,168
4,079,661
100,000
1,193,210
98.98%
1.00%
0.02%
383,694,216
3,505,731
100,000
61,729,690
99.06%
0.91%
0.03%
399,119,248
8,115,081
100,000
21,506,965
97.99%
1.99%
0.02%
459,898,463
3,774,303
100,000
756,871
99.17%
0.81%
0.02%
401,187,881
62,934,714
100,000
307,042
86.42%
13.56%
0.02%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
415,084,168
5,469,354
1,193,210
98.70%
1.30%
405,849,173
3,505,731
61,729,690
99.14%
0.86%
409,219,248
9,504,774
32,172,229
97.73%
2.27%
472,053,420
3,774,303
10,756,871
99.21%
0.79%
422,282,838
62,934,714
1,367,042
87.03%
12.97%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
