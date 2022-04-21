Sunstone Metals : Security Purchase Plan 04/21/2022 | 02:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Dear Shareholder, Share Purchase Plan (SPP) On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to provide eligible shareholders with the opportunity to participate in Sunstone Metals Limited's (Sunstone) Share Purchase Plan (SPP) by subscribing for up to A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares in Sunstone (New Shares) without incurring brokerage and subject to the Terms and Conditions detailed in this booklet (SPP Offer). As announced on 13 April 2022, Sunstone conducted a placement of Shares to sophisticated and professional investors, to raise approximately A$20 million, before offer costs (Placement). The SPP gives eligible shareholders a chance to increase their Sunstone shareholding at the same price as the Placement being A$0.067 per Share (Issue Price). This price represents a discount of 4.3% to the closing price of Sunstone Shares on Friday 8 April 2022 of A$0.07 (last trading day for Sunstone Shares before announcement of the Placement and the intention to conduct an SPP) and an 8% discount to the 5 day Volume Weighted Market Average Price (VWAP) up to Friday 8 April 2022 of A$0.0728. It is intended that funds raised by the SPP Offer will be used to advance Sunstone's exploration activities on the Bramaderos and El Palmar gold-copper porphyry projects in Ecuador, and for working capital requirements. Participation in the SPP Offer is entirely voluntary and is subject to the eligibility criteria set out in the Terms and Conditions. The offer to acquire New Shares is not a recommendation and we encourage you to seek your own professional advice regarding your participation in the SPP. Please note that the future market price of Shares is uncertain and may be below the Issue Price. If you are an Eligible Shareholder, you may apply to purchase a parcel of New Shares for one of the following amounts: A$5,000 (74,627 Shares), A$10,000 (149,254 Shares), A$20,000 (298,508 Shares) or A$30,000 (447,762 Shares). Full details of the SPP and how to participate are set out in the attached SPP Terms and Conditions. The SPP Offer will open on Thursday 21 April 2022 and will remain open for subscription until 5.00pm (Brisbane time) on Friday 6 May 2022. Directors propose that the maximum New Shares to be issued under the SPP will be 60 million New Shares (representing approximately 2.4% of Shares on issue after completion of the Placement but before the issue of any New Shares under the SPP Offer) which will raise approximately A$4 million, before offer costs. If applications for New Shares under the SPP Offer exceed 60 million New Shares, Sunstone may, in its absolute discretion, close the offer early and/or allocate less than the number of New Shares you have applied for (Scale Back) and determine to apply the Scale Back on a pro-rata basis based on the size of the participating eligible shareholders' existing holdings or the number of securities the participating eligible shareholders have applied for. Our share registry, Computershare, will despatch the documentation to shareholders today along with a personalised Application Form. I encourage you to read and consider carefully the Terms and Conditions of the SPP that follow. If you do not wish to participate in the SPP Offer, you do not need to take any action. Thank you for your continued support. Yours Faithfully, Graham Ascough Chairman 21 April 2022 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) - Terms and Conditions Important Notice: If you apply to participate in the SPP by completing and returning the Application Form or making a BPay® payment, you are accepting the risk that the market price of Shares may change between the date of this offer, the date on which you send in an Application Form or make a BPay® payment and the allotment date. This means that it is possible that, up to or after the allotment date, you may be able to buy Shares at a lower price than the Issue Price. We encourage you to seek your own professional advice regarding your participation in the SPP. The following information sets out the terms and conditions of the SPP (Terms and Conditions). 1. SPP Offer 1.1. Under the SPP, Eligible Shareholders (defined below) have the opportunity to participate in the SPP Offer by subscribing for up to A$30,000 of New Shares without incurring brokerage and subject to the following Terms and Conditions. 1.2. Please read these Terms and Conditions relating to the SPP Offer carefully, as you will be bound by them by participating in the SPP. 1.3. All New Shares issued under the SPP Offer will rank equally with existing Sunstone Shares from the date of issue, and carry the same voting rights, dividend rights and other entitlements as existing Shares. 1.4. All amounts referred to in these Terms and Conditions are in Australian dollars. 2. Key Dates Event Date Record Date Tuesday 12 April 2022 (7.00pm Brisbane time) SPP Offer opens Thursday 21 April 2022 SPP Offer closes (Closing Date) Friday 6 May 2022 (5:00pm Brisbane time) SPP results announcement Friday 13 May 2022 Allotment of New Shares Friday 13 May 2022 New Shares commence trading on ASX Monday 16 May 2022 Sunstone reserves the right to vary the timetable for the SPP Offer, including the Closing Date of the SPP Offer in its absolute discretion. 3. Eligible Shareholders 3.1. You are eligible to participate in the SPP Offer (an Eligible Shareholder) if: (a) you were registered on the Sunstone share register as a holder of Sunstone Shares at 7.00pm (Brisbane time) on 12 April 2022 (Record Date); (b) you have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand; (c) you are not a US Person, or are not acting for the account or benefit of, a US Person (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act); and (d) you are eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the SPP Offer.

3.2. New Shares to be allotted under the SPP have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or to persons in, the United States. 3.3. Eligible Shareholders can apply for a maximum of A$30,000 worth of New Shares in aggregate under the SPP (unless you are applying as a Custodian). This limitation applies even if Eligible Shareholders receive more than one Application Form due to multiple holdings, or if they hold Sunstone Shares in more than one capacity such as if they are a sole Eligible Shareholder and a joint Eligible Shareholder and/or an Eligible Shareholder with more than one holding under a separate account or designation. 3.4. Eligible Shareholders who hold Sunstone Shares as a custodian, trustee or nominee (Custodian) may participate on behalf of each Beneficiary (defined below) on whose behalf the Custodian is holding Sunstone Shares. An Eligible Shareholder is deemed to be a Custodian under ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 if it is a person that provides a custodial or depository service in relation to shares of a body or interests in a registered scheme and who: (a) holds an Australian financial services licence that: (i) covers the provision of a custodial or depositary service; or (ii) covers the operation of an IDPS or is a responsible entity of an IDPS-like scheme; or

(b) is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence covering the provision of a custodial or depository service: (c) is a trustee of a self-managed superannuation fund or a superannuation master trust; or

(d) is the registered holder of Sunstone Shares and is noted on the Sunstone register of members as holding Sunstone Shares on account of another person. A'Beneficiary' is a client of a Custodian or Downstream Custodian on whose behalf the Custodian or Downstream Custodian held Sunstone Shares on the Record Date. To the extent that a Custodian holds Sunstone Shares on behalf of a Beneficiary resident outside Australia and New Zealand, it is the responsibility of the Custodian to ensure that any acceptance complies with all applicable foreign laws. If you wish to apply as a Custodian to receive the New Shares for one or more of Beneficiaries, you must complete and submit an additional Custodian Certificate before your Application will be accepted. Applications by Custodians that are not accompanied by a duly completed Custodian Certificate will be rejected. 1 A$5,000 (74,627 New Shares); 2 A$10,000 (149,254 New Shares); 3 A$20,000 (298,508 New Shares); or 4 A$30,000 (447,762 New Shares). By applying as a Custodian on behalf of Beneficiaries to purchase the New Shares, the Custodian must certify (among other things) that each Beneficiary has not applied for an amount exceeding A$30,000 across all of their holdings. Sunstone is not required to determine, and will not determine, the identify or residence of any beneficial owners of Sunstone Shares. Custodians should contact Sunstone's share registry to request a Custodian Certificate that contains these certifications and other details required to be provided by the Custodian. 3.5. If you hold Sunstone Shares as a custodian, trustee or nominee for another person, but are not a Custodian as defined above, you cannot participate for beneficiaries in the manner described above. In this case, the rules for multiple single holdings (above) apply. 3.6. If you choose not to participate in the SPP Offer, your right to participate lapses on the Closing Date. 4. Joint holders/joint beneficiaries If two or more persons are registered on the Sunstone share register as jointly holding Sunstone Shares, they are taken to be a single registered holder of Sunstone Shares and any certification or representation given by any of them is taken to be a certification or representation given by all of them. If the same joint holders receive more than one Application Form under the SPP Offer due to multiple identical holdings, the joint holders may only apply for one maximum amount of A$30,000 of New Shares. 5. Application procedure for New Shares 5.1. The SPP Offer opens on 21 April 2022. The SPP Offer closes at 5.00pm Brisbane time on 6 May 2022. This date is indicative only and subject to change. If you wish to apply for New Shares under the SPP, please ensure that your application and payment are received by Sunstone by the closing date. Sunstone reserves the right to amend the timetable for the SPP at any time, including whether to close the Share Purchase Plan early, extending the closing date for the SPP or accepting late applications, either generally or in particular cases, without notice. 5.2. Eligible Shareholders may apply for a maximum of A$30,000 worth of New Shares under the SPP. The following options to acquire New Shares under the SPP are available: If you make a payment for a parcel of New Shares which is: a) less than A$5,000 - Sunstone will not allot any New Shares to you and the application money will be refunded without interest; b) greater than A$30,000 - subject to any Scale Back, Sunstone will allocate 447,762 New Shares to you in relation to A$30,000 and will refund the excess application money to you without interest; or

c) for an amount between A$5,000 and A$30,000 that is not listed above - subject to any Scale Back, Sunstone will allocate to you the number of New Shares that would have been allocated had you applied for a parcel listed above that is nearest to but less than the amount of the payment, and will refund the excess application money to you without interest. 5.3. If you do not wish to accept the SPP Offer, you do not need to take any action and the SPP Offer will lapse on the Closing Date. 5.4. If you wish to apply for New Shares under the SPP Offer, Eligible Shareholders must either: (a) pay by BPay® the equivalent to the dollar amount of the parcel you wish to apply for, using an Australian bank account, in accordance with the instructions on the Application Form to ensure cleared funds are received by the Closing Date. If paying by BPay® you do not need to return the Application Form but you must use the Biller Code and unique reference number shown on your personalised Application Form. You are taken to make the certifications and representations described in this booklet if you make payment by BPay®; or (b) complete the enclosed Application Form and forward it with a cheque, bank draft or money order to Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, GPO Box 505, Melbourne, Vic 3001, drawn on an Australian bank account and in Australian dollars for the correct amount so that it is received prior to the close of the offer on the Closing Date. Do not forward cash. Cheques, bank drafts and money orders should be made payable to "Sunstone Metals Limited". Receipts for payment will not be issued.

5.5. In applying for the New Shares, you represent to Sunstone that the total of the application price for the following does not exceed A$30,000: a) the New Shares the subject of the application; b) any other shares in the class applied for under the SPP or any shares in the class issued under a similar arrangement in the 12 months before the application;

c) any other shares in the class which you have instructed a Custodian to acquire on your behalf under the SPP; and

d) any other shares in the class issued to a Custodian under an arrangement similar to the SPP in the 12 months before the application as a result of an instruction given by you to a Custodian and which resulted in you holding beneficial interests in the shares. 5.6. Sunstone reserves the right to reject any application for New Shares under the SPP Offer that it believes does not comply with these Terms and Conditions and the money received from you will be refunded without interest. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:04:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED 02:05a SUNSTONE METALS : Security Purchase Plan PU 04/12 SUNSTONE METALS : Proposed issue of securities - STM PU 03/22 SUNSTONE METALS : Investor Presentation - Brisbane Mining Energy & Minerals PU 03/18 Cornerstone - geophysical survey indicates high-grade alba gold-copper porphyry continu.. AQ 03/17 Sunstone Metals Validates Depth Extent of Alba Discovery's Mineral System in Ecuador MT 03/16 SUNSTONE METALS : Geophysics maps Alba discovery to 1km deep PU 03/16 Sunstone Metals Limited Advises Geophysical Survey CI 03/08 Sunstone Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2.. CI 03/08 Cornerstone - latest assays reveal alba is a high-grade gold-copper porphyry discovery AQ 03/06 Sunstone Metals Hits High-Grade Gold, Copper at Ecuador's Bramaderos Project; Shares De.. MT