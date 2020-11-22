Sunstone Metals : to receive A$4.1 mill from Copperstone

23 NOVEMBER 2020

Sunstone to receive A$4.1 mill as early payment of tranche 2 consideration for Viscaria

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX: STM) is pleased to advise that an agreement has been made regarding an addendum to the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) (refer to ASX announcement dated 3 October 2018) with Swedish listed Copperstone Resources AB ("Copperstone" ) (Nasdaq First North (Stockholm) COPP B) for the sale of the Viscaria Copper Project in northern Sweden.

The SPA included a tranche 2 payment of 20 million SEK (MSEK) cash and 46 million Copperstone B-shares, subject to receipt of the Environmental Permit for Viscaria, with the 20 MSEK cash component to be forfeited if Copperstone has not received the final and binding permit to allow mining activities to commence in respect of the Viscaria Project, as approved by the Land and Environment Court within eight years following the Completion Date of the transaction (9 March 2019).

Sunstone and Copperstone have agreed to bring this payment forward with Copperstone to pay Sunstone 26 MSEK in cash in full and final settlement of this contingent future tranche 2 consideration. Sunstone will receive 4.8 MSEK (~A$764,500) within 15 days and the balance of 21.2 MSEK (~A$3.37 mill) following the completion of a Rights Issue being undertaken by Copperstone, expected to be completed in late January/early February 2021.

Sunstone believes that bringing this payment forward is an appropriate risk mitigation strategy and provides additional funding now to focus on our activities in Ecuador.

Sunstone continues to hold 154,020,781 shares in Copperstone Resources, currently valued at ~A$17 million.