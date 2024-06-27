Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is to invest in income-producing real estate and real estate-related assets, which are used or substantially used for commercial purposes, with the primary objective of achieving an attractive level of return from rental income and long-term capital growth. It owns Suntec City Mall, which comprises approximately 815,000 square feet of net lettable area and certain office units in Suntec Towers One, Two, and Three and the whole of Suntec Towers Four and Five, which form part of the integrated commercial development, Suntec City. The property portfolio also comprises approximately 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre and approximately 143,000 square feet of net lettable area of Suntec City Mall (Suntec Singapore). The Company is managed by ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited.

Sector Commercial REITs