For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024
Citi Asia Pacific Property Conference 2024 24 - 25 June 2024
Agenda
03
18
1Q 24 Financial Overview
Singapore Office Portfolio Performance
04
28
1Q 24 Operational Overview
Australia Portfolio Performance
05
32
Financial Highlights
UK Portfolio Performance
15
35
Capital Management
Singapore Retail Portfolio Performance
42
Suntec Convention Performance
45
Our ESG Commitment
48
Looking Ahead
Suntec City Office, Singapore
1Q 24 Financial Overview
Distributable Income
Distribution Per Unit
Capital Management
from Operations1 to
from Operations1 to
Refinanced
Unitholders
Unitholders
$950 million
$44.0 million
1.511 cents
due in FY 2024 & FY 2026
Interest savings of
-1.1%y-o-y
-1.8%y-o-y
~32 basis points
(~$3.1M per annum)
Note:
1. Excluding capital distribution
3
1Q 24 Operational Overview
Portfolio Committed Occupancy
Portfolio WALE
95.1%
95.5%
4.2
2.2
Office Portfolio
Retail Portfolio
Office Portfolio
Retail Portfolio
Work Done
222,600 sq ft
Office Portfolio
Retail Portfolio
80%
20%
69%
31%
Renewal Leases
New Leases
4
Suntec City
MBFC Properties
One Raffles Quay
Olderfleet, 477 Collins Street
Financial
Highlights
The Minster Building
177 Pacific Highway
55 Currie Street
Nova Properties
21 Harris Street
Southgate Complex
Portfolio Performance Remained Resilient
Gross Revenue (S$ mil)
1.1M or 1.0%
108.7 109.8
NPI (S$ mil)
JV Income1 (S$ mil)
(2.9M or 3.8%)
Mainly due to:
Gross Revenue & Net Property Income:
Stronger operating performance from Suntec City Office, Mall and Suntec Convention
Lower contribution from 55 Currie Street (Adelaide) and 177 Pacific Highway (Sydney)
Lower contribution from The Minster Building (London)
JV Income:
76.3 73.4
2.0M or 8.8%
Stronger operating performance at MBFC Properties and One Raffles Quay
Higher contribution from Nova Properties (London)
22.8 24.8
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
Lower contribution from Southgate Complex (Melbourne)
Weaker AUD against SGD
Note:
1. Ownership interest of 33.3% for One Raffles Quay and MBFC Properties, 50.0% for Southgate Complex and Nova Properties.
6
DI and DPU from Operations Remained Resilient
DI and DPU from Operations Declined Slightly by 1.1% and 1.8% Respectively
Distributable Income (S$ mil)
50.3
(6.3M or 12.5%)
DPU (SG cents)
Mainly due to:
5.8
44.0
44.5
44.0
1Q 23
1Q 24
1.737
(0.226 ¢ or 13.0%)
1.511
0.199
1.538
1.511
1Q 23
1Q 24
Completion of capital distribution ($5.8m)
Higher financing cost ($2.4m)
Vacancies at 55 Currie Street, Southgate Complex and The Minster Building
Better operating performance from Suntec City Office, Suntec City Mall, MBFC Properties, One Raffles Quay and Nova Properties
Dividend contribution from Suntec Convention
Capital Distribution
7
Distribution Payment
Distribution Payment
Distribution Period
1 Jan 2024 - 31 Mar 2024
Amount (cents/unit)
1.5111
Ex-date
3 May 2024
Record date
6 May 2024
Payment date
30 May 2024
Note:
1. The Manager continues to receive 50% of its asset management fees in units and balance in cash in 1Q 2024.
8
Singapore Office Portfolio
Singapore Office Portfolio Revenue and NPI Remained Stable
Stronger JV Income from Higher Occupancy and Rent
Gross Revenue (S$ mil)
0.4M or 1.1%
36.0 36.4
NPI (S$ mil)
27.3 27.3
JV Income (S$ mil)
1.7M or 11.3%
15.1 16.8
Mainly due to:
Gross Revenue & Net Property Income:
Higher occupancy and rent at Suntec City Office offset by higher property tax
JV Income:
Higher occupancy and rent at One Raffles Quay and MBFC Properties
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
9
Australia Portfolio
Australia Portfolio Impacted by Vacancies, Incentives and Interest Expense
Gross Revenue (A$ mil)
NPI (A$ mil)
JV Income (A$ mil)
(1.7M or 6.5%)
(2.7M or 12.9%)
26.3
24.6
21.0
18.3
(1.1M or 52.4%)
2.1
1.0
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
Mainly due to:
Gross Revenue & Net Property Income:
Lower occupancy at 55 Currie Street
Incentives at 177 Pacific Highway
Higher occupancy at 177 Pacific Highway and 21 Harris Street (Sydney)
Gross Revenue (S$ mil)
(2.3M or 9.6%)
23.9 21.6
NPI (S$ mil)
(3.0M or 15.7%)
19.1 16.1
JV Income (S$ mil)
(1.1M or 57.9%)
1.9 0.8
JV Income:
Higher interest expense at Southgate Complex Higher incentives
Weaker AUD against SGD1
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
1Q 23
1Q 24
Note:
10
1. Based on exchange rates of S$0.8807 = A$1.00 for 1Q 24 and S$0.9093 = A$1.00 for 1Q 23
