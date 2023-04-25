Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Delivers Distributable Income Of S$50.3 Million For 1Q 2023

Trust Management (Suntec) Limited Press Release Manager of 26 April 2023 Suntec REIT Delivers Distributable Income of S$50.3 million for 1Q 2023 Singapore, 26 April 2023 - Suntec REIT reports distributable income of S$50.3 million for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 ("1Q 23"), which was 26.8% lower than the quarter ended 31 March 2022 ("1Q 22"). Distribution per unit ("DPU") to unitholders of 1.737 cents for 1Q 23 was 27.4% lower year-on-year. Operational performance continued to strengthen across the office, retail and convention properties. However, higher financing costs as well as the weaker Australia dollar and Pound Sterling against the Singapore dollar contributed to the decline in distributable income. Mr. Chong Kee Hiong, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "Looking forward, our operating performance is expected to continue to improve but interest rate and energy cost are likely to remain high which will impact our distribution for the year. To cushion the impact, we will continue with the distribution of the remaining capital top up for 2023 to provide some support to unitholders in these tough times. We are also actively looking at the potential divestment of our mature assets so as to unlock value and improve our balance sheet." 1

Outlook Singapore Office Portfolio Office demand is expected to slow down with the office market softening amidst global macroeconomic uncertainties and volatile financial markets. Rent reversion for the Singapore Office Portfolio is expected to remain positive and revenue is likely to strengthen on the back of past nineteen quarters of positive rent reversions. Suntec City Mall Retail sales is expected to slow amidst weaker Gross Domestics Product ("GDP") growth in Singapore. However, the continued recovery of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions ("MICE") events and the return of tourists will help boost tenant sales and mall traffic. Revenue from Suntec City Mall is expected to improve, underpinned by higher occupancy, rent and marcoms revenue. Suntec Convention The recovery of Suntec Convention will likely be driven by a strong pipeline of international MICE events while domestic consumer and corporate events remain as stable pillars. The easing of China's travel restrictions is expected to have a positive impact to the convention business from the second half of 2023. Income contribution will remain impacted in 2023 with full recovery for Suntec Convention expected only in 2024. Australia Portfolio Nationwide CBD office vacancy remains elevated due to increase in new supply. Good quality office buildings with sound Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") credentials remains in demand. Revenue is likely to be impacted by leasing downtime and incentives despite positive rent reversions. United Kingdom Portfolio Economic challenges continue to impact the office market with leasing demand slowing down. Revenue for the UK Office Portfolio is expected to remain resilient, underpinned by high portfolio occupancy and long weighted average lease expiry with minimal lease expiry until 2028. -END- 2

ABOUT SUNTEC REIT Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall. Suntec REIT holds a 100% interest in a commercial building located at 177 Pacific Highway, Sydney, a 100% interest in a commercial building located at 21 Harris Street, Pyrmont, Sydney, a 50.0% interest in Southgate Complex, Melbourne, a 50.0% interest in a commercial building located at Olderfleet 477 Collins Street, Melbourne and a 100% interest in a commercial building located at 55 Currie Street, Adelaide, Australia. Suntec REIT also holds a 50.0% interest in Nova Properties and a 100% interest in The Minster Building both located in London, United Kingdom. Suntec REIT is managed by an external manager, ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited.