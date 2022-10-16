Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Sunteck Realty Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    512179   INE805D01034

SUNTECK REALTY LIMITED

(512179)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
397.00 INR   +0.98%
10/16Sunteck Realty's Pre-sales Booking Climbs 24% in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/16Sunteck Realty : General updates
PU
10/10CARE Keeps A1+ Rating on Sunteck Realty's Commercial Paper
MT
Sunteck Realty : General updates

10/16/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
Press Release

October 17, 2022

The Listing Dept., BSE Limited

The Listing Dept.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 512179

Trading Symbol: SUNTECK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations")

We would like you to take note of our key operational updates for Q2 FY23:

  1. Pre-Sales:We had pre-sales of ~Rs 337 crores in Q2 FY23, up 24% on YoY basis. Our H1 FY23 pre-sales stood at ~Rs 670 crores, a growth of 49% on a YoY basis.
  2. Collections: We had collections of ~ Rs 331 crores in Q2 FY23, up 60% on YoY basis. For the first half of FY23, collections stood at ~Rs 616 crores registering a growth of 63% on YoY basis.
    Additionally, collections efficiency for H1 FY23 stood at 92%.

Performance

Q2 FY23

Q2 FY22

YoY

Q1 FY23

H1 FY23

H1 FY22

YoY

Summary

Pre-sales

337

272

24%

333

670

448

49%

Collections

331

207

60%

285

616

379

63%

Aforesaid nos. are provisional

  1. Business Development: The Company acquired a posh land parcel of ~7.25acres at Beverly Park, Mira Road under the JDA model. The project is estimated to have development potential of approx 2.5mn sq.ft built up area with a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore. Post pandemic, we have done multiple acquisitions to the tune of 25.5 mn sq.ft i.e. Borivali West, Vasai West, Shahad-Kalyan, Vasind, Pen-Khopoli and now, Beverly Park, Mira Road.

Page 1

5th Floor, Sunteck Centre, 37-40 Subhash Road, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 057. Tel: + 91 22 42877800 Fax: + 91 22 428778890 Website: www.sunteckindia.com

CIN: L32100MH1981PLC025346

Press Release

  1. ESG: We have been felicitated with EDGE Green Building Pre Certification for our 4 residential projects namely, Sunteck Beach Residences (SBR), Vasai; 4th Avenue Sunteck City, ODC, Goregaon (W); Sunteck Maxxworld and Sunteck Oneworld at Naigaon by EDGE-IFC (World Bank Group) for our endeavor towards ensuring that the company's projects are designed sustainably as next generation buildings, keeping the environment's wellbeing at the center of its mission. We at Sunteck Realty are taking systematic steps towards prioritizing sustainability as part of our culture.
  2. Credit Rating: In a recent rating review by CARE Ratings of Sunteck Realty Limited's long-term and short-term loan facilities, we have achieved a long-term rating of "CARE AA-/Positive" and short-term rating of "A1+". The ratings favorably factors in healthy booking status at an intermediate stage of execution in the overall project portfolio, leading to the build-up of sizeable committed receivables thereby rendering robust cash flow visibility and further draws comfort from strong financial risk profile of the company characterized with low reliance on debt for the development of projects.
    This is for the information of your members, and all concerned. You are requested to disseminate the above information on your respective websites.
    Thanking you.
    Yours truly,
    For Sunteck Realty Limited
    Rachana Hingarajia
    Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No. A23202

Page 2

5th Floor, Sunteck Centre, 37-40 Subhash Road, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 057. Tel: + 91 22 42877800 Fax: + 91 22 428778890 Website: www.sunteckindia.com

CIN: L32100MH1981PLC025346

Disclaimer

Sunteck Realty Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 03:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 9 572 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2023 1 471 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net Debt 2023 6 672 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 0,52%
Capitalization 55 759 M 677 M 677 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,52x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart SUNTECK REALTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunteck Realty Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNTECK REALTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 397,00 INR
Average target price 569,86 INR
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kamal Shrigopal Khetan Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Prashant Chaubey Chief Financial Officer
Rachana Hingarajia Secretary, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Sandhya Rohit Malhotra Independent Non-Executive Director
Mukesh Ravish Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNTECK REALTY LIMITED-19.14%677
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.54%33 685
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.10.36%28 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.51%28 443
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.10%27 979
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.82%21 011