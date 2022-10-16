Sunteck Realty : General updates

Press Release

October 17, 2022 The Listing Dept., BSE Limited The Listing Dept. National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 512179 Trading Symbol: SUNTECK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Regulations")

We would like you to take note of our key operational updates for Q2 FY23:

Pre-Sales: We had pre-sales of ~Rs 337 crores in Q2 FY23, up 24% on YoY basis. Our H1 FY23 pre-sales stood at ~Rs 670 crores, a growth of 49% on a YoY basis. Collections: We had collections of ~ Rs 331 crores in Q2 FY23, up 60% on YoY basis. For the first half of FY23, collections stood at ~Rs 616 crores registering a growth of 63% on YoY basis.

Additionally, collections efficiency for H1 FY23 stood at 92%.

Performance Q2 FY23 Q2 FY22 YoY Q1 FY23 H1 FY23 H1 FY22 YoY Summary Pre-sales 337 272 24% 333 670 448 49% Collections 331 207 60% 285 616 379 63%

Aforesaid nos. are provisional

Business Development: The Company acquired a posh land parcel of ~7.25acres at Beverly Park, Mira Road under the JDA model. The project is estimated to have development potential of approx 2.5mn sq.ft built up area with a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore. Post pandemic, we have done multiple acquisitions to the tune of 25.5 mn sq.ft i.e. Borivali West, Vasai West, Shahad-Kalyan, Vasind, Pen-Khopoli and now, Beverly Park, Mira Road.

Page 1

5th Floor, Sunteck Centre, 37-40 Subhash Road, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 057. Tel: + 91 22 42877800 Fax: + 91 22 428778890 Website: www.sunteckindia.com

CIN: L32100MH1981PLC025346