Suntex Enterprises, Inc. - New Products Are a Hit!

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company’s development of new products and acquisitions.

Budding Botanicals, a wholly owned subsidiary, collaborating with Beauty by Design, also a subsidiary of Suntex Enterprises, have developed new and groundbreaking products that are setting the standard for the CBD Health and Beauty-Aid industry.

In early October 2021, Budding Botanicals released for sale an innovative CBD and Collagen Infused Face Cream. The revolutionary Face Cream contains a proprietary blend of collagen and CBD with moisture retention properties to promote healthier, fuller and younger looking skin.

The groundbreaking Face Cream is now available in a convenient 1oz or 2oz package.

The 1oz package, which contains 500mg of CBD retails for $40.00 and the 2oz version containing 1000mg of CBD retails for $70.00.

The initial response has been astounding, exceeding expectations by nearly 200%. The initial production run of the new Collagen and CBD Infused Face Cream was sold out within the first week of availability with thousands of units produced and sold. More products has been produced and is ready for sale. This, as well as all the other exceptional products offered by Suntex and Budding Botanicals, can be viewed and purchased at the Company’s popular e-commerce site, www.buddingbotanicalsca.com.

Suntex Enterprises will never rest on their laurels. Budding Botanicals along with Beauty by Design will constantly be developing and adding to the Company’s outstanding product line.

Other products in development and scheduled to be released soon include:

Energy and Focus CBD & CBG Soft Gels

100mg CBD Pain Relief Roll-on Oil

10mg CBD mints

As disclosed in a prior release, the due diligence pertaining to the potential purchase of a CBD infused coffee company is progressing properly. Suntex has been in contact with many of the coffee company’s core customers and has confirmed the market and acceptance of the brand. Suntex Enterprises and the owners of the coffee company still have to agree upon a method of payment and the vision of the coffee company going forward. Both parties expect to conclude their negotiations before the end of the year.

Suntex Enterprises has been very active with development and acquisitions throughout 2021. The Company will continue to commit to growth through both acquisitions and internal development through 2021 and 2022.

As always, Suntex Enterprises would like to thank the loyal customers of Budding Botanicals, Pumped CBD and Beauty by Design for their ardent devotion to the brands. Suntex Enterprises could not continue to grow without the support and patronage of the consumer. Developing the most outstanding products that improve quality of life for the consumer is the goal of Suntex Enterprises. The Company believes growth is a side effect of quality.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company’s new Twitter @Suntex110.

The public is also invited to follow Budding Botanicals on Twitter @BuddingCA.

Forward-Looking Statement: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@suntexenterprises.com

Twitter: @Suntex110

Twitter: @BuddingCA

Twitter: @VGroup20

www.buddingbotanicalsca.com

www.suntexenterprises.com

760-525-7411 (Suntex)

Attachment