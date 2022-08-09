Log in
    2587   JP3336560002

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

(2587)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
5030.00 JPY   -1.37%
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Supplementary Information for Q2 2022
PU
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 2022
PU
Soaring prices, plastic bottles to dampen Japan's thirst for Beaujolais Nouveau
RE
Suntory Beverage & Food : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
English Translation

August 9, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

Company name:

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Shares listed:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2587

URL:

https://www.suntory.com/sbf/

Representative:

Kazuhiro Saito, Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Kazushi Ishikawa, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Strategy Division

TEL: +81-3-5579-1837 (from overseas)

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

September 6, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting (for institutional investors and analysts):

Yes

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1)

Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax for the

Profit for the period

period

Six months ended

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

June 30, 2022

679,009

12.4

80,370

33.1

80,206

35.2

58,108

43.4

June 30, 2021

603,835

9.3

60,401

69.1

59,343

69.0

40,508

52.5

Profit for the period

Comprehensive income

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

attributable to owners of

for the period

per share

per share

the Company

Six months ended

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

(Yen)

June 30, 2022

48,734

51.5

129,486

80.0

157.72

-

June 30, 2021

32,159

53.7

71,927

-

104.07

-

(2)

Consolidated financial position

Ratio of equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

to owners of

owners of the Company

the Company

to total assets

As at

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

June 30, 2022

1,848,875

1,056,633

956,528

51.7

December 31, 2021

1,676,926

943,952

860,593

51.3

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash inflow (outflow)

Net cash inflow (outflow)

Net cash inflow (outflow)

Cash and cash equivalents

from operating activities

from investing activities

from financing activities

at the end of the period

Six months ended

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

June 30, 2022

80,562

(8,170)

(32,837)

224,426

June 30, 2021

88,976

(24,168)

(72,559)

162,280

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

Fiscal year ended

-

39.00

-

39.00

78.00

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

39.00

December 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

December 31, 2022

-

39.00

78.00

(Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the forecast of dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit for the year

Revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

Profit for the year

attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of

per share

the Company

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

Fiscal year ending

1,369,000

7.9

125,500

5.8

124,000

5.9

88,500

6.6

73,500

7.0

237.86

December 31, 2022

Note:

Revisions to the earnings forecast most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

a.

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

b.

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

c.

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

  1. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
    a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As at June 30, 2022

309,000,000 shares

As at December 31, 2021

309,000,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As at June 30, 2022

57 shares

As at December 31, 2021

31 shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the year)

Six months ended June 30, 2022

308,999,960 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2021

308,999,997 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecast, and other special matters

The earnings forecast contained in these materials are based on our judgment attributable to information available to the Company and the Group as of the date of announcement of these materials, and include certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended as a promise by the Company to achieve such results. Actual business results may differ substantially due to various factors such as economic situation surrounding the Company and the Group, market trend, exchange rates and other factors.

Attached Materials

Index

1.

Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the First Six Months.....................

2

(1)

Operating results ..............................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial position.............................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Analysis of cash flows .....................................................................................................................

4

(4)

Consolidated earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements ...........................................

4

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

(Unaudited) ......................................................................................................................................

5

(1)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position..................................................

5

(2)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss .........................................................

7

(3)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income.........................................

8

(4)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity..................................................

9

(5)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows...........................................................

10

(6)

Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements ...................................................

11

(Going concern) .............................................................................................................................

11

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the First Six Months

  1. Operating results
    Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Group (the Group), based on the philosophy of always starting from consumers, pursuing to create new taste, well-being and joy, and aiming to be the most locally beloved company by proposing premium and unique products that match the tastes and needs of consumers, worked to put effort into brand reinforcement and new demand creation, and worked to improve the quality of products. In addition, the Group worked to strengthen profitability in each area.
    The Group continued strong growth, with the strong demand of the first quarter continuing in the second quarter in Europe and the Americas together with contribution from a relaxation of rules regarding COVID-19 in Japan and the Asia Pacific from the second quarter due to fewer infections. As a result of continuing initiatives that were started at the beginning of the year to concentrate efforts on core brands in all segments, the Group continued to expand market share in the major countries.
    The Group posted overall revenue that was above expectations.
    Operating income was also higher than expected, because although there was an increasing effect from soaring raw material prices and energy prices in the second quarter, the Group was able to continue cost cutting activities in all segments while benefiting from the growth in revenue.
    For the operating results of the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2022, the Group reported consolidated revenue of ¥679.0 billion, up 12.4% year on year. Consolidated operating income was ¥80.4 billion, up 33.1% year on year. Furthermore, profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was ¥48.7 billion, up 51.5% year on year.
    Results by segment are described below.

< Japan business >

In the second quarter, the beverage market performed stronger year on year (based on the Company's own estimation), which was due to the beginning of the recovery in demand accompanying the lifting of priority preventative measures in addition to favorable weather conditions. The Company carried out initiatives to strengthen its core brands with a focus on the water, coffee, and sugar-free tea categories, and received contributions from sales of new products and marketing activities. This led the Company to significantly increase its sales volume year on year to the highest on record for the first six-month period and further increase market share. For the Suntory Tennensui brand, record- high sales volume was achieved for the first six-month period for the overall brand, with large year- on-year increases being seen for both the large bottles and the small bottles (500 ml PET, etc.). For the BOSS brand, the overall sales volume of the brand increased year on year. In the Craft BOSS series, growth of the coffee and tea series, which were renewed in February, continued. In the sugar- free tea category, a record-high sales volume for the overall Iyemon brand was achieved for the first six-month period. Sales volume grew for the Iyemon Kyoto Blend as well as the Iyemon Koi Aji, which was newly released in February as a food with functional claims. In addition, the sales trend for Tokucha, which was renewed in April, recovered greatly, achieving a year-on-year increase for the first six months.

With the contribution of considerably increased sales volumes, revenue for the first six months recovered to on par with expectations.

In terms of segment profit, although concerted efforts in cost management are continuing, including supply chain cost cutting, the greater-than-expected impact from exchange rates and the soaring price of raw materials hit especially hard from the second quarter.

The Japan business reported revenue of ¥305.9 billion, up 2.6% year on year, and segment profit of ¥14.1 billion, down 19.6% year on year.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
