Suntory Beverage & Food : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 2022

1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

The earnings forecast contained in these materials are based on our judgment attributable to information available to the Company and the Group as of the date of announcement of these materials, and include certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended as a promise by the Company to achieve such results. Actual business results may differ substantially due to various factors such as economic situation surrounding the Company and the Group, market trend, exchange rates and other factors.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the First Six Months

Operating results

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Group (the Group), based on the philosophy of always starting from consumers, pursuing to create new taste, well-being and joy, and aiming to be the most locally beloved company by proposing premium and unique products that match the tastes and needs of consumers, worked to put effort into brand reinforcement and new demand creation, and worked to improve the quality of products. In addition, the Group worked to strengthen profitability in each area.

The Group continued strong growth, with the strong demand of the first quarter continuing in the second quarter in Europe and the Americas together with contribution from a relaxation of rules regarding COVID-19 in Japan and the Asia Pacific from the second quarter due to fewer infections. As a result of continuing initiatives that were started at the beginning of the year to concentrate efforts on core brands in all segments, the Group continued to expand market share in the major countries.

The Group posted overall revenue that was above expectations.

Operating income was also higher than expected, because although there was an increasing effect from soaring raw material prices and energy prices in the second quarter, the Group was able to continue cost cutting activities in all segments while benefiting from the growth in revenue.

For the operating results of the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2022, the Group reported consolidated revenue of ¥679.0 billion, up 12.4% year on year. Consolidated operating income was ¥80.4 billion, up 33.1% year on year. Furthermore, profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was ¥48.7 billion, up 51.5% year on year.

Results by segment are described below.

< Japan business >

In the second quarter, the beverage market performed stronger year on year (based on the Company's own estimation), which was due to the beginning of the recovery in demand accompanying the lifting of priority preventative measures in addition to favorable weather conditions. The Company carried out initiatives to strengthen its core brands with a focus on the water, coffee, and sugar-free tea categories, and received contributions from sales of new products and marketing activities. This led the Company to significantly increase its sales volume year on year to the highest on record for the first six-month period and further increase market share. For the Suntory Tennensui brand, record- high sales volume was achieved for the first six-month period for the overall brand, with large year- on-year increases being seen for both the large bottles and the small bottles (500 ml PET, etc.). For the BOSS brand, the overall sales volume of the brand increased year on year. In the Craft BOSS series, growth of the coffee and tea series, which were renewed in February, continued. In the sugar- free tea category, a record-high sales volume for the overall Iyemon brand was achieved for the first six-month period. Sales volume grew for the Iyemon Kyoto Blend as well as the Iyemon Koi Aji, which was newly released in February as a food with functional claims. In addition, the sales trend for Tokucha, which was renewed in April, recovered greatly, achieving a year-on-year increase for the first six months.

With the contribution of considerably increased sales volumes, revenue for the first six months recovered to on par with expectations.

In terms of segment profit, although concerted efforts in cost management are continuing, including supply chain cost cutting, the greater-than-expected impact from exchange rates and the soaring price of raw materials hit especially hard from the second quarter.

The Japan business reported revenue of ¥305.9 billion, up 2.6% year on year, and segment profit of ¥14.1 billion, down 19.6% year on year.

- 2 -