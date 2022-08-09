Suntory Beverage & Food : Supplementary Information for Q2 2022

Supplementary Material on Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2022 Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc. Revenue Details Profit Details Summary of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Other Information Suntory Beverage & Food Limited August 9, 2022

1. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc. (1) Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Increase (decrease) Ratio to revenue Ratio to revenue Revenue 603.8 100.0% 679.0 100.0% 75.2 12.4% Gross profit 253.6 42.0% 267.8 39.4% 14.2 5.6% Selling, general and administrative 192.7 31.9% 203.2 29.9% 10.5 5.5% expenses Gain on investments accounted for 0.0 0.0% 0.1 0.0% 0.1 245.9% using the equity method Other income 1.0 0.2% 17.4 2.6% 16.4 - Other expenses 1.5 0.3% 1.7 0.2% 0.1 7.2% Operating income 60.4 10.0% 80.4 11.8% 20.0 33.1% Finance income 0.3 0.0% 0.8 0.1% 0.6 220.1% Finance costs 1.3 0.2% 1.0 0.1% (0.3) (24.5)% Profit before tax for the period 59.3 9.8% 80.2 11.8% 20.9 35.2% Income tax expense 18.8 3.1% 22.1 3.3% 3.3 17.3% Profit for the period 40.5 6.7% 58.1 8.6% 17.6 43.4% Profit for the period attributable to 8.3 1.4% 9.4 1.4% 1.0 12.3% non-controlling interests Profit for the period attributable to 32.2 5.3% 48.7 7.2% 16.6 51.5% owners of the Company - 1 -

(2) Other Indices (Billions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended Increase (decrease) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Depreciation 34.5 35.1 0.5 1.6% Operating income Operating margin 60.4 10.0% 80.4 11.8% 20.0 33.1% EBITDA*1 EBITDA margin 95.5 15.8% 99.7 14.7% 4.2 4.4% *1 EBITDA is calculated as operating income - other income + other expenses + depreciation. As at December 31, 2021 As at June 30, 2022 Increase (decrease) Total assets 1,676.9 1,848.9 171.9 10.3% Total equity 944.0 1,056.6 112.7 11.9% D/E ratio (Times) *2 0.04 (0.02) *2 D/E ratio is calculated as (interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents ± valuation difference from adopting hedge accounting, etc.) / total equity. (3) Exchange Rates for the Consolidation of Profit or Loss of the Major Overseas Companies (Yen, average exchange rate) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 USD 107.9 123.2 EUR 129.9 134.4 GBP 149.9 159.6 SGD 80.9 90.2 THB 3.5 3.7 VND 0.0047 0.0054 NZD 77.3 81.6 AUD 83.2 88.6 - 2 -

2. Revenue Details (Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off) Six months ended Six months ended Increase Increase (decrease) (decrease) Reference June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 currency neutral Japan 298.0 305.9 7.9 2.6% - Asia Pacific 148.7 174.6 25.8 17.4% 7.8% Europe 111.1 140.1 29.0 26.1% 21.0% Americas 46.0 58.5 12.5 27.1% 11.3% Reconciliations - - - - - Consolidation total 603.8 679.0 75.2 12.4% 8.1% 3. Profit Details (1) EBITDA (Billions of yen) Increase Six months ended Six months ended Increase (decrease) (decrease) Reference June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 currency neutral Japan 35.9 32.0 (4.0) (11.0)% - Asia Pacific 31.0 33.5 2.5 8.1% 1.7% Europe 24.6 29.0 4.4 17.7% 12.6% Americas 7.7 9.5 1.8 22.9% 7.5% Reconciliations (3.8) (4.2) (0.5) - - * Consolidation total 95.5 99.7 4.2 4.4% 0.1% "Reconciliations" to segment EBITDA represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment. (2) Segment Profit (Billions of yen) Increase Six months ended Six months ended Increase (decrease) (decrease) Reference June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 currency neutral Japan 17.6 14.1 (3.4) (19.6)% - Asia Pacific 23.6 41.3 17.7 74.8% 61.2% Europe 18.8 23.3 4.5 23.7% 18.4% Americas 5.8 7.4 1.6 26.8% 11.0% Reconciliations (5.4) (5.7) (0.3) - - * Consolidation total 60.4 80.4 20.0 33.1% 25.5% "Reconciliations" to segment profit represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment. - 3 -