    2587   JP3336560002

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

(2587)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
5030.00 JPY   -1.37%
Suntory Beverage & Food : Supplementary Information for Q2 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Supplementary Material on Consolidated Financial Results for the First

Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2022

  1. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.
  2. Revenue Details
  3. Profit Details
  4. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  5. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  6. Other Information

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

August 9, 2022

1. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.

(1) Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Increase (decrease)

Ratio to revenue

Ratio to revenue

Revenue

603.8

100.0%

679.0

100.0%

75.2

12.4%

Gross profit

253.6

42.0%

267.8

39.4%

14.2

5.6%

Selling,

general and

administrative

192.7

31.9%

203.2

29.9%

10.5

5.5%

expenses

Gain on

investments

accounted

for

0.0

0.0%

0.1

0.0%

0.1

245.9%

using the equity method

Other income

1.0

0.2%

17.4

2.6%

16.4

-

Other expenses

1.5

0.3%

1.7

0.2%

0.1

7.2%

Operating income

60.4

10.0%

80.4

11.8%

20.0

33.1%

Finance income

0.3

0.0%

0.8

0.1%

0.6

220.1%

Finance costs

1.3

0.2%

1.0

0.1%

(0.3)

(24.5)%

Profit before tax for the period

59.3

9.8%

80.2

11.8%

20.9

35.2%

Income tax expense

18.8

3.1%

22.1

3.3%

3.3

17.3%

Profit for the period

40.5

6.7%

58.1

8.6%

17.6

43.4%

Profit for the period

attributable

to

8.3

1.4%

9.4

1.4%

1.0

12.3%

non-controlling interests

Profit for the period

attributable

to

32.2

5.3%

48.7

7.2%

16.6

51.5%

owners of the Company

- 1 -

(2) Other Indices

(Billions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Depreciation

34.5

35.1

0.5

1.6%

Operating income

Operating margin

60.4

10.0%

80.4

11.8%

20.0

33.1%

EBITDA*1

EBITDA margin

95.5

15.8%

99.7

14.7%

4.2

4.4%

*1 EBITDA is calculated as operating income - other income + other expenses + depreciation.

As at December 31, 2021

As at June 30, 2022

Increase (decrease)

Total assets

1,676.9

1,848.9

171.9

10.3%

Total equity

944.0

1,056.6

112.7

11.9%

D/E ratio (Times) *2

0.04

(0.02)

*2 D/E ratio is calculated as (interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents ± valuation difference from adopting hedge accounting, etc.) / total equity.

(3) Exchange Rates for the Consolidation of Profit or Loss of the Major Overseas Companies

(Yen, average exchange rate)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

USD

107.9

123.2

EUR

129.9

134.4

GBP

149.9

159.6

SGD

80.9

90.2

THB

3.5

3.7

VND

0.0047

0.0054

NZD

77.3

81.6

AUD

83.2

88.6

- 2 -

2. Revenue Details

(Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase

Increase (decrease)

(decrease)

Reference

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

currency

neutral

Japan

298.0

305.9

7.9

2.6%

-

Asia Pacific

148.7

174.6

25.8

17.4%

7.8%

Europe

111.1

140.1

29.0

26.1%

21.0%

Americas

46.0

58.5

12.5

27.1%

11.3%

Reconciliations

-

-

-

-

-

Consolidation total

603.8

679.0

75.2

12.4%

8.1%

3. Profit Details

(1) EBITDA

(Billions of yen)

Increase

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

(decrease)

Reference

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

currency

neutral

Japan

35.9

32.0

(4.0)

(11.0)%

-

Asia Pacific

31.0

33.5

2.5

8.1%

1.7%

Europe

24.6

29.0

4.4

17.7%

12.6%

Americas

7.7

9.5

1.8

22.9%

7.5%

Reconciliations

(3.8)

(4.2)

(0.5)

-

-

*

Consolidation total

95.5

99.7

4.2

4.4%

0.1%

  • "Reconciliations" to segment EBITDA represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.

(2) Segment Profit

(Billions of yen)

Increase

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

(decrease)

Reference

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

currency

neutral

Japan

17.6

14.1

(3.4)

(19.6)%

-

Asia Pacific

23.6

41.3

17.7

74.8%

61.2%

Europe

18.8

23.3

4.5

23.7%

18.4%

Americas

5.8

7.4

1.6

26.8%

11.0%

Reconciliations

(5.4)

(5.7)

(0.3)

-

-

*

Consolidation total

60.4

80.4

20.0

33.1%

25.5%

  • "Reconciliations" to segment profit represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.

- 3 -

(3) Breakdown of Increase (Decrease) in Segment Profit for Japan Business Segment

(Billions of yen)

Segment profit for the Six months ended June 30, 2021

17.6

Increase in revenue

7.9

Increase in cost of goods sold

(11.3)

Increase in sales promotion and advertising costs

(0.6)

Decrease in other expenses

0.6

Segment profit for the Six months ended June 30, 2022

14.1

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
