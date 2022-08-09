Suntory Beverage & Food : Supplementary Information for Q2 2022
Supplementary Material on Consolidated Financial Results for the First
Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2022
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.
Revenue Details
Profit Details
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Other Information
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited
August 9, 2022
1. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.
(1) Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
(Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Increase (decrease)
Ratio to revenue
Ratio to revenue
Revenue
603.8
100.0%
679.0
100.0%
75.2
12.4%
Gross profit
253.6
42.0%
267.8
39.4%
14.2
5.6%
Selling,
general and
administrative
192.7
31.9%
203.2
29.9%
10.5
5.5%
expenses
Gain on
investments
accounted
for
0.0
0.0%
0.1
0.0%
0.1
245.9%
using the equity method
Other income
1.0
0.2%
17.4
2.6%
16.4
-
Other expenses
1.5
0.3%
1.7
0.2%
0.1
7.2%
Operating income
60.4
10.0%
80.4
11.8%
20.0
33.1%
Finance income
0.3
0.0%
0.8
0.1%
0.6
220.1%
Finance costs
1.3
0.2%
1.0
0.1%
(0.3)
(24.5)%
Profit before tax for the period
59.3
9.8%
80.2
11.8%
20.9
35.2%
Income tax expense
18.8
3.1%
22.1
3.3%
3.3
17.3%
Profit for the period
40.5
6.7%
58.1
8.6%
17.6
43.4%
Profit for the period
attributable
to
8.3
1.4%
9.4
1.4%
1.0
12.3%
non-controlling interests
Profit for the period
attributable
to
32.2
5.3%
48.7
7.2%
16.6
51.5%
owners of the Company
(2) Other Indices
(Billions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Depreciation
34.5
35.1
0.5
1.6%
Operating income
Operating margin
60.4
10.0%
80.4
11.8%
20.0
33.1%
EBITDA*1
EBITDA margin
95.5
15.8%
99.7
14.7%
4.2
4.4%
*1 EBITDA is calculated as operating income - other income + other expenses + depreciation.
As at December 31, 2021
As at June 30, 2022
Increase (decrease)
Total assets
1,676.9
1,848.9
171.9
10.3%
Total equity
944.0
1,056.6
112.7
11.9%
D/E ratio (Times) *2
0.04
(0.02)
*2 D/E ratio is calculated as (interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents ± valuation difference from adopting hedge accounting, etc.) / total equity.
(3) Exchange Rates for the Consolidation of Profit or Loss of the Major Overseas Companies
(Yen, average exchange rate)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
USD
107.9
123.2
EUR
129.9
134.4
GBP
149.9
159.6
SGD
80.9
90.2
THB
3.5
3.7
VND
0.0047
0.0054
NZD
77.3
81.6
AUD
83.2
88.6
2. Revenue Details
(Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase
Increase (decrease)
(decrease)
Reference
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
currency
neutral
Japan
298.0
305.9
7.9
2.6%
-
Asia Pacific
148.7
174.6
25.8
17.4%
7.8%
Europe
111.1
140.1
29.0
26.1%
21.0%
Americas
46.0
58.5
12.5
27.1%
11.3%
Reconciliations
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidation total
603.8
679.0
75.2
12.4%
8.1%
3. Profit Details
(1) EBITDA
(Billions of yen)
Increase
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
(decrease)
Reference
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
currency
neutral
Japan
35.9
32.0
(4.0)
(11.0)%
-
Asia Pacific
31.0
33.5
2.5
8.1%
1.7%
Europe
24.6
29.0
4.4
17.7%
12.6%
Americas
7.7
9.5
1.8
22.9%
7.5%
Reconciliations
(3.8)
(4.2)
(0.5)
-
-
*
Consolidation total
95.5
99.7
4.2
4.4%
0.1%
"Reconciliations" to segment EBITDA represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.
(2) Segment Profit
(Billions of yen)
Increase
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
(decrease)
Reference
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
currency
neutral
Japan
17.6
14.1
(3.4)
(19.6)%
-
Asia Pacific
23.6
41.3
17.7
74.8%
61.2%
Europe
18.8
23.3
4.5
23.7%
18.4%
Americas
5.8
7.4
1.6
26.8%
11.0%
Reconciliations
(5.4)
(5.7)
(0.3)
-
-
*
Consolidation total
60.4
80.4
20.0
33.1%
25.5%
"Reconciliations" to segment profit represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.
(3) Breakdown of Increase (Decrease) in Segment Profit for Japan Business Segment
(Billions of yen)
Segment profit for the Six months ended June 30, 2021
17.6
Increase in revenue
7.9
Increase in cost of goods sold
(11.3)
Increase in sales promotion and advertising costs
(0.6)
Decrease in other expenses
0.6
Segment profit for the Six months ended June 30, 2022
14.1
Sales 2022
1 382 B
10 264 M
10 264 M
Net income 2022
76 095 M
565 M
565 M
Net cash 2022
75 281 M
559 M
559 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,7x
Yield 2022
1,54%
Capitalization
1 576 B
11 705 M
11 705 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,09x
EV / Sales 2023
1,01x
Nbr of Employees
23 866
Free-Float
39,7%
