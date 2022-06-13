Suntrust Home Developers : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
06/13/2022 | 12:43am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 10, 20222. SEC Identification Number 106833. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-141-1664. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SUNTRUST RESORT HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 26th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street cor. 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig CityPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8894-63009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
7,250,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.SUN
PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
We wish to inform the Exchange that on June 9, 2022, Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. (the "Corporation") received the Certificate of Filing of Amended Articles of Incorporation from the Securities and Exchange Commission approving the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation to change its corporate name "Suntrust Home Developers, Inc." to "Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc.".
Date of Approval by
Board of Directors
Sep 6, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders
Oct 26, 2021
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
Jun 8, 2022
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
Jun 9, 2022
Amendment(s)
Article No.
From
To
FIRST
That the name of the Corporation is: Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.
That the name of the Corporation is: Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. (formerly Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.)
Rationale for the amendment(s)
The proposed amendment is for the purpose of aligning the corporate name with the Company's primary purpose of engaging in tourism-related businesses.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC
May 31, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
Jun 8, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
The proposed amendments will align the Company's corporate name with its primary purpose of engaging in tourism-related businesses.
Other Relevant Information
Please see attached Certificate of Filing of Amended Articles of Incorporation
