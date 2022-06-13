Suntrust Home Developers : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SEC FORM 17-C

Jun 10, 2022

10683

000-141-166

SUNTRUST RESORT HOLDINGS, INC.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES

26th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street cor. 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City

Postal Code

1634

(632) 8894-6300

SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 7,250,000,000

Item 9

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.

SUN

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. Background/Description of the Disclosure We wish to inform the Exchange that on June 9, 2022, Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. (the "Corporation") received the Certificate of Filing of Amended Articles of Incorporation from the Securities and Exchange Commission approving the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation to change its corporate name "Suntrust Home Developers, Inc." to "Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc.".

Date of Approval by

Board of Directors Sep 6, 2021 Date of Approval by Stockholders Oct 26, 2021 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jun 8, 2022 Date of Receipt of SEC approval Jun 9, 2022

Article No. From To FIRST That the name of the Corporation is: Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. That the name of the Corporation is: Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. (formerly Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.)

Rationale for the amendment(s) The proposed amendment is for the purpose of aligning the corporate name with the Company's primary purpose of engaging in tourism-related businesses.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC May 31, 2022 Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Jun 8, 2022

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any The proposed amendments will align the Company's corporate name with its primary purpose of engaging in tourism-related businesses. Other Relevant Information Please see attached Certificate of Filing of Amended Articles of Incorporation

Filed on behalf by: Name Nelileen Baxa Designation Corporate Secretary

Amendment(s)The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)