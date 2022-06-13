Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SUN   PHY831501051

SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
1.010 PHP    0.00%
SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS : Annual Report
PU
Suntrust Home Developers : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

06/13/2022 | 12:43am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 10, 20222. SEC Identification Number 106833. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-141-1664. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SUNTRUST RESORT HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 26th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street cor. 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig CityPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8894-63009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 7,250,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.SUN PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Approval of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

We wish to inform the Exchange that on June 9, 2022, Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. (the "Corporation") received the Certificate of Filing of Amended Articles of Incorporation from the Securities and Exchange Commission approving the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation to change its corporate name "Suntrust Home Developers, Inc." to "Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc.".

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Sep 6, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders Oct 26, 2021
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jun 8, 2022
Date of Receipt of SEC approval Jun 9, 2022
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
FIRST That the name of the Corporation is: Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. That the name of the Corporation is: Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. (formerly Suntrust Home Developers, Inc.)
Rationale for the amendment(s)

The proposed amendment is for the purpose of aligning the corporate name with the Company's primary purpose of engaging in tourism-related businesses.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC May 31, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Jun 8, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

The proposed amendments will align the Company's corporate name with its primary purpose of engaging in tourism-related businesses.

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached Certificate of Filing of Amended Articles of Incorporation

Filed on behalf by:
Name Nelileen Baxa
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Suntrust Home Developers Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 04:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
