    SUN   PHY831501051

SUNTRUST RESORT HOLDINGS, INC.

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
1.110 PHP   +6.73%
02:44aSUNTRUST RESORT : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements
PU
08/17SUNTRUST RESORT : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements
PU
08/15Suntrust Resort Holdings' Q2 Loss Widens
MT
Suntrust Resort : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements

08/19/2022
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 19, 20222. SEC Identification Number 106383. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-141-166-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SUNTRUST RESORT HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 26TH FLOOR, ALLIANCE GLOBAL TOWER, 36TH STREET CORNER 11TH AVENUE, UPTOWN BONIFACIO, TAGUIG CITYPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8894-63009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS, INC.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 7,250,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc.SUN PSE Disclosure Form 16-1- Update on Corporate Actions/
Material Transactions/Agreements References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 16 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Proposed Change in Name of Suncity Group Holdings Limited ("SGHL")

Background/Description of the Disclosure

On July 20, 2022, Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. (SUN) disclosed that SGHL has proposed to change its corporate name from "Suncity Group Holdings Limited" to "LET Group Holdings Limited" , with "L" standing for "Leisure", "E" for "Entertainment", and "T" for "Taste".

Based on the disclosure of SGHL, its Board is of the view such proposed change will better reflect the SGHL and its subsidiaries' (the "Group") strategic business plan and its future development direction with the focus on tourism-related business. SGHL's Board believes that the new name can bring a new atmosphere to SGHL's corporate image and identity, which will help SGHL better capture potential business opportunities and benefit the future development of the Group.

As earlier disclosed, the proposed name change is conditional upon the following conditions having been satisfied:

1. the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders of SGHL approving the proposed change of company name at an extraordinary general meeting of SGHL to be convened; and
2. the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands granting approval for the proposed change of company name.

On August 17, 2022, SUN was informed that more than 75% of the votes were cast in favor of the resolution approving the proposed change of company name at the extraordinary general meeting convened on 15 August 2022, thereby meeting the first condition stated above.

On August 18, 2022, SUN was informed that the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands has approved the change in name from "Suncity Group Holdings Limited" to "LET Group Holdings Limited" effective August 16, 2022 pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. With said approval, SGHL has adopted a new logo effective August 18, 2022 and will change the website from "www.suncitygroupholdings.com" to www.letgroupholdings.com effective August 19, 2022.

Other Relevant Information

N/A

Filed on behalf by:
Name Nelileen Baxa
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Suntrust Home Developers Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
