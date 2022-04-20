Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Sunty Development Co., LTD
  News
  Summary
    3266   TW0003266003

SUNTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

(3266)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-18
14.70 TWD   -1.01%
06:55aSUNTY DEVELOPMENT : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting(change meeting location)
PU
04/18SUNTY DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary Hsin Tung Yang Construction Co., Ltd.
PU
04/18SUNTY DEVELOPMENT : The Subsidiary, Hsin Tung Yang Construction Co., Ltd., announces 2022 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Sunty Development : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting(change meeting location)

04/20/2022 | 06:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sunty Development Co., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 18:45:59
Subject 
 Board of Directors approved the convening of
the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting(change meeting
location)
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:9th Floor, No. 289, Section 4, Zhongxiao East
Road, Da'an District, Taipei City, Taiwan (Update)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
1.Report on the state of business for fiscal year 2021.
2.Report on the inspection and auditing of the final account for fiscal
year 2021.
3.The status of remuneration distribution to employees and directors.

6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
1.Business reports and financial statements for fiscal year 2021.
2.Proposal of net income distribution for fiscal year 2021.

7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Election of Directors".
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
The 11th Election of Directors.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Directors from Participation in
Competitive Business.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:none
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sunty Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
