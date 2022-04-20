Sunty Development : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting(change meeting location)
04/20/2022 | 06:55am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Sunty Development Co., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
18:45:59
Subject
Board of Directors approved the convening of
the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting(change meeting
location)
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:9th Floor, No. 289, Section 4, Zhongxiao East
Road, Da'an District, Taipei City, Taiwan (Update)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
1.Report on the state of business for fiscal year 2021.
2.Report on the inspection and auditing of the final account for fiscal
year 2021.
3.The status of remuneration distribution to employees and directors.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
1.Business reports and financial statements for fiscal year 2021.
2.Proposal of net income distribution for fiscal year 2021.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Election of Directors".
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
The 11th Election of Directors.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Directors from Participation in
Competitive Business.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:none
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sunty Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:54:07 UTC.