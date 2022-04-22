Sunty Development : (update Date of events)Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting(change meeting location)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:NA 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09 3.Shareholders meeting location:9th Floor, No. 289, Section 4, Zhongxiao East Road, Da'an District, Taipei City, Taiwan (Update) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1.Report on the state of business for fiscal year 2021. 2.Report on the inspection and auditing of the final account for fiscal year 2021. 3.The status of remuneration distribution to employees and directors. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 1.Business reports and financial statements for fiscal year 2021. 2.Proposal of net income distribution for fiscal year 2021. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Election of Directors". 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: The 11th Election of Directors. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Proposal of Release the Prohibition on Directors from Participation in Competitive Business. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:none 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None