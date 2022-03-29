Log in
    SUNUASSUR   NGEQUITYASS2

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

(SUNUASSUR)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-11
0.66 NGN    --.--%
11:31aSUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/10SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : Earnings forecast
PU
01/28SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/29/2022 | 11:31am EDT
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2021

Results at a glance

Group

Group

Company

Company

2021

2020

Variance

2021

2020

Variance

N'000

N'000

%

N'000

N'000

%

Gross premium written

6,146,093

4,208,976

46.0

4,871,144

3,270,464

49

Net premium income

4,462,357

3,089,847

44

3,187,408

2,157,346

48

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

488,162

313,411

56

324,760

215,225

51

Cash and cash equivalents

3,108,858

3,369,342

(8)

2,890,949

3,121,509

(7)

Property, plant and equipment

3,930,933

860,824

357

3,429,197

362,811

845

Financial assets

308,991

2,888,642

(89)

251,019

2,838,553

(91)

Statutory deposit

315,000

315,000

-

315,000

315,000

-

Contingency reserves

1,258,875

1,112,741

13

1,258,875

1,112,741

13

Deposit for shares

-

3,010,800

(100)

-

3,010,800

-

Shareholders funds

7,065,893

3,960,764

78

6,722,327

3,660,595

84

PER 50k SHARE DATA:

Basic profit/(loss) per share (Kobo)

4.02

7.90

(49)

2.18

6.47

(66)

Diluted profit/(loss) per share (Kobo)

4.02

7.90

(49)

2.18

6.47

(66)

Net assets per share (Kobo)

126

150

(16)

116

131

(12)

Stock Exchange Quotation as at

31 December (Kobo)

100

100

-

100

100

-

1

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Introduction

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc's Financial statements comply with the applicable legal requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and Financial Reporting Council Act 2011, Insurance act 2003 and Naicom circulars regarding financial statements and comprises Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 1, 'Presentation of financial statements' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

2

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONTENTS

PAGES

Corporate information

4

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

6

Report of the Directors

7

Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) Investment and Securities Act.

11

Report of the Audit Committee

12

Corporate Governance Report

13

Management Discussion and Analysis

25

Impact of COVID-19

27

Report of the Independent Auditors

28

Summary of significant accounting policies

32

Financial Statements:

Statement of Financial Position

55

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

56

Statement of Changes in Equity - Group

58

Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

60

Statement of Cash Flows

61

Critical accounting estimates and judgements

62

Management of insurance and financial risks

63

Claims Paid Triangulations

64

Financial Risk Management

67

Capital Management

81

Segment information

83

Financial assets and liabilities

86

Fair value hierarchy

88

Notes to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive

Income and the Statement of Financial Position

89

Other National Disclosure:

Statement of Value Added

113

Five Year Financial Summary

115

3

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr Kyari Bukar

Mr Samuel Ogbodu Ms Taizir Ajala Mr. Philippe Ayivor Mr. Ibikunle Balogun Mr. Mohammed Bah Mr Karim-Franck Dione Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunbanjo Mr Leke Hassan

COMPANY SECRETARY Taiwo Kuku

Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole street Victoria Island, Lagos

REGISTERED OFFICE Sunu Place

Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole Street Victoria Island, Lagos

RC No:

FRC Registration no:

REGISTRARS AND TRANSFER OFFICE

  • - Chairman

  • - MD /CEO

    Vice Chairman Independent Director

    Resigned wef 31st July, 2021 as Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director

    Non-Executive Director

    Resigned wef 28th April, 2021 as Non-Executive Director ED, Technical & Operations

  • - 65443

  • - FRC/2012/0000000000408

Crescent Registrars Limited ( formerly EDC Registrars Limited) 23 Olusoji Idowu Street

Ilupeju

Lagos

Email:penwe@crescentregistrars.com Phone No. 08037194001

ACTUARIES

Logic Professional Services 4th floor, Oshopey Plaza 17/19 Allen Avenue Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

EXTERNAL AUDITORS SIAO Partners

18b Olu Holloway Road Ikoyi,

Lagos, Nigeria.

SOLICITORS TEMPLARS

5th Floor, The Octagon, 13AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria.

RE-INSURERS

Waica Reinsurance Corporation

ZEP-Reinsurance

African Reinsurance Corporation

AVENI Reinsurance

Continental Reinsurance Plc

CICA-Reinsurance

Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation

NCA-Reinsurance

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SUNU Assurances Nigeria plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:30:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
