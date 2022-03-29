SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2021

Results at a glance

Group Group Company Company 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance N'000 N'000 % N'000 N'000 % Gross premium written 6,146,093 4,208,976 46.0 4,871,144 3,270,464 49 Net premium income 4,462,357 3,089,847 44 3,187,408 2,157,346 48 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 488,162 313,411 56 324,760 215,225 51 Cash and cash equivalents 3,108,858 3,369,342 (8) 2,890,949 3,121,509 (7) Property, plant and equipment 3,930,933 860,824 357 3,429,197 362,811 845 Financial assets 308,991 2,888,642 (89) 251,019 2,838,553 (91) Statutory deposit 315,000 315,000 - 315,000 315,000 - Contingency reserves 1,258,875 1,112,741 13 1,258,875 1,112,741 13 Deposit for shares - 3,010,800 (100) - 3,010,800 - Shareholders funds 7,065,893 3,960,764 78 6,722,327 3,660,595 84 PER 50k SHARE DATA: Basic profit/(loss) per share (Kobo) 4.02 7.90 (49) 2.18 6.47 (66) Diluted profit/(loss) per share (Kobo) 4.02 7.90 (49) 2.18 6.47 (66) Net assets per share (Kobo) 126 150 (16) 116 131 (12) Stock Exchange Quotation as at 31 December (Kobo) 100 100 - 100 100 -

1

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Introduction

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc's Financial statements comply with the applicable legal requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and Financial Reporting Council Act 2011, Insurance act 2003 and Naicom circulars regarding financial statements and comprises Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 1, 'Presentation of financial statements' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

2

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONTENTS PAGES Corporate information 4 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities 6 Report of the Directors 7 Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) Investment and Securities Act. 11 Report of the Audit Committee 12 Corporate Governance Report 13 Management Discussion and Analysis 25 Impact of COVID-19 27 Report of the Independent Auditors 28 Summary of significant accounting policies 32 Financial Statements: Statement of Financial Position 55 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 56 Statement of Changes in Equity - Group 58 Statement of Changes in Equity - Company 60 Statement of Cash Flows 61 Critical accounting estimates and judgements 62 Management of insurance and financial risks 63 Claims Paid Triangulations 64 Financial Risk Management 67 Capital Management 81 Segment information 83 Financial assets and liabilities 86 Fair value hierarchy 88 Notes to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and the Statement of Financial Position 89 Other National Disclosure: Statement of Value Added 113 Five Year Financial Summary 115

3

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr Kyari Bukar

Mr Samuel Ogbodu Ms Taizir Ajala Mr. Philippe Ayivor Mr. Ibikunle Balogun Mr. Mohammed Bah Mr Karim-Franck Dione Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunbanjo Mr Leke Hassan

COMPANY SECRETARY Taiwo Kuku

Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole street Victoria Island, Lagos

REGISTERED OFFICE Sunu Place

Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole Street Victoria Island, Lagos

RC No:

FRC Registration no:

REGISTRARS AND TRANSFER OFFICE

- Chairman

- MD /CEO Vice Chairman Independent Director Resigned wef 31st July, 2021 as Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Resigned wef 28th April, 2021 as Non-Executive Director ED, Technical & Operations

- 65443

- FRC/2012/0000000000408

Crescent Registrars Limited ( formerly EDC Registrars Limited) 23 Olusoji Idowu Street

Ilupeju

Lagos

Email:penwe@crescentregistrars.com Phone No. 08037194001

ACTUARIES

Logic Professional Services 4th floor, Oshopey Plaza 17/19 Allen Avenue Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

EXTERNAL AUDITORS SIAO Partners

18b Olu Holloway Road Ikoyi,

Lagos, Nigeria.

SOLICITORS TEMPLARS

5th Floor, The Octagon, 13AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria.

RE-INSURERS

Waica Reinsurance Corporation ZEP-Reinsurance African Reinsurance Corporation AVENI Reinsurance Continental Reinsurance Plc CICA-Reinsurance Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation NCA-Reinsurance

4