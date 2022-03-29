SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
31 DECEMBER 2021
Results at a glance
Group
Group
Company
Company
2021
2020
Variance
2021
2020
Variance
N'000
N'000
%
N'000
N'000
%
Gross premium written
6,146,093
4,208,976
46.0
4,871,144
3,270,464
49
Net premium income
4,462,357
3,089,847
44
3,187,408
2,157,346
48
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
488,162
313,411
56
324,760
215,225
51
Cash and cash equivalents
3,108,858
3,369,342
(8)
2,890,949
3,121,509
(7)
Property, plant and equipment
3,930,933
860,824
357
3,429,197
362,811
845
Financial assets
308,991
2,888,642
(89)
251,019
2,838,553
(91)
Statutory deposit
315,000
315,000
-
315,000
315,000
-
Contingency reserves
1,258,875
1,112,741
13
1,258,875
1,112,741
13
Deposit for shares
-
3,010,800
(100)
-
3,010,800
-
Shareholders funds
7,065,893
3,960,764
78
6,722,327
3,660,595
84
PER 50k SHARE DATA:
Basic profit/(loss) per share (Kobo)
4.02
7.90
(49)
2.18
6.47
(66)
Diluted profit/(loss) per share (Kobo)
4.02
7.90
(49)
2.18
6.47
(66)
Net assets per share (Kobo)
126
150
(16)
116
131
(12)
Stock Exchange Quotation as at
31 December (Kobo)
100
100
-
100
100
-
1
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Introduction
Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc's Financial statements comply with the applicable legal requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and Financial Reporting Council Act 2011, Insurance act 2003 and Naicom circulars regarding financial statements and comprises Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 1, 'Presentation of financial statements' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
2
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONTENTS
PAGES
Corporate information
4
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
6
Report of the Directors
7
Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) Investment and Securities Act.
11
Report of the Audit Committee
12
Corporate Governance Report
13
Management Discussion and Analysis
25
Impact of COVID-19
27
Report of the Independent Auditors
28
Summary of significant accounting policies
32
Financial Statements:
Statement of Financial Position
55
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
56
Statement of Changes in Equity - Group
58
Statement of Changes in Equity - Company
60
Statement of Cash Flows
61
Critical accounting estimates and judgements
62
Management of insurance and financial risks
63
Claims Paid Triangulations
64
Financial Risk Management
67
Capital Management
81
Segment information
83
Financial assets and liabilities
86
Fair value hierarchy
88
Notes to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive
Income and the Statement of Financial Position
89
Other National Disclosure:
Statement of Value Added
113
Five Year Financial Summary
115
3
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr Kyari Bukar
Mr Samuel Ogbodu Ms Taizir Ajala Mr. Philippe Ayivor Mr. Ibikunle Balogun Mr. Mohammed Bah Mr Karim-Franck Dione Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunbanjo Mr Leke Hassan
COMPANY SECRETARYTaiwo Kuku
Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole street Victoria Island, Lagos
REGISTERED OFFICESunu Place
Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole Street Victoria Island, Lagos
RC No:
FRC Registration no:
REGISTRARS AND TRANSFER OFFICE
- Chairman
- MD /CEO
Vice Chairman Independent Director
Resigned wef 31st July, 2021 as Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Resigned wef 28th April, 2021 as Non-Executive Director ED, Technical & Operations
- 65443
-FRC/2012/0000000000408
Crescent Registrars Limited ( formerly EDC Registrars Limited) 23 Olusoji Idowu Street
