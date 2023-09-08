SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST

DECEMBER 31 2023

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

EARNING FORECAST FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023

ASSUMPTIONS

  1. Gross Written Premium for the period wass projected at N7.3 billion representing 28.5% growth over N5.7 billion projected for Q3-end 2023 and 27.3% growth year-on-year.
  2. Gross claims incurred relating to 2023 businesses were projected based on 3 years claims experience.
  3. Investment income arising from the placement with banks and fixed interest Government securities was projected at an average of 6.1% and 2.5% per annum respectively.
  4. The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
    • Provision for Depreciation in line with the Company's depreciation policy
    • Amortization of investment in Equity Resort Hotel based on the remaining concession year
    • Amortization of intangible assets
    • Impairment on placement and treasury bills
  6. Reinsurance expenses was budgeted at 32.27% of Gross Premium Income. The projections were based on the Underwriting projected revenues on the various product lines. We also took into consideration of increase in the capacity of various lines of treaties in 2023 due to increase in shareholders funds.
  7. The underwriting expenses were projected as indicated below:
    1. Commission income was projected at 13.97% of Re-insurance expenses
    2. Commission expenses was projected at 17.23% of Gross Premium Income
    3. Net claims incurred was arrived at after taking cognizance of claims recovered from reinsurers, salvages and adjustment fo outstanding claims and related recoveries
    4. Maintenance expenses was projected at 4.05% of gross premium written
  9. Accretion to Contingency reserve was based on 3% of Gross Premium Written

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

EARNING FORECAST

FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER , 2023

(IN THOUSAND OF NIGERIAN NAIRA)

Insurance Revenue

6,759,716,136

Insurance Service Expenses

(4,128,799,762)

Net Expenses from Reinsurance Contract

(413,244,034)

Insurance service result

2,217,672,340

Profit from concessionary arrangement

8,958,000

Investment income

493,858,141

Net fair value (loss) on financial assets

16,758,367

Other operating income

1,707,573,593

Impairment loss

(8,828,922)

Other operating expenses

(2,102,871,402)

Results of operating activities

2,333,120,117

Profit/(loss) before tax

2,333,120,117

Income tax

(641,657,105)

Profit/(loss) for the year

1,691,463,012

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

CASHFLOW FORECAST

AS AT YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023

(IN THOUSAND OF NIGERIAN NAIRA)

Cashflow from Operating Activities

Premium Received from policy holders

6,648,089,654

Reinsurance Claims Recovery

971,697,000

Commission paid

(1,231,472,475)

Reinsurance premium paid

(1,559,757,204)

Direct Claims paid

(1,403,520,813)

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

(945,231,401)

Other operating net cashflows

809,884,082

Interest & dividend received

126,197,916

Company's income tax paid

(13,144,000)

Net Cash flows from operating activities

3,402,742,759

Cash from Investing Activities

Purchase of fixed assets

(394,923,000)

Proceed from sale of fixed assets

-

(Purchase)/Redemption of investment

376,197,743

Net cash flows from investing activities

(18,725,257)

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Dividend paid to shareholders

(174,324,000)

Financial Liabilities

-

Net cashflows from financing activities

(174,324,000)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalent

3,209,693,503

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the year

3,972,501,228

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the year

7,182,194,731

Cash and cash equivalent

Cash and bank balances

275,699,759

Short Term Placements

6,906,494,972

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the year

7,182,194,731

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SUNU Assurances Nigeria plc published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 12:42:01 UTC.