SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC
EARNINGS FORECAST
DECEMBER 31 2023
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC
EARNING FORECAST FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023
ASSUMPTIONS
- Gross Written Premium for the period wass projected at N7.3 billion representing 28.5% growth over N5.7 billion projected for Q3-end 2023 and 27.3% growth year-on-year.
- Gross claims incurred relating to 2023 businesses were projected based on 3 years claims experience.
- Investment income arising from the placement with banks and fixed interest Government securities was projected at an average of 6.1% and 2.5% per annum respectively.
- The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
- Provision for Depreciation in line with the Company's depreciation policy
- Amortization of investment in Equity Resort Hotel based on the remaining concession year
- Amortization of intangible assets
- Impairment on placement and treasury bills
- Reinsurance expenses was budgeted at 32.27% of Gross Premium Income. The projections were based on the Underwriting projected revenues on the various product lines. We also took into consideration of increase in the capacity of various lines of treaties in 2023 due to increase in shareholders funds.
- The underwriting expenses were projected as indicated below:
- Commission income was projected at 13.97% of Re-insurance expenses
- Commission expenses was projected at 17.23% of Gross Premium Income
- Net claims incurred was arrived at after taking cognizance of claims recovered from reinsurers, salvages and adjustment fo outstanding claims and related recoveries
- Maintenance expenses was projected at 4.05% of gross premium written
- Accretion to Contingency reserve was based on 3% of Gross Premium Written
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC
EARNING FORECAST
FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER , 2023
(IN THOUSAND OF NIGERIAN NAIRA)
Insurance Revenue
6,759,716,136
Insurance Service Expenses
(4,128,799,762)
Net Expenses from Reinsurance Contract
(413,244,034)
Insurance service result
2,217,672,340
Profit from concessionary arrangement
8,958,000
Investment income
493,858,141
Net fair value (loss) on financial assets
16,758,367
Other operating income
1,707,573,593
Impairment loss
(8,828,922)
Other operating expenses
(2,102,871,402)
Results of operating activities
2,333,120,117
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,333,120,117
Income tax
(641,657,105)
Profit/(loss) for the year
1,691,463,012
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC
CASHFLOW FORECAST
AS AT YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023
(IN THOUSAND OF NIGERIAN NAIRA)
Cashflow from Operating Activities
Premium Received from policy holders
6,648,089,654
Reinsurance Claims Recovery
971,697,000
Commission paid
(1,231,472,475)
Reinsurance premium paid
(1,559,757,204)
Direct Claims paid
(1,403,520,813)
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
(945,231,401)
Other operating net cashflows
809,884,082
Interest & dividend received
126,197,916
Company's income tax paid
(13,144,000)
Net Cash flows from operating activities
3,402,742,759
Cash from Investing Activities
Purchase of fixed assets
(394,923,000)
Proceed from sale of fixed assets
-
(Purchase)/Redemption of investment
376,197,743
Net cash flows from investing activities
(18,725,257)
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Dividend paid to shareholders
(174,324,000)
Financial Liabilities
-
Net cashflows from financing activities
(174,324,000)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalent
3,209,693,503
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the year
3,972,501,228
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the year
7,182,194,731
Cash and cash equivalent
Cash and bank balances
275,699,759
Short Term Placements
6,906,494,972
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the year
7,182,194,731
