  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNUASSUR   NGEQUITYASS2

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

(SUNUASSUR)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2021-04-11
0.6600 NGN   -.--%
11:13aSUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/09SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : Earnings forecast
PU
04/29Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE, 2022

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

Introduction

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc's unaudited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding,numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

We confirmed that SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has:

a. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;

b. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors

In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 4 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June, 2022.

We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed

1

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

CONTENTS

PAGES

Corporate information

3

Summary of significant accounting policies

4

Financial Statements:

Statement of Financial Position

23

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

24

Statement of Changes in Equity - Group

25

Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

26

Statement of Cash Flows

27

Notes to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive

Income and the Statement of Financial Position

28

2

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr Kyari Bukar

-

Chairman

Mr Samuel Ogbodu

-

MD /CEO

Ms Taizir Ajala

-

Vice Chairman

Mr. Philippe Ayivor

Mr. Mohammed Bah

Mr Karim-Franck Dione

Mr Leke Hassan

ED, Technical & Operations

Mrs. Olajumoke Bakare

Appointed wef 23rd December, 2021

Mrs. Abubakar Aisha

Appointed wef 23rd December, 2021

COMPANY SECRETARY

Taiwo Kuku

Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole street

Victoria Island, Lagos

REGISTERED OFFICE

Sunu Place

Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole Street

Victoria Island, Lagos

RC No:

-

65443

FRC Registration no:

-

FRC/2012/0000000000408

REGISTRARS AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Crescent Registrars Limited ( formerly EDC Registrars Limited) 23 Olusoji Idowu Street

Ilupeju

Lagos

BANKERS Access Bank Plc Ecobank Nigeria Limited First Bank of Nigeria Limited First City Monument Bank Fidelity Bank Plc Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Heritage Bank Plc

Polaris Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc United Bank for Africa Plc Unity Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

ACTUARIES

Logic Professional Services 4th floor, Oshopey Plaza 17/19 Allen Avenue Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

EXTERNAL AUDITORS

SIAO Partners

18b Olu Holloway Road

Ikoyi,

Lagos, Nigeria.

RE-INSURERS

SOLICITORS

WAICA Reinsurance Corporation

TEMPLARS

African Reinsurance Corporation

5th floor, The Octagon

Continental Reinsurance Plc

13A AJ Marinho Drive

Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation

Victoria Island, Lagos

3

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE, 2022

  1. REPORTING ENTITY
    These financial statements are the consolidated financial statements of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, a Company incorporated in Nigeria and its subsidiaries, namely EA Capital Management Limited and Sunu Health Nigeria Limited (formerly Managed Health Care Services Limited) (hereafter referred to as ' the Group').
    Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc formerly Equity Assurance Plc (the Company) emerged as a result of the merger between Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and First Assurance Plc. In the scheme of the merger arrangement, First Assurance Plc acquired the net assets of Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and subsequently changed its name to Equity Assurance Plc.
    Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc (the Company) was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability Company, on 13 December 1984 to carry out non-life insurance business and was converted to a Public Liability Company in 1985.
    Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc (the Company) has two subsidiaries namely: EA Capital Management Limited (wholly owned) which was incorporated on 29 October 2008 and Sunu Health Nigeria Limited (formerly Managed Health Care Services Limited )(67.3% owned) which was incorporated on 11 December 1997.
    The principal activities of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc and its subsidiaries are mainly the provision of non-life insurance, health management, assets management and hospitality services.
    The consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 July, 2022
  2. SHAREHOLDING PATTERN AS AT JUNE 30, 2022

S/N

HOLDERS TYPE

No of Shareholders

% holding

No of holdings

% holdings

1

Nigerian Shareholders

41,626

99.94

970,784,058

16.71

2

Foreign Shareholders

26

0.06

4,840,015,942

83.29

41,652

100.00

5,810,800,000

100.00

SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE AS AT JUNE 30,2022

S/N

HOLDERS TYPE

No of Shareholders

% holding

No of holdings

% holdings

1

Individual

40,552

97.36

500,197,017

8.61

2

Corporate body

1,100

2.64

5,310,602,983

91.39

41,652

100.00

5,810,800,000

100.00

3 BASIS OF PREPARATION

  1. GOING CONCERN

The directors assess the group's future performance and financial position on a going concern basis and have no reason to believe that the group will not be a going concern in the year ahead.

  1. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS

These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34.

  1. BASIS OF MEASUREMENT

These consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the following:

  • Non-derivativefinancial instruments are measured at fair value through profit or loss.
  • At fair value through Other Comprehensive Income and at fair value through profit or loss financial assets are measured at fair value.
  • Investment property is measured at fair value.
  • Insurance liabilities measured at present value of future cashflows.
  1. USE OF SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS AND MANAGEMENT JUDGEMENT

The presentation of the group's financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgement that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities at the reporting date and the reported amount of income and expenses during the year ended.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SUNU Assurances Nigeria plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
