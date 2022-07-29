SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC

Introduction

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc's unaudited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding,numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

We confirmed that SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has:

a. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;

b. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors

In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 4 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June, 2022.

We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed