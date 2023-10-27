SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC Introduction Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc's unaudited interim Financial Statements at as 30 September, 2023 complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding,numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. We confirmed that SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has: a. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules; b. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 4 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September, 2023. We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed 1

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS Mr Kyari Bukar - Chairman Mr Samuel Ogbodu - MD /CEO Ms Taizir Ajala - Vice Chairman Mr. Philippe Ayivor Mr. Mohammed Bah Mr Karim-Franck Dione Mr Leke Hassan ED, Technical & Operations Mrs. Olajumoke Bakare Mrs. Abubakar Aisha COMPANY SECRETARY Taiwo Kuku Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole street Victoria Island, Lagos REGISTERED OFFICE Sunu Place Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole Street Victoria Island, Lagos RC No: - 65443 FRC Registration no: - FRC/2012/0000000000408

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023 REPORTING ENTITY

These financial statements are the consolidated financial statements of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, a Company incorporated in Nigeria and its subsidiaries, namely EA Capital Management Limited and Sunu Health Nigeria Limited (formerly Managed Health Care Services Limited) (hereafter referred to as ' the Group').

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc formerly Equity Assurance Plc (the Company) emerged as a result of the merger between Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and First Assurance Plc. In the scheme of the merger arrangement, First Assurance Plc acquired the net assets of Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and subsequently changed its name to Equity Assurance Plc.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc (the Company) was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability Company, on 13 December 1984 to carry out non-life insurance business and was converted to a Public Liability Company in 1985.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc (the Company) has two subsidiaries namely: EA Capital Management Limited (wholly owned) which was incorporated on 29 October 2008 and Sunu Health Nigeria Limited (formerly Managed Health Care Services Limited )(67.3% owned) which was incorporated on 11 December 1997.

The principal activities of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc and its subsidiaries are mainly the provision of non-life insurance, health management, assets management and hospitality services.

The consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2023 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 13 October, 2023 SHAREHOLDING PATTERN AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 S/N HOLDERS TYPE No of Shareholders % holding No of holdings % holdings 1 Nigerian Shareholders 41,437 99.94 970,784,058 16.71 2 Foreign Shareholders 26 0.06 4,840,015,942 83.29 41,463 100.00 5,810,800,000 100.00 SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 S/N HOLDERS TYPE No of Shareholders % holding No of holdings % holdings 1 Individual 40,676 98.10 563,339,616 9.69 2 Corporate body 787 1.90 5,247,460,384 90.31 41,463 100.00 5,810,800,000 100.00 3 BASIS OF PREPARATION GOING CONCERN The directors assess the group's future performance and financial position on a going concern basis and have no reason to believe that the group will not be a going concern in the year ahead. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34. BASIS OF MEASUREMENT These consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the following: Non-derivative financial instruments are measured at fair value through profit or loss.

financial instruments are measured at fair value through profit or loss. At fair value through Other Comprehensive Income and at fair value through profit or loss financial assets are measured at fair value.

Investment property is measured at fair value.

Insurance liabilities measured at present value of future cashflows. USE OF SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS AND MANAGEMENT JUDGEMENT The presentation of the group's financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgement that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities at the reporting date and the reported amount of income and expenses during the year ended. 4

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023 The Group makes estimates and assumptions about the future that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income,expenses and equity. Estimates and judgments are continually re- evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The effect of a change in an accounting estimate is recognized prospectively by including it in comprehensive income in the period of the change, if the change affects that period only; or in the period of the change and future periods, if the change affects both. Information about significant areas of estimation, uncertainty and critical judgements in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the consolidated financial statements is included in Note 4 of the financial statements. FUNCTIONAL AND PRESENTATION CURRENCY Items included in the consolidated financial statement of each entity of the group are measured using the currency that best reflects the economic substance of the underlying events and circumstances relevant to that entity(" the functional currency"). These consolidated financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira(N), which is the Company's functional currency. The financial information has been rounded to the nearest thousand , except as otherwise indicated. REGULATORY AUTHORITY AND FINANCIAL REPORTING The Company and its subsidiaries are regulated by the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM) under the Nigeria Insurance Act. The Act specifies certain provisions which have impact on financial reporting as follows: Section 20(1a) provides that provisions for unexpired risks shall be calculated on a time apportionment basis of the risks accepted in the year. Section 20(1b) requires provision for outstanding claims to be credited with an amount equal to the total estimated amount of all outstanding claims with a further amount representing 10% of the estimated figure for outstanding claims in respect of claims incurred but not reported at the end of the year under review. Section 21(1a) requires maintenance of contingency reserves for general businesses at specified rate as set out under Note 3.18 to cover flunctuations in securities and variation in statistical estimates Section 24 requires the maintenance of a margin of solvency to be calculated in accordance with the Act. Section 10(3) requires insurance Companies in Nigeria to deposit 10% of the minimum paid up share capital with the Central Bank of Nigeria Section 25(1) requires an insurance Company operating in Nigeria to invest and hold investment in Nigeria assets equivalent to not less than the amount of policyholders' funds in such accounts of the insurer. Note 54 sets out assets allocation that covers policyholders' funds. Section 59 of the Financial Reporting Council Act , 2011 (FRC Act) provides that in matters of financial reporting, if there is any inconsistency between the FRC Act and other Acts which are listed in section 59(1) of the FRC Act, the FRC Act shall prevail. The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria acting under the provision of the FRC Act has promulgated IFRS as the National financial reporting framework of Nigeria. Consequently, the provision of Section 20(1b) of the Insurance Act 2003 which conflicts with the provisions of IFRS have not been adopted. Section 20(1b) of the Insurance Act requires provision of 10% for outstanding claims in respect of claims incurred but not reported at the end of the year under review whereas Claims incurred but not reported liabilities have been estimated in line with accounting policy. (g) OFFSETTING Financial assets and liabilities are set off and the net amount presented in the statement of financial position when, and only when,the Group has a legal right to set off the amounts and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. 5

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023 Income and expenses are presented on a net basis only when permitted under IFRS, or for gains and losses arising from a group of similar transactions such as in the Group's trading activity. The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below.These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated. Basis of presentation and compliance with IFRS These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) applicable to Companies reporting under IFRS. Additional information required by National regulations is included where appropriate. The consolidated financial statements comprise the consolidated statement of financial position, the statements of changes in equity, the consolidated statement of cash flows and the notes. 4 SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Significant accounting policies are defined as those that are reflective of significant judgements and uncertainties and potentially give rise to different results under different assumptions and conditions. The accounting policies set out below have been consistently applied to all periods presented in these financial statements. 4.1 CONSOLIDATION (i) Subsidiaries The financial statements of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date the Group acquires control, up to the date that such effective control ceases. For the purpose of these financial statements, subsidiaries are entities over which the Group, directly or indirectly, has power to govern the financial and operating policies so as to obtain benefits from their activities. Changes in the Group's interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions (transactions with owners). Any difference between the amount by which the non- controlling interest is adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognised directly in equity and attributed to the Group. Inter- company transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Companies within the Group are eliminated on consolidation. Unrealised losses are also eliminated in the same manner as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. Investment in subsidiaries in the separate financial statements of the Company entity is measured at cost. Acquistion - related costs are expensed as incurred. If the business combination is achieved in stages, fair value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is re- measured to fair value at the acquisition date through profit or loss. (ii) Disposal of subsidiaries On loss of control, the Group derecognises the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, any controlling interests and the other components of equity related to the subsidiary. Any surplus or deficit arising on the loss of control is recognised in profit or loss. If the Group retains any interest in the previous subsidiary, then such interest is measured at fair value at the date that control is lost. Subsequently, that retained interest is accounted for as an equity, accounted investment or as an available - for - sale financial asset depending on the level of influence retained. 6

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023 (iii) Special purpose entities Special purpose entities that are created to accomplish a narrow and well- defined objective such as the securitisation of particular assets, or the execution of specific borrowings or lending transactions or the provision of certain benefits to employee. The financial statements of special purpose entities are included in the Group's consolidated financial statements, where the substance of the relationship is that the Group controls the special purpose entity. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash and cash equivalents include notes and coins on hand and highly liquid financial assets with original maturities of less than three months, which are subject to insignificant risk of changes in their fair value, and are used by the Group in the management of its short-term commitments. Cash and cash equivalents are carried at amortized cost in the statement of financial position. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Recognition

The Group on the date of origination or purchase recognizes placements, equity securities and deposits at the fair value of consideration paid. Regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on the settlement date. All other financial assets and liabilities, including derivatives, are initially recognized on the trade date at which the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Classification and Measurement

Initial measurement of a financial asset or liability is at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to its purchase or issuance. For instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs are recognized immediately in profit or loss. Financial assets include placement with banks, treasury bills and equity instruments.

Financial assets are classified into one of the following measurement categories: Amortised cost Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) for trading related assets The Group classifies all of its financial assets based on the business model for managing the assets and the asset's contractual cash flow characteristics. 4.4.3 Business Model Assessment Business model assessment involves determining whether financial assets are managed in order to generate cash flows from collection of contractual cash flows, selling financial assets or both. The Group assesses business model at a portfolio level reflective of how groups of assets are managed together to achieve a particular business objective. For the assessment of business model the Group takes into consideration the following factors The stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. In particular, whether management's strategy focuses on earning contractual interest revenue, maintaining a particular interest rate profile, matching the duration of the financial assets to the duration of the liabilities that are funding those assets or realizing cash flows through the sale of the assets How the performance of assets in a portfolio is evaluated and reported to Group heads and other key decision makers within the Company's business lines; 7

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER, 2023 The risks that affect the performance of assets held within a business model and how those risks are managed; How compensation is determined for the Company's business lines' management that manages the assets; The frequency and volume of sales in prior periods and expectations about future sales activity. Management determines the classification of the financial instruments at initial recognition. The business model assessment falls under three categories: Business Model 1(BM1): Financial assets held with the sole objective to collect contractual cash flows; Business Model 2 (BM2): Financial assets held with the objective of both collecting contractual cash flows and selling; and (c ) Business Model 3 (BM3): Financial assets held with neither of the objectives mentioned in BM1 or BM2 above. These are basically financial assets held with the sole objective to trade and to realize fair value changes. The Group may decide to sell financial instruments held under the BM1 category with the objective to collect contractual cash flows without necessarily changing its business model if one or more of the following conditions are met: Where these sales are infrequent even if significant in value. A Sale of financial assets is considered infrequent if the sale is one-off during the Financial Year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the Financial Year. The Group may decide to sell financial instruments held under the BM1 category with the objective to collect contractual cash flows without necessarily changing its business model if one or more of the following conditions are met: Where these sales are insignificant in value both individually and in aggregate, even if frequent. A sale is considered insignificant if the portion of the financial assets sold is equal to or less than five (5) per cent of the carrying amount (book value) of the total assets within the business model. When these sales are made close to the maturity of the financial assets and the proceeds from the sales approximates the collection of the remaining contractual cash flows. A sale is considered to be close to maturity if the financial assets have a tenor to maturity of not more than one (1) year and/or the remaining contractual cash flows expected from the financial asset do not exceed the cash flows from the sales by ten (10) per cent. Other reasons: The following reasons outlined below may constitute 'Other Reasons' that may necessitate selling financial assets from the BM1 category that will not constitute a change in business model: Selling the financial asset to realize cash to deal with unforeseen need for liquidity (infrequent). Selling the financial asset to manage credit concentration risk (infrequent) Selling the financial assets as a result of changes in tax laws (infrequent). Other situations also depend upon the facts and circumstances which need to be judged by the management 4.4.4 Cash flow characteristics assessment The contractual cash flow characteristics assessment involves assessing the contractual features of an instrument to determine if they give rise to cash flows that are consistent with a basic investment arrangement. Contractual cash flows are consistent with a basic deposit arrangement if they represent cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding (SPPI). 8