SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
01/30/2023 | 04:44am EST
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER, 2022
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC
Introduction
Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc's unaudited Interim Financial Statements complies with the applicable legal requirements of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission regarding interim financial statements. These financial statements contain extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' its interpretation issued by the International Accounting Standards and adopted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria. Due to rounding,numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
We confirmed that SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has:
a. adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by its directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and provisions of Rule 17.15(d) of the Listings Rules;
b. made specific enquiry of all directors and hereby confirm that its directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Listings Rules and in the Company's code of conduct regarding securities transactions by directors
In line with the provisions of Rule 2.2 of the Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the shareholding pattern of the Company is disclosed at page 4 of the unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December, 2022.
We confirm that the Company's free float is in compliance with the Exchange's free float requirements for the Main Board on which the Company is listed
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC
CONTENTS
PAGES
Corporate information
3
Summary of significant accounting policies
4
Financial Statements:
Statement of Financial Position
23
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
24
Statement of Changes in Equity - Group
25
Statement of Changes in Equity - Company
26
Statement of Cash Flows
27
Notes to the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive
Income and the Statement of Financial Position
28
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr Kyari Bukar
-
Chairman
Mr Samuel Ogbodu
-
MD /CEO
Ms Taizir Ajala
-
Vice Chairman
Mr. Philippe Ayivor
Mr. Mohammed Bah
Mr Karim-Franck Dione
Mr Leke Hassan
ED, Technical & Operations
Mrs. Olajumoke Bakare
Appointed wef 23rd December, 2021
Mrs. Abubakar Aisha
Appointed wef 23rd December, 2021
COMPANY SECRETARY
Taiwo Kuku
Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole street
Victoria Island, Lagos
REGISTERED OFFICE
Sunu Place
Plot 1196, Bishop Oluwole Street
Victoria Island, Lagos
RC No:
-
65443
FRC Registration no:
-
FRC/2012/0000000000408
REGISTRARS AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Crescent Registrars Limited ( formerly EDC Registrars Limited) 23 Olusoji Idowu Street
Ilupeju
Lagos
BANKERS Access Bank Plc Ecobank Nigeria Limited First Bank of Nigeria Limited First City Monument Bank Fidelity Bank Plc Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Heritage Bank Plc
Polaris Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc United Bank for Africa Plc Unity Bank Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
ACTUARIES
Logic Professional Services 4th floor, Oshopey Plaza 17/19 Allen Avenue Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
EXTERNAL AUDITORS
SIAO Partners
18b Olu Holloway Road
Ikoyi,
Lagos, Nigeria.
RE-INSURERS
SOLICITORS
WAICA Reinsurance Corporation
TEMPLARS
African Reinsurance Corporation
5th floor, The Octagon
Continental Reinsurance Plc
13A AJ Marinho Drive
Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation
Victoria Island, Lagos
SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC AND ITS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2022
REPORTING ENTITY
These financial statements are the consolidated financial statements of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, a Company incorporated in Nigeria and its subsidiaries, namely EA Capital Management Limited and Sunu Health Nigeria Limited (formerly Managed Health Care Services Limited) (hereafter referred to as ' the Group').
Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc formerly Equity Assurance Plc (the Company) emerged as a result of the merger between Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and First Assurance Plc. In the scheme of the merger arrangement, First Assurance Plc acquired the net assets of Equity Indemnity Insurance Limited and subsequently changed its name to Equity Assurance Plc.
Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc (the Company) was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability Company, on 13 December 1984 to carry out non-life insurance business and was converted to a Public Liability Company in 1985.
Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc (the Company) has two subsidiaries namely: EA Capital Management Limited (wholly owned) which was incorporated on 29 October 2008 and Sunu Health Nigeria Limited (formerly Managed Health Care Services Limited )(67.3% owned) which was incorporated on 11 December 1997.
The principal activities of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc and its subsidiaries are mainly the provision of non-life insurance, health management, assets management and hospitality services.
The consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2022 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 23 January, 2023
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
S/N
HOLDERS TYPE
No of Shareholders
% holding
No of holdings
% holdings
1
Nigerian Shareholders
41,549
99.94
970,784,058
16.71
2
Foreign Shareholders
26
0.06
4,840,015,942
83.29
41,575
100.00
5,810,800,000
100.00
S/N
HOLDERS TYPE
No of Shareholders
% holding
No of holdings
% holdings
1
Individual
40,482
97.37
502,531,693
8.65
2
Corporate body
1,093
2.63
5,308,268,307
91.35
41,575
100.00
5,810,800,000
100.00
3 BASIS OF PREPARATION
GOING CONCERN
The directors assess the group's future performance and financial position on a going concern basis and have no reason to believe that the group will not be a going concern in the year ahead.
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34.
BASIS OF MEASUREMENT
These consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the following:
Non-derivativefinancial instruments are measured at fair value through profit or loss.
At fair value through Other Comprehensive Income and at fair value through profit or loss financial assets are measured at fair value.
Investment property is measured at fair value.
Insurance liabilities measured at present value of future cashflows.
USE OF SIGNIFICANT ESTIMATES, ASSUMPTIONS AND MANAGEMENT JUDGEMENT
The presentation of the group's financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgement that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities at the reporting date and the reported amount of income and expenses during the year ended.
