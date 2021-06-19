Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Sunway Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNWAY   MYL5211OO007

SUNWAY BERHAD

(SUNWAY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunway Berhad : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report

06/19/2021 | 12:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Bhd is looking to sell a strategic stake in its healthcare business to Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday.

The weekly, citing two unnamed sources it said were familiar with Sunway, reported that the deal is close to conclusion and Sunway could be selling 20% to 25% of equity in its healthcare business as early as this week.

However it was unclear which healthcare business it would be selling to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, the report said.

Sunway declined to comment, while GIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of work hours.

Sunway has said in a stock filing in September that it had appointed Maybank Investment Bank to "explore strategic investment options for its healthcare portfolio, in line with the company's objective to enhance shareholder value".

The filing was in response to a Bloomberg report that the group picked Maybank to work on a $250 million stake sale in its healthcare unit, Sunway Medical Centre. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUNWAY BERHAD
12:51aSUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's..
RE
06/16SUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway to apply for digital banking licence
RE
06/08TeleChoice International's Malaysian Subsidiary Gets Wound Up
MT
05/27MARKET CHATTER : Sunway Construction Books Higher Profit, Revenue in Q1
MT
05/25Sunway International Eyes Divestment of Remaining Vobile Shares
MT
05/21Sunway International Sells More Vobile Shares
MT
05/18SHANDONG SUNWAY PETROCHEMICAL ENGINE : Chemicals Company Shandong Sunway Adopts ..
MT
04/15Sunway International's Unit Sells Shares of Vobile Group
MT
04/09U.S. adds Chinese supercomputing entities to economic blacklist
RE
04/08SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : US Blacklists Seven Chinese Supercomputin..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 693 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2021 404 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
Net Debt 2021 4 703 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 8 262 M 1 988 M 1 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 430
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart SUNWAY BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Sunway Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNWAY BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,85 MYR
Last Close Price 1,69 MYR
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kia Loke Tan Senior Managing Director
Chee Kin Chew President & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chang Choong Chong Chief Financial Officer
Fook Ling Cheah Co-Chairman
Idris Jala Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNWAY BERHAD4.97%1 988
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.70%44 559
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%35 264
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.31%33 566
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.86%27 429
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.23%25 748