Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300207   CNE100001260

SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD

(300207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
25.15 CNY   +2.32%
11:50aChina's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier
RE
08/25Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/05Weiming to Form $2.8 Billion Battery JV With Huayou, Chengtun, Sunwoda
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

09/21/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Xpeng Inc P7 performance electric vehicle outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Chinese company's IPO in New York

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday.

The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year.

Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.

Xpeng now uses several battery makers in addition to CATL, Brian Gu told reporters in an online interview on Wednesday on the sidelines of a launch for its new G9 flagship sports utility vehicle. He did not give a reason for the diversification.

But he said that Xpeng chose to work with Sunwoda, a smaller Chinese battery maker, to develop a fast-charging battery for the G9 that would enable the SUV to achieve 80% charge in 15 minutes.

"We have already diversified our battery supplier arrangement. CATL is no longer our largest material supplier. We actually have worked with several high-quality battery suppliers, for example, EVE, CALB," Gu said.

CATL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Still, CATL remains far ahead of its competitors with a market share of 47.45% in China, while CALB ranked third and Sunwoda ranked fifth, accounting for 7% and 2.5%, respectively, of the total battery supplies in the first eight months, according to China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Lisa Shumakere)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, INC. -2.77% 4.04 Delayed Quote.55.97%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 1.77% 421.01 End-of-day quote.-28.40%
EVE HOLDING, INC. 4.69% 12.28 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD 2.32% 25.15 End-of-day quote.-40.35%
TESLA, INC. -0.04% 308.265 Delayed Quote.-12.36%
XPENG INC. -1.85% 60.95 Delayed Quote.-67.28%
All news about SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
11:50aChina's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier
RE
08/25Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/05Weiming to Form $2.8 Billion Battery JV With Huayou, Chengtun, Sunwoda
MT
08/04Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd agreed to acquire 10% stake in Zhejiang Weiming Shengqing En..
CI
07/07Sunwoda Lands Deal to Supply Batteries to SAIC Unit
MT
07/01Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd Implements Cash Dividend for 2021, Payable on July 8, 2022
CI
06/29Sunwoda Hires Banks For $500 Million Swiss IPO
MT
06/29Three Chinese companies plan Swiss, London listings
RE
06/20Dongfeng, Sunwoda Form EV Battery Joint Venture
MT
06/02Sunwoda Earmarks $345 Million on Cylindrical Lithium Battery Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49 605 M 7 068 M 7 068 M
Net income 2022 1 169 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2022 8 983 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 43 480 M 6 195 M 6 195 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 36 127
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Sunwoda Electronic Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,15 CNY
Average target price 40,82 CNY
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Wang Chairman & General Manager
Guang Yu Xiao Chief Financial Officer
Hui Qiong Yuan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Jun Zhang Independent Director
Qun Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-40.35%6 098
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-28.40%146 404
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 270
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-27.92%23 045
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.94.15%8 439
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-36.59%8 237