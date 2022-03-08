Waiting on CPUC's NEM 3.0 Solar Proposal: What Now?

Recently, California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced that a decision on NEM 3.0 (the policy which determines utilities' payments for customer-produced solar) is delayed "until further notice." Hopefully this marks a turning point on the road to preserving and growing democratized solar. While the CPUC deliberates, we will continue to support solar in California.

Here are three ways Sunworks is championing energy independence right now.

1. Spreading the Word

From paid ads to emails to social media posts, we are working aggressively to increase awareness of NEM 3.0. The current proposal is a threat to rooftop solar and we believe the public should have as much time and knowledge as possible to respond.

2. Being a Team Player

NEM 3.0 is too big to tackle alone, so we support the work of others. Numerous groups and individuals have contributed personal testimonies and professional studies on the potential drawbacks of NEM 3.0.

Sunworks is a proud member of the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSAA), an organization that has advocated tirelessly for our industry.

3. Engaging with Decision Makers

In January, our CEO represented Sunworks at a CPUC hearing. While there were hundreds of other NEM 3.0 opponents at this meeting, we felt compelled to also stand up for solar. It is vital that the CPUC understands what is at stake for the California solar industry.

In the weeks to come, we will be monitoring the CPUC agendas for additional opportunities to hear NEM deliberations or share our support for rooftop solar.

As always, our team will share updates as we learn them. If you would also like to get involved, you can call the governor's office: at 916-445-2841 and push 6 to share why you oppose NEM 3.0.