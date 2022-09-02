Log in
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:00 2022-09-02 am EDT
2.800 EUR   -0.88%
03:01aComposition of Suominen's Nomination Board
GL
03:00aComposition of Suominen's Nomination Board
AQ
08/31SUOMINEN OYJ : Building a strong safety culture through accident prevention
PU
Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

09/02/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Suominen’s three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Etola Group Oy have nominated the following members to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

  • Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.
  • Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola-Yhtiöt, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab and Etola Group Oy

Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen’s Board of Directors, serves as the third member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company’s shareholders' register on September 1, 2022.

The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Petri Helsky, President & CEO


For additional information, please contact: Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 214 3070

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


