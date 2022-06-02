First to market: Suominen launches a nonwoven made with recycled paper

Suominen further strengthens its position as the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens by launching HYDRASPUN® Circula, the market´s first nonwoven made with recycled paper.

HYDRASPUN® Circula is Suominen´s first ever nonwoven made with recycled paper. HYDRASPUN® Circula is biodegradable, plastic-free and can be used in multiple applications. The product is environmentally friendly and supports a circular economy. HYDRASPUN® Circula was created in cooperation with Codi Group, one of the leading wet wipes producers in Europe.

"It is important to continuously develop our sustainable product offering. HYDRASPUN® Circula is a perfect example of how we can improve and develop our products with innovations and more sustainable raw materials", says Johanna Kivistö, Manager, Category Management, Europe.

HYDRASPUN® Circula is proof of excellent product development towards circular economy without compromising high quality and functionalities.

"We constantly investigate new raw materials and innovate new products enabling us to offer an even wider range of sustainable products to our customers, we research new raw materials and innovate new products. In 2021, we had 16 sustainable product launches which is a great achievement and reflects our ability to respond to market needs through various innovations and cooperation", Johanna further explains.

Result of great collaboration

HYDRASPUN® Circula was developed in partnership with Codi Group.

"The value of working with industry frontrunners such as Suominen helps to fine-tune the product and produce a superior quality wet wipe. In addition, we are incredibly pleased to be able to develop a product using recycled raw material", says Iris van der Velden, Portfolio & Innovation Manager from Codi Group.

Drawing from both parties' industry expertise, the new product offers a variety of applications for consumers' everyday needs.