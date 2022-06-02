Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06/02 04:35:30 am EDT
3.365 EUR   -0.30%
04:47aFIRST TO MARKET : Suominen launches a nonwoven made with recycled paper
PU
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER'S TRANSACTION : Raitio Laura
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER'S TRANSACTION : Borgman Björn
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First to market: Suominen launches a nonwoven made with recycled paper

06/02/2022 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suominen further strengthens its position as the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens by launching HYDRASPUN® Circula, the market´s first nonwoven made with recycled paper.

HYDRASPUN® Circula is Suominen´s first ever nonwoven made with recycled paper. HYDRASPUN® Circula is biodegradable, plastic-free and can be used in multiple applications. The product is environmentally friendly and supports a circular economy. HYDRASPUN® Circula was created in cooperation with Codi Group, one of the leading wet wipes producers in Europe.

"It is important to continuously develop our sustainable product offering. HYDRASPUN® Circula is a perfect example of how we can improve and develop our products with innovations and more sustainable raw materials", says Johanna Kivistö, Manager, Category Management, Europe.

HYDRASPUN® Circula is proof of excellent product development towards circular economy without compromising high quality and functionalities.

"We constantly investigate new raw materials and innovate new products enabling us to offer an even wider range of sustainable products to our customers, we research new raw materials and innovate new products. In 2021, we had 16 sustainable product launches which is a great achievement and reflects our ability to respond to market needs through various innovations and cooperation", Johanna further explains.

Result of great collaboration

HYDRASPUN® Circula was developed in partnership with Codi Group.

"The value of working with industry frontrunners such as Suominen helps to fine-tune the product and produce a superior quality wet wipe. In addition, we are incredibly pleased to be able to develop a product using recycled raw material", says Iris van der Velden, Portfolio & Innovation Manager from Codi Group.

Drawing from both parties' industry expertise, the new product offers a variety of applications for consumers' everyday needs.

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUOMINEN OYJ
04:47aFIRST TO MARKET : Suominen launches a nonwoven made with recycled paper
PU
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Raitio Laura
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Borgman Björn
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Linander Nina
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Borgman Björn
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Barsness Aaron
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Eskola Jaakko
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Ahlström Andreas
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Eskola Jaakko
GL
05/17SUOMINEN CORPORATION &NDASH; MANAGER : Linander Nina
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 475 M 506 M 506 M
Net income 2022 9,41 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net Debt 2022 36,5 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 194 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-34.85%207
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-11.51%2 610
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-43.57%2 176
TEIJIN LIMITED-4.03%2 008
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-12.75%1 864
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.39%1 583