Janne Silonsaari to start as the CFO of Suominen on June 1, 2023

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Suominen appointed Mr. Janne Silonsaari as the new CFO on March 6, 2023. Silonsaari will start in his role on June 1, 2023.

Janne Silonsaari (born 1980) holds a Master’s degree in Economics and Business Administration. Prior to joining Suominen he worked for 16 years at Kemira Oyj in various business controlling and leadership roles.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For additional information:

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO

Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

www.suominen.fi