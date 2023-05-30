Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Suominen Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:09:15 2023-05-30 am EDT
2.810 EUR    0.00%
Janne Silonsaari to start as the CFO of Suominen on June 1, 2023

05/30/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Suominen appointed Mr. Janne Silonsaari as the new CFO on March 6, 2023. Silonsaari will start in his role on June 1, 2023.

Janne Silonsaari (born 1980) holds a Master’s degree in Economics and Business Administration. Prior to joining Suominen he worked for 16 years at Kemira Oyj in various business controlling and leadership roles.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO
Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi


Analyst Recommendations on SUOMINEN OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 504 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2023 4,75 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
Net Debt 2023 42,0 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 4,15%
Capitalization 162 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,81 €
Average target price 2,85 €
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tommi Severi Björnman President & Chief Executive Officer
Sirpa Koskinen Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto SVP-Europe Business Area, Research & Development
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-6.18%174
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED11.69%2 390
TRIDENT LIMITED-5.40%1 961
TEIJIN LIMITED6.75%1 884
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION32.83%1 495
COATS GROUP PLC2.72%1 341
