    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
2022-07-25
3.170 EUR    0.00%
Publishing of Suominen's Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2022 on August 9, 2022
GL
03:00aPublishing of Suominen's Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2022 on August 9, 2022
AQ
06/29HYDRASPUN® Reserve nonwoven offers exceptional dispersibility without the heavy weight
GL
Publishing of Suominen's Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2022 on August 9, 2022

07/25/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Suominen Corporation’s press release on July 25, 2022 at 10:00. a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 – June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2022-q2. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
Sweden: +46 856642651
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
United States: +1 6319131422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 62934172#.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.
        
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi


Financials
Sales 2022 475 M 486 M 486 M
Net income 2022 8,74 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
Net Debt 2022 30,5 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 182 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 65,2%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,17 €
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Chairman
Markku Koivisto Senior Vice President-Europe Business Area
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-38.80%186
TRIDENT LIMITED-25.21%2 496
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-14.29%2 455
TEIJIN LIMITED2.26%2 042
COATS GROUP PLC4.19%1 258
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-40.94%1 202