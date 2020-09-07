Log in
Suominen Corporation – Manager's transaction: Helsky, Petri

09/07/2020 | 08:00am EDT

Suominen Corporation September 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)


Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Helsky, Petri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20200907122257_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 158 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4.77 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,064 Unit price: 4.77 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 1,900 Volume weighted average price: 4.76639 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-04

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 4.7636 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications, IR & Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 447 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2020 21,6 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net Debt 2020 45,9 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 270 M 318 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 44,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,45 €
Last Close Price 4,69 €
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Christer Johansson Chairman
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Rautakorpi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ103.03%318
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.91%16 544
STORA ENSO OYJ1.81%12 341
SUZANO S.A.19.81%12 102
SVENSKA CELLULOSA21.16%9 253
HOLMEN AB10.10%6 203
